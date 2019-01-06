Chargers vs. Ravens 2019 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch NFL playoffs online

The Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens just faced each other in Week 16 of the regular season, and now they’re set to meet again with much higher stakes. On Sunday, Baltimore will play host to the Chargers in an AFC wild card playoff game, beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS (live streaming via FuboTV, CBS All-Access).

In the first outing, the Baltimore defense smothered the Chargers offense into one of their worst showings in many years. Philip Rivers threw for just 181 yards and was picked off twice. As a team, they rushed for just 51 total yards, 41 of which came from Melvin Gordon, who himself was coming off an injury in that first game.

Will it be more of the same on Sunday? Below is all you need to know to follow the action.

Time, TV, and streaming info

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md.

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md. TV: CBS

CBS Streaming: FuboTV, CBS All-Access

FuboTV, CBS All-Access Odds: The Ravens opened as 1-point favorites, but some books have them favored by as much as 3 points, per OddsShark.

Chargers vs. Ravens news

Chargers vs. Ravens prediction

In SB Nation’s wild card round expert picks, the six making selections were split down the middle, with three each way. The OddsShark computer has picked the Ravens, while the coin flip also landed on Baltimore.