Lamar Jackson never had a chance against the Chargers defense

I rarely get excited to watch an entire game breaking down the defense but I couldn’t wait until the Chargers vs Ravens game was posted to see how the Chargers stopped the Ravens rushing attack. After watching the film, everything I thought was confirmed. It was an outstanding game plan from Gus Bradley, and the Chargers defensive players executed it exactly like it was drawn up.

We all know this by now but the Chargers used seven defensive backs on 58 of 59 snaps. They used two defensive lineman and two linebackers, most often Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, as defensive ends, both with their hands on the ground and standing up (Ingram).

The Chargers primarily put four of the defensive backs at linebacker spots. They were No. 33 Adrian Phillips, No. 37 Jahleel Addae (who played middle linebacker more often), No. 33 all-world safety Derwin James (who played on the ball) and No. 20 Desmond King. The player who ended up in the middle spot played a tad deeper than the usual middle linebacker so he could read and react.

Mentioned this the other day. While I hate when defensive backs cut offensive lineman, it was useful for the Chargers on Sunday. It created a bunch of piles. Also Chargers played their Mike deeper than usual so he could read the play and react in multiple directions pic.twitter.com/j7dsrlzfFG — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 8, 2019

The reason for this alignment on defense was clear. Speed. Speed Kills. The Ravens, especially Lamar Jackson, are fast. You need fast defenders to match it. Baltimore’s best passing concept is play action passes with crossers. Well, these defenders playing in the box are quick enough to read that it’s not a run, then drop back into coverage. It worked perfectly.

Been heavy on the run game. Here’s where playing all these safeties helped in the play action pass game. pic.twitter.com/C8PCpX7KZC — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 8, 2019

Against the run game the Chargers used multiple techniques to shut down the Ravens. Most of these techniques are used in college football to stop the zone read. It worked again on Sunday.

The Chargers took the backside defensive end, most often Ingram, and had him crash down the line of scrimmage, no matter the play. To compensate for Ingram crashing down, the linebackers flowed over the top.

The Chargers defense used “basic” techniques on defense you’d see in college to stop the Ravens rushing attack this weekend. It all revolved around Ingram. Here they used a gap exchange on defense. pic.twitter.com/3aTHEFCXSg — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 8, 2019

Against zone runs, Ingram crashing down caused major issues for the tight end trying to block him. Ingram came down the line of scrimmage so fast and furious, the tight end often didn’t react quick enough.

Sometimes the defender just makes a play. This is blocked up well enough and Ingram fools Lamar Jackson into keeping this ball. It’s an excellent job by Ingram. pic.twitter.com/er11xWXm1R — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 8, 2019

If it was a puller trying to trap him, Ingram used his outside arm to spill the puller and force the runner to the outside where his linebackers were scraping over the top to make the play.

Again, Ingram is the focal point here. He spills the trap player (hits him with his outside shoulder). He caused a huge pile up and James can run the play down. Notice how all gaps are accounted for again pic.twitter.com/Gc16GsKnnH — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 8, 2019

It was a rough day for the Ravens guards.

Also awesome when Ingram can win one on one matchups. The Chargers picked on the Ravens LGs all game. pic.twitter.com/RqCYnw6FlI — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 8, 2019

I could keep on writing about this, but y’all need to just watch all the videos I made on this game. It was impressive work by the Chargers.