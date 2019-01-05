The divisional round schedule for the NFL playoffs are set, with TV times announced for the second weekend of postseason action.

Things get started on Saturday with the Kansas City Chiefs, the top seed in the AFC, who will test their top-scoring offense on against the Indianapolis Colts (NBC, 4:35 p.m. ET). Kansas City is 7-1 at Arrowhead Stadium this season, and will look to advance past the divisional round for the first time in 25 years. The Colts on Saturday dominated in Houston, beating the Texans 21-7 in wild card action.

Prime time on Saturday gives us the Los Angeles Rams, winners of the NFC West for a second consecutive season. The Rams are the second seed in the NFC and will host the highest-remaining seed in the conference (Fox, 8:15 p.m.)

On Sunday we get a divisional round staple in the New England Patriots, who have a bye week for the ninth consecutive season. New England in the early game on Sunday hosts either the Baltimore Ravens or Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, 1:05 p.m.).

The final game of divisional weekend is at the Superdome, where the top-seed New Orleans Saints will host the lowest-remaining seed in the NFC (Fox, 4:40 p.m.).

Divisional round schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, Jan. 12

4:35 p.m.: Colts at Chiefs (NBC)

8:15 p.m.: Bears or Seahawks/Cowboys at Rams (Fox)

Sunday, Jan. 13

1:05 p.m.: Chargers/Ravens at Patriots (CBS)

4:40 p.m.: Eagles or Seahawks/Cowboys at Saints (Fox)