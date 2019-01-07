 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Was the Bears double-doink field goal actually tipped? An investigation

How deep does the rabbit hole go?

By James Dator

The most important investigation of 2019 is currently happening, and the result could have a lasting impact on America. Was there outside interference in Cody Parkey’s missed field goal in the Eagles’ win over the Bears?

On first glance it looks like your run-of-the-mill shanked kick — with a double doink thrown in for good measure. People love shanked kicks in pressure situations as they conjure images of “wide right,” but quickly the mood changed and suddenly we had a conspiracy on our hands, all courtesy of a single tweet.

This wasn’t much of a smoking gun. Malcolm Jenkins relied on some sort of sport mysticism to believe the kick wasn’t going to be good — with the knowledge of Treyvon Hester’s tip as a throw in. Immediately people began to investigate the possibility that the missed kick was tipped, which started at the source.

Then film analysis began.

Really though, you can look at all this film and break down frames until your heart’s content. Nothing is absolutely conclusive which shows the ball was tipped, and nothing exists to say it wasn’t. This leaves us in a quandary ...

How do we know if the ball was tipped?

After scouring for something, anything that proves Hester tipped the ball there was one piece of obvious, incontrovertible evidence that proves he got a piece of the kick.

More than believe, stronger than frame-by-frame footage is the unalienable truth that players cut by Jon Gruden would go on to be heroes for other teams. It worked for Khalil Mack, it worked for Amari Cooper and now Treyvon Hester.

If you want to be an NFL star the path is now simple: Play well enough to get cut by Jon Gruden.

Next Up In NFL

This Article has a component height of 31. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...