Seahawks vs. Cowboys 2019 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch NFL playoffs online

For the second time this season, but with much higher stakes this time around, the Dallas Cowboys will face the Seattle Seahawks. It’s the second of two wild card playoff games on Saturday, and the first for the NFC. Dallas will be hosting the game, beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET and broadcast by FOX (live streaming via FuboTV, FOX Sports GO).
The Seahawks won the first meeting between the two teams, and it wasn’t particularly close. On offense, the Seahawks moved the ball well enough, but it was really thanks to a strong defensive effort that they came out on top. Bobby Wagner, returning from a groin injury, played exceptionally well, while Earl Thomas snared two interceptions of Dak Prescott.
Unfortunately for Seattle, they lost Thomas to injured reserve not long after that, so Saturday’s matchup could look a whole lot different from the Week 4 meeting between the two teams.
Below is all you need to know to watch the action on Saturday.
Time, TV, and streaming info
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO
- Odds: The Cowboys opened as slim 1-point favorites, though they have grown to be favored by 2 points on some books, according to OddsShark.
Seahawks vs. Cowboys news
- The Cowboys are relatively healthy going into the game, but there is one notable name on the final injury report: offensive guard Xavier Su’a-Filo. He’s listed as doubtful which means Connor Williams, a rookie, could start.
- While the Cowboys are playing to stay alive in the playoffs, there are also a couple players who are playing for their future.
- The folks at Blogging The Boys think the Seahawks’ hot streak could be misleading. They also take a look at the Cowboys offense and whether or not the Giants game was the start of something new on offense.
- The Griffin bros will be together for at least one more game, though Seahawks fans are hoping the amazing connection continues for some time.
- Shaquill Griffin is one of the players dealing with injuries, but he was removed from the final injury report. J.R. Sweezy remains a question mark for the game, however.
- Recovering fumbles has been a big strength of the Seahawks this season, as noted by the folks at Field Gulls.
Seahawks vs. Cowboys prediction
In SB Nation’s wild card round expert picks, all six of those making selections think the Seahawks will win it, while the OddsShark computer is going the other way, picking Dallas. The coin flip also landed on Dallas.