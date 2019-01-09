 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lamar Jackson never had a chance against the Chargers defense

The Chargers wrote up the perfect defensive script to stop the Ravens’ mighty run game.

By Geoff Schwartz
I rarely get excited to watch an entire game breaking down the defense but I couldn’t wait until the Chargers vs Ravens game was posted to see how the Chargers stopped the Ravens rushing attack. After watching the film, everything I thought was confirmed. It was an outstanding game plan from Gus Bradley, and the Chargers defensive players executed it exactly like it was drawn up.

We all know this by now but the Chargers used seven defensive backs on 58 of 59 snaps. They used two defensive lineman and two linebackers, most often Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, as defensive ends, both with their hands on the ground and standing up (Ingram).

The Chargers primarily put four of the defensive backs at linebacker spots. They were No. 33 Adrian Phillips, No. 37 Jahleel Addae (who played middle linebacker more often), No. 33 all-world safety Derwin James (who played on the ball) and No. 20 Desmond King. The player who ended up in the middle spot played a tad deeper than the usual middle linebacker so he could read and react.

The reason for this alignment on defense was clear. Speed. Speed Kills. The Ravens, especially Lamar Jackson, are fast. You need fast defenders to match it. Baltimore’s best passing concept is play action passes with crossers. Well, these defenders playing in the box are quick enough to read that it’s not a run, then drop back into coverage. It worked perfectly.

Against the run game the Chargers used multiple techniques to shut down the Ravens. Most of these techniques are used in college football to stop the zone read. It worked again on Sunday.

The Chargers took the backside defensive end, most often Ingram, and had him crash down the line of scrimmage, no matter the play. To compensate for Ingram crashing down, the linebackers flowed over the top.

Against zone runs, Ingram crashing down caused major issues for the tight end trying to block him. Ingram came down the line of scrimmage so fast and furious, the tight end often didn’t react quick enough.

If it was a puller trying to trap him, Ingram used his outside arm to spill the puller and force the runner to the outside where his linebackers were scraping over the top to make the play.

It was a rough day for the Ravens guards.

I could keep on writing about this, but y’all need to just watch all the videos I made on this game. It was impressive work by the Chargers.

