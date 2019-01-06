Eagles vs. Bears 2019 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch NFL playoffs online

The Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears will meet for the first time this season, and it will be an NFC wild card playoff matchup. The Bears will host the Eagles from Soldier Field beginning at 4:40 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game will be broadcast by NBC (live streaming via FuboTV, NBC Sports).

Chicago finished the regular season with a 12-4 record, thanks to a stout defense led by Khalil Mack, whom they acquired via trade at the start of the season. The Eagles barely made the playoffs at 9-7, but they’re still in, and Nick Foles will get another opportunity to make some postseason magic for Philadelphia.

Below is all you need to know to watch the action on Sunday.

Time, TV, and streaming info

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

4:40 p.m. ET Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill. TV: NBC

NBC Streaming: FuboTV, NBC Sports

FuboTV, NBC Sports Odds: The Bears opened as 5.5-point favorites, according to OddsShark, and the line hasn’t shifted much throughout the week.

Eagles vs. Bears news

Eagles vs. Bears prediction

In SB Nation’s wild card round expert picks, four of the six making selections think the Bears will win, leaving two picking the Eagles. The OddsShark computer also picked Chicago, while the all-knowing coin flip landed on Philadelphia.