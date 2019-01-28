Sunday will mark Tom Brady’s ninth Super Bowl, an NFL record that may never be matched. Over that span, he’s thrown 18 touchdown passes to 12 different individuals. Some are still playing. Some have been retired since 2006. One is currently the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

Brady’s red zone radar has swept over a wide range of blips, covering everything from future Hall of Fame tight ends to journeyman wide receivers and even to a starting linebacker. The Patriots have rotated through a diverse set of targets in the Super Bowl, attacking opponents from every spot on the depth chart en route to five NFL titles. Here’s each and every one of them — which will include some familiar faces, a handful of guys you’ve probably forgotten about, and a few surprising omissions.

Super Bowl 36

Patten’s trip to the end zone was his only reception of the evening, as Brady’s debut on the big stage wasn’t especially impressive statistically; he threw for only 145 yards and one touchdown. Tucked away in those numbers are the 53 passing yards in the final 81 seconds of game time that broke a 21-all tie with the Rams and allowed Adam Vinatieri to kick a game-winning field goal to give New England its first NFL championship.

Final score: Patriots 20, Rams 17

Super Bowl 38

Brady spread the wealth in his third season as a starter, throwing for 354 yards and even hitting his starting linebacker Vrabel in the end zone to keep the Carolina Panthers on their toes. Givens’ touchdown came with 18 seconds left in the first half. Branch finished his evening with 10 catches for 143 yards, propelling New England to a shootout win that saw 61 combined points and another Vinatieri game-winning kick — but, weirdly, no points scored in either the first or third quarters.

Final score: Patriots 32, Panthers 29

Super Bowl 39

David Givens (2)

Mike Vrabel (2)

Givens and Vrabel make the list again, this time in another three-point Super Bowl win. Branch had 11 catches for 133 yards against the Eagles to earn most valuable player honors — the only time Brady’s won a title and not been named the Super Bowl MVP.

Final score: Patriots 24, Eagles 21

Super Bowl 42

The Giants derailed the Patriots’ hope of a perfect season by shutting down the most prolific offense in league history (at that point). Brady didn’t find the end zone until there was only 2:52 remaining in the game — and then Plaxico Burress’ return volley turned 19-0 into 18-1 and gave the world some much-needed New England schadenfreude — the Red Sox and Celtics would each win championships sandwiched around New York’s Super Bowl upset.

Final score: Giants 17, Patriots 14

Super Bowl 46

New York’s smothering defense strikes again. The Giants held Brady to just 17 points while forcing him to take a first-quarter intentional grounding call that resulted in a safety and pushing him into a fourth-quarter interception. Woodhead would prove to be a perfect example of Belichick’s lost and found system, a small-school legend who washed out with another team before earning glory in the postseason with the Patriots. Hernandez would not.

Final score: Giants 21, Patriots 17

Super Bowl 49

The Patriots’ run of Super Bowls goes from “good” to “great,” starting with the game undrafted rookie Malcolm Butler saved with an end zone interception with less than 30 seconds on the clock. Amendola’s quiet big-game brilliance — his seven-catch, 93-yard per Super Bowl average is significantly higher than his 3.8-catch, 37-yard per game regular season average — began to shine with the touchdown that kicked off New England’s comeback from a 24-14 fourth-quarter deficit. Edelman’s first Super Bowl touchdown proved to be the game winner — with a massive assist from Butler.

Final score: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

Super Bowl 51

Danny Amendola (2)

Brady rallied his team back from a 28-3 third-quarter deficit behind a 466-yard performance, but he only threw for a pair of touchdowns in the game. Though the veteran quarterback was named MVP, you could make the case running back James White was truly the most important player on the Patriot roster that night. He had a Super Bowl record 14 catches, including the 5-yard touchdown that kicked off the New England comeback. He also ran for two scores, including the game-winner in overtime.

Amendola caught his second — and final — Super Bowl touchdown from Brady, along with the game-tying two-point conversion.

Also, this wasn’t a touchdown, but (makes chef’s kiss gesture):

Final score: Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT)

Super Bowl 52

Rob Gronkowski (2)

Rob Gronkowski (3)

Gronkowski’s big night culminated with a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, but Brady’s magic couldn’t lead New England to another comeback victory and ultimately led us to a universe where Nick Foles stood triumphant with a Super Bowl MVP trophy. Gronkowski had the biggest playoff performance of his career in a 116-yard, two-touchdown game, but he couldn’t haul in Brady’s last-ditch Hail Mary at the final whistle, leaving Philadelphia to celebrate its first Super Bowl title.

Final score: Eagles 41, Patriots 33

That brings us to our final tally

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl touchdown targets Player Touchdowns Player Touchdowns Rob Gronkowski 3 Mike Vrabel 2 Danny Amendola 2 David Givens 2 David Patten 1 Deion Branch 1 Randy Moss 1 Danny Woodhead 1 Aaron Hernandez 1 Brandon LaFell 1 Julian Edelman 1 James White 1 Chris Hogan 1

Brady doesn’t necessarily play favorites in the postseason — he spreads the wealth to whomever can exploit opposing defenses the best. A linebacker has caught as many or more of his touchdown passes than any other player besides future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski.

Randy Moss hooked up with Brady for 36 touchdowns in the two full regular seasons they spent together, but only managed a single postseason score in that span. Julian Edelman has led his team in receptions or receiving yards in four different seasons and played in three Super Bowls. He’s also found the end zone in the biggest game of the year only once.

There are some players destined for the franchise’s Hall of Fame that failed to make the list. Troy Brown had 615 total receptions (and three interceptions) in a 15-year career, but the dynamic slot receiver failed to score in the Super Bowl. Wes Welker had 741 catches as a Patriot and 41 touchdowns — but none in the big game. Kevin Faulk has caught more passes from Brady than anyone but Welker, Gronkowski, and Edelman, but his only trip to the end zone in the playoffs came in a 2007 Wild Card game.

The Patriots have thrived for nearly two decades by churning through a roster of homegrown stars, discarded pieces from rival franchises, and late-round draft steals. The one constant in all nine of their Super Bowl appearances is Brady, the timeless quarterback who has made players like Givens and Patten stars.

Now he heads into his latest Super Bowl with Gronkowski, Edelman, White, and a cast of overlooked supporting pieces likely to add a new name to this list before the curtain falls on the 2018 NFL season. This year’s cast of potential additions includes Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, and James Develin. If the past is any indication, at least one of them will find a way to come through for Brady in the biggest game of the year.