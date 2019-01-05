The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans will meet for the third time this season on Saturday, when the latter plays host to the former from NRG Stadium. The wild card round playoff matchup is set to begin at 4:35 p.m. ET and will be broadcast by ESPN and ABC (live streaming via WatchESPN).
As AFC South rivals, the two teams have already played twice, and they split that series. The Texans won the first one back in Week 4 in Indianapolis, snapping a nine-game losing skid dating back to last season. Then the Colts beat them in Houston in Week 14, which snapped a Texans nine-game winning streak.
The first time around, the Texans missed a 59-yard field goal as regulation expired, sending the game to overtime. Both teams kicked field goals, but the Colts eventually lost when they went for it on fourth down inside their own territory, giving the Texans great field position to kick another field goal and win, 37-34.
In their second outing, there was quite a bit less drama, but it was still a very close contest, with Andrew Luck throwing for 400 yards in a 24-21 victory in regulation. Both teams have been up-and-down this season, but the Colts are arguably the hottest team in the playoffs, having won nine of their last 10 games.
Below is all you need to know to follow the action on Saturday.
Time, TV, and streaming info
- Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
- Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN, ABC
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Odds: The Texans opened as narrow 3-point favorites, and that line has become even narrower throughout the week, per OddsShark.
Colts vs. Texans news
- J.J. Watt and Johnathan Joseph are both expected to play despite injuries, while Keke Coutee is more of a question mark going into Saturday’s matchup.
- While Hilton has been a player who does some serious damage to the Texans in the past, they have a serious weapon themselves in DeAndre Hopkins, who is quickly establishing himself as one of the best ever.
- Speaking of Watt and Hopkins, both were just named to the Pro Football Focus All-Pro team.
- For the Colts, they have ruled out wide receiver Ryan Grant and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis on the final injury report. A number of receivers are also listed as questionable.
- Texans fans over at Battle Red Blog are buying into what the Texans are doing — they’re in the red zone at this point. Can they score?
- There’s no love lost between Joseph and Hilton — the Texans’ cornerback recently called the Colts’ wide receiver a clown.
- Hilton has the confidence of just about everybody within the Colts organization.
Colts vs. Texans prediction
In SB Nation’s wild card round expert picks, the six picking are split on this matchup, with three picking Houston and three picking Indianapolis. The OddsShark computer is going with Houston, while the coin flip landed on Indianapolis.