When Eric Ebron strolled into the end zone for the first touchdown of the 2019 Pro Bowl, Monday Night Football color commentator Jason Witten had high praise for the star tight end.

“Ebron was his guy all year, you know,” Witten told an audience of football junkies desperate enough for a Sunday fix to watch pro sports’ least-important all-star game, referring to AFC starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the process. “[Ebron] was so good in the red zone.”

Patrick Mahomes throws a TD pass to Eric Ebron



Jason Witten: “Ebron was his guy all year”



Good to see Witten in Pro Bowl form pic.twitter.com/Zy4A0lYw9H — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) January 27, 2019

He was half right. Ebron was, in fact, very good in the red zone. He churned out a career-high 13 touchdown catches in 2018 — more than any player in the league except Antonio Brown. Zero of those touchdowns, however, came from Mahomes.

Mahomes plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Ebron plays for the Indianapolis Colts. And while those teams did meet in the playoffs this winter, that’s about as close as the pairing had ever gotten before Sunday’s Pro Bowl.

Witten corrected himself just before the end of halftime as he and Booger McFarland ran back over the game’s early highlights.

Jason Witten would like you to know *he* knows Eric Ebron and Patrick Mahomes are not teammates pic.twitter.com/wPb42tpyln — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 27, 2019

“Mahomes drops it in to Eric Ebron -- WHO IS ANDREW LUCK’S GUY -- in the red zone.”

Just add it to Witten’s highlight reel

Witten’s first year as an announcer hasn’t lived up to the Hall of Fame career that preceded it. His Monday Night Football calls were inaccurate, uninsightful, and occasionally weirdly political. He’s a maestro of pointing out the obvious:

"You have to capitalize in the red zone" -- insightful analysis from Jason Witten. — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) September 25, 2018

And the anti-thesis of former quarterback Tony Romo in the booth, adding no analytical value to the broadcast while simultaneously filling the role of “drunk guy at Buffalo Wild Wings desperately trying to bait someone into a conversation at the bar.”

He’s also occasionally just entirely, completely wrong in extremely correctable ways:

Uhh, he didn't do any of that stuff you just said, Jason Witten pic.twitter.com/gkxfAtsCJE — MDavid in Alief (@DavidInAlief) August 21, 2018

Witten said this was Tampa-2 pic.twitter.com/akU1OxLxMH — Syed Schemes (@syedschemes) October 30, 2018

The good news is his disinterested analysis is a perfect match for the NFL’s most disinterested game. The bad news is he’s still not sure which star players play for which playoff teams, which seems like something most announcers should know.