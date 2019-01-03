The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the final ballot for its 2019 class, highlighted by first-time candidates Tony Gonzalez and Ed Reed.

Included in the 15 finalists on the modern era ballot along with Gonzalez and Reed is fellow first-year candidate Champ Bailey, as well as third-time finalist Edgerrin James, six-time finalist John Lynch, and eight-time Pro Bowl safety Steve Atwater, a third-time Hall of Fame finalist. Defensive lineman Richard Seymour is a first-time finalist as well, in his second year of eligibility.

Reed was a nine-time Pro Bowler at safety whose 64 interceptions are the seventh-most in NFL history. In Canton he will join his longtime Baltimore Ravens defensive teammate Ray Lewis, the linebacker who was part of the 2018 Hall of Fame class.

Gonzalez played 12 of his 17 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, and ranks second all-time with 1,325 catches. He leads all NFL tight ends in career catches and yards (15,127), and ranks second at the position in receiving touchdowns (111). Gonzalez made the Pro Bowl 14 times.

Bailey, the other first-time finalist in 2019, was a 12-time Pro Bowler with 52 interceptions in his 15-year career.

A pair of coaches are also finalists on the modern era ballot, in former Raiders coach Tom Flores and Chargers offensive mastermind Don Coryell.

In addition to the 15 modern-era finalists, there are three finalists from the Hall of Fame’s contributors and seniors committees. That group includes former Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, longtime Dallas Cowboys vice president of player personnel Gil Brandt, and Johnny Robinson, a safety with the Dallas Texans and Chiefs.

From this group of finalists, the class of 2019 will be announced on Feb. 2, the day before Super Bowl LIII. The class of 2019 will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 3 in Canton.