Super Bowl media day 2019 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how watch Opening Night online

It is officially the week of Super Bowl LIII, the championship game pitting the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots. Festivities begin on Monday in Atlanta, with the Rams and Patriots making players and coaches available to the media as part of Super Bowl Opening Night. Super Bowl Media Day is a big deal, a primetime event that will begin at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network (live streaming via FuboTV, NFL).

The Rams will be the first up, with players and coaches available from 7 p.m., followed by the Patriots’ players and coaches at 9 p.m.

Generally, NFL press conferences are meant to be productive, and there are certainly those looking to have actual questions answered during media day. But, the spectacle has overtaken the sensibilities and there are often plenty of antics surrounding it to make it entertaining beyond a desire to hear from the coaches and players.

Last year, Eagles players wore dog masks to denote their underdog status during the event, and a whole lot of other silly things went down. Below, you can find all you need to know to follow Opening Night for Super Bowl festivities in Atlanta.

Time, TV, and streaming info