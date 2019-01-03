All right folks, the 2018 NFL regular season is over and it’s time for awards szn (season for those folks, like myself until a week ago, didn’t know what that meant). Since I’m a former offensive lineman, it only makes sense if I give you my offensive line NFL All-Pro team.

I’ve enlisted the help of my buddy and trusted offensive line analyst, Duke Manyweather, to help with these reports.

Bakhtiari has been outstanding for multiple seasons in a row, but I feel he is continually underrated. He’s about perfect in pass protection every season. His combination of balance, ability to anchor, and hand placement make him elite. I know people complain about his hand placement, as it tends to be outside the framework of the body. However, it’s NOT holding, because his arms are within his body and they are extended. He’s not restricting the defender. So stop whining about it!

Honorable Mention: Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints

If Armstead had stayed healthy all season, he probably gets the nod. But he didn’t so it goes to rightfully goes to Bakhtiari.

Nelson gets this award because he’s a bad ass. Like the rest of his team, he got off to a slower start, but after settling into the speed of the league, the rookie crushed it. We’ve all seen his highlight reels, but I’ll add something to this conversation outside of X’s and O’s. Nelson’s ability to galvanize his offensive line unit through his toughness and love of the game showed all season, as his unit played inspired ball down the last 10 games to get in the playoffs.

Honorable Mention: Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Marpet grew into his own this season. He’s physical and violent at the point of attack. There are countless plays a game where he dominates his opponent. If he played on a better team he’d get more notice.

The best center in the NFL once again. What sets Kelce apart from most is his ability to execute one-on-one blocks. And all the varieties of those blocks. He can base block, i.e move another human off the ball in any direction. The toughest block for a center is reaching a front side shade technique. Don’t worry, he can make that block, too. The Eagles also pull Kelce quite often, especially on the front side of zone runs. It’s impressive. His pass protection has been nearly flawless as well.

Honorable Mention: Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders; Max Unger, New Orleans Saints

Hudson is an excellent pass blocker who was the best player on the Raiders this season. Unger is the steady presence for one of the best OLs in the league.

I love me some Marshal Yanda. He’s compact, powerful, and explosive. He’s so strong in pass protection as well. He engulfs defenders. He’s not a big “punch” guy but more of a grabber. But when he grabs guys, especially in pass pro, they are finished. When you grab guys, you have to be great at anchoring, which Yanda is. Yanda should be considered for the Hall of Fame eventually.

Honorable Mention: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

I think Martin is the best guard, but he was injured this season. Injuries play a role in these awards, and well, he was hurt. So Yanda was better this season.

Duh ... My brother Mitch allowed 20 total pressures this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He had only allowed more than two pressures in a game twice this season. That’s not much more to say. He was outstanding this season

Honorable Mention – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Johnson is an extremely good player. He’s outstanding. Last season, Lane was better than Mitch. This season, Mitch was better than Lane.