The champion picker of Week 4 here at SB Nation was a dog.

Ramsey was the only one who picked the Eagles, Panthers, Raiders, Dolphins, and Buccaneers to win. He got four of those five right en route to a 10-5 record. The only one of those upset calls he got wrong was Miami, but hey, when you swing for the fences and bash homers, sometimes you strikeout too.

For the rest of us, it was a tough slate of games. James Brady, Christian D’Andrea, and Morgan Moriarty squeaked out winning records; everyone else finished below .500.

Up next is another week that will probably make at least a few of us look silly. With 13 teams sitting at 2-2 — including the entire AFC South — these games aren’t getting any easier to forecast.

Our panel doesn’t agree on much this week

The biggest reason there was so much Week 4 carnage was that our panel was in consensus on a whole bunch of picks that ended up going in the opposite direction. That shouldn’t be a problem in Week 5, because we don’t agree on much of anything.

In nine of the 15 games coming up this week, there were at least three experts on each side.

The Thursday Night Football duel between the Rams and Seahawks, as well as the Monday Night Football game between the Browns and 49ers, were just two of the matchups that had our crew split.

The only teams that were in everybody’s favor were the Eagles, Texans, Chargers, and Chiefs.

Even the 1-3 Steelers have a couple of us thinking they’ll pull off an upset of the 2-2 Ravens. One of those experts is the same one who thinks Washington can hand the Patriots their first loss of the season. It’s our Good Dog of the Week, and if last week is any indication, there’s at least a shot he’s right.

Meet the Good Dog of Week 5: BMO

BMO, a 5-year-old pit bull mix owned by Christian D’Andrea, was abandoned on the mean streets of Beloit, Wisconsin, as a puppy in the middle of a polar vortex. He also had mites, which reduced him to a quivering ball of gray sadness for the first six months of his life:

He eventually grew back much of his fur and, after approximately 18 months of house training, developed into a very good (and very dumb) boy. His hobbies include chewing on shoes, crying out the window at dogs he is not allowed to play with, gruffly tolerating the hands-on affection of a toddler, and requiring expensive surgeries for torn ACLs. Here’s the face he makes right afterward!

He made his picks with the help of some strategically tossed Pupperonis. If he caught it, the home team was the pick. If it hit the ground, the visiting team would escape with a victory. This technique led us to a Washington win over the Patriots.

Like I said, kinda dumb.

Week 5 picks

All of our Week 5 predictions are right here, although they’re subject to change until Friday, just in case some breaking news makes an expert change their mind.

Our guest this week from the NFL blogs is Kyle Posey, the manager at our (undefeated) 49ers site, Niners Nation.