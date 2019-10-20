The Falcons were having a rough go at it at home against the Rams (all season, really),and tensions reached a peak when Devonta Freeman tried to fight Aaron Donald after a play.

Almost midway through the third quarter, Matt Ryan threw an interception, and on the return, Freeman took exception to whatever Donald was doing. It resulted in this:

Aaron Donald vs Devonta Freeman



Freeman was ejected pic.twitter.com/gFgJ56o05u — #BusinessIsSuspended (@FTBeard11) October 20, 2019

Fighting, in general, is bad. But when you’re picking a fight with Aaron Donald, that decision becomes even more unwise.

Donald is an absolute tank of a human being. He’s only 6 feet tall, but he makes up for it by having iron for muscles. Being that short has allowed him to get leverage on offensive lineman ever since he got into the NFL, being arguably the game’s best player for the past few years.

This isn’t a man you want to fight, no matter how many pads you have on. Look at those traps!:

It’s been quite a week for picking bad fights. Some dork fan in Cleveland punched Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett in the face after taking a picture while Garrett was in his car.

Freeman is probably much better suited to fight an NFL player and physically gifted specimen like Donald or even Garrett, but it’s still probably not a good idea.