The most important investigation of 2019 is currently happening, and the result could have a lasting impact on America. Was there outside interference in Cody Parkey’s missed field goal in the Eagles’ win over the Bears?

Cody Parkey's would-be game-winning FG hits the crossbar twice sending the Eagles to the Divisional Round. #PHIvsCHI #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/mchSudQfLL — NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2019

On first glance it looks like your run-of-the-mill shanked kick — with a double doink thrown in for good measure. People love shanked kicks in pressure situations as they conjure images of “wide right,” but quickly the mood changed and suddenly we had a conspiracy on our hands, all courtesy of a single tweet.

Malcolm Jenkins said he knew Parker was going to miss: “We’ve been through too much for him to make it.” #Eagles. Also said Treyvon Hester got a hand on it. — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) January 7, 2019

This wasn’t much of a smoking gun. Malcolm Jenkins relied on some sort of sport mysticism to believe the kick wasn’t going to be good — with the knowledge of Treyvon Hester’s tip as a throw in. Immediately people began to investigate the possibility that the missed kick was tipped, which started at the source.

The Eagles are still alive thanks to the left hand of Treyvon Hester, who tipped Cody Parkey’s final kick. pic.twitter.com/NliKZhQ2eZ — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) January 7, 2019

Then film analysis began.

Here’s a frame-by-frame look that clearly shows the Parkey kick was tipped by Treyvon Hester (Hester confirmed to @Bo_Wulf he tipped it). pic.twitter.com/6dOXui7Yyp — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 7, 2019

Watch this video in slow-mo...Treyvon Hester comes up with a huge block off the tip of the fingers forcing the change of trajectory in the kick...wow. #CodyParkey #FLyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/e3jBT3VazL — Z (@KingZouric) January 7, 2019

This is the path of the football -- 10 frames per second -- with Hester shown the moment the football passes his fingertips. It does seem plausible (in this image) that the ball changed directions. pic.twitter.com/TBUo8PoNgH — Michael Lopez (@StatsbyLopez) January 7, 2019

All-22 footage clearly shows Treyvon Hester got a piece of Cody Parkey’s final FG attempt vs. Eagles. pic.twitter.com/kAZdjdXug4 — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) January 7, 2019

Really though, you can look at all this film and break down frames until your heart’s content. Nothing is absolutely conclusive which shows the ball was tipped, and nothing exists to say it wasn’t. This leaves us in a quandary ...

How do we know if the ball was tipped?

After scouring for something, anything that proves Hester tipped the ball there was one piece of obvious, incontrovertible evidence that proves he got a piece of the kick.

More than believe, stronger than frame-by-frame footage is the unalienable truth that players cut by Jon Gruden would go on to be heroes for other teams. It worked for Khalil Mack, it worked for Amari Cooper and now Treyvon Hester.

If you want to be an NFL star the path is now simple: Play well enough to get cut by Jon Gruden.