In the first quarter of the Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks, Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns suffered a gruesome injury to his left ankle that caused him to be carted off of the field. You can see the video here, if you’re so inclined — warning: the video is very graphic.

Players from both teams surrounded Hurns while he was receiving medical attention on the ground. Head coach Jason Garrett came on the field and held Hurns’ hand as he was being put onto the back of the cart.

Allen Hurns finished his first season in Dallas with 20 catches for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns. Before joining the Cowboys, he spent four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hurns was officially listed out for the remainder of the game with an ankle injury.

Jeff Heath has a wrist injury and his return is questionable. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 6, 2019

