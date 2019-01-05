The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans will meet for the third time this season on Saturday, when the latter plays host to the former from NRG Stadium. The wild card round playoff matchup is set to begin at 4:35 p.m. ET and will be broadcast by ESPN and ABC (live streaming via WatchESPN).

As AFC South rivals, the two teams have already played twice, and they split that series. The Texans won the first one back in Week 4 in Indianapolis, snapping a nine-game losing skid dating back to last season. Then the Colts beat them in Houston in Week 14, which snapped a Texans nine-game winning streak.

The first time around, the Texans missed a 59-yard field goal as regulation expired, sending the game to overtime. Both teams kicked field goals, but the Colts eventually lost when they went for it on fourth down inside their own territory, giving the Texans great field position to kick another field goal and win, 37-34.

In their second outing, there was quite a bit less drama, but it was still a very close contest, with Andrew Luck throwing for 400 yards in a 24-21 victory in regulation. Both teams have been up-and-down this season, but the Colts are arguably the hottest team in the playoffs, having won nine of their last 10 games.

Below is all you need to know to follow the action on Saturday.

Time, TV, and streaming info

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

4:35 p.m. ET Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas TV: ESPN, ABC

ESPN, ABC Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Odds: The Texans opened as narrow 3-point favorites, and that line has become even narrower throughout the week, per OddsShark.

Colts vs. Texans news

Colts vs. Texans prediction

In SB Nation’s wild card round expert picks, the six picking are split on this matchup, with three picking Houston and three picking Indianapolis. The OddsShark computer is going with Houston, while the coin flip landed on Indianapolis.