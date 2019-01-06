The end of Chargers vs. Ravens, as told through nervous reactions

Chargers vs. Ravens became more tense than it had any business being after Baltimore showed signs of life in the dying minutes. Desperately trying to close it out, San Diego FINALLY thought they shut the door on a Melvin Gordon run, until Russell Okung got called for holding.

His reaction says it all.

No, wait ... maybe Philip Rivers had the perfect reaction.

Vintage Phyllis Rivers pic.twitter.com/5Xu022SvI7 — Sarcastic Prick (@Richie59FIFTY) January 6, 2019

Or maybe it was head coach Anthony Lynn?

The Chargers prevailed, no matter how nervous they all were — and now move on to face New England. Still, this will be remembered as an amazing moment frozen in time in an incomprehensibly weird game.