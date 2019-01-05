Seahawks vs. Cowboys 2019 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch NFL playoffs online

For the second time this season, but with much higher stakes this time around, the Dallas Cowboys will face the Seattle Seahawks. It’s the second of two wild card playoff games on Saturday, and the first for the NFC. Dallas will be hosting the game, beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET and broadcast by FOX (live streaming via FuboTV, FOX Sports GO).

The Seahawks won the first meeting between the two teams, and it wasn’t particularly close. On offense, the Seahawks moved the ball well enough, but it was really thanks to a strong defensive effort that they came out on top. Bobby Wagner, returning from a groin injury, played exceptionally well, while Earl Thomas snared two interceptions of Dak Prescott.

Unfortunately for Seattle, they lost Thomas to injured reserve not long after that, so Saturday’s matchup could look a whole lot different from the Week 4 meeting between the two teams.

Below is all you need to know to watch the action on Saturday.

Time, TV, and streaming info

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO

FuboTV, FOX Sports GO Odds: The Cowboys opened as slim 1-point favorites, though they have grown to be favored by 2 points on some books, according to OddsShark.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys news

Seahawks vs. Cowboys prediction

In SB Nation’s wild card round expert picks, all six of those making selections think the Seahawks will win it, while the OddsShark computer is going the other way, picking Dallas. The coin flip also landed on Dallas.