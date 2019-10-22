There are usually two distinct groups when the NFL trade deadline arrives.

Buyers believe only a few tweaks need to be made to set up a Super Bowl run. Sometimes it’s a fringe playoff team hunting for a missing piece, like the Cowboys trading for receiver Amari Cooper in 2018. Other times, it’s an elite team going all-in on its championship run — like the Rams adding pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. en route to a Super Bowl 53 appearance.

The sellers are a much smaller bunch. There aren’t many franchises that decide that competing for a spot in the playoffs is no longer realistic before the end of October. Fortunately for the long list of potential buyers, there are several putrid teams in 2019 that might be willing to part with a top player.

With the deadline coming Oct. 29, here are six teams that could be ready to trade players away, ranked by how likely they are to be sellers.

6. Washington (1-6)

Washington is easily one of the worst teams in the NFL — its only win this season came when it edged the hapless Dolphins, 17-16. But the comments made by team president Bruce Allen after he fired head coach Jay Gruden suggest he doesn’t realize it.

Like this gem about a team that’s averaging 12.9 points per game:

If Allen still believes that, he may turn down trade requests due to his belief that Washington can still compete for a playoff berth. If he’s smart enough to realize that’s not happening, there are a few players on the roster who could be moved to free up cap space and give Washington extra picks in 2020.

Potential trade bait

Trent Williams , OT : Trade him already! The seven-time Pro Bowler has made it abundantly clear he’s no longer interested in playing in Washington and hasn’t shown up all season. For some reason, the team is turning away all interested callers and telling them to check back in the offseason about a trade for Williams. That’ll probably just lower his value, but maybe someone can make an offer Washington finally won’t refuse. It’s not easy to find a good left tackle and Washington can get a sizable haul.

Back-to-back wins after an 0-4 start made the Broncos look a little less terrible. However, a 30-6 loss in Week 7 to the Chiefs — who had Matt Moore at quarterback for more than half the game — should’ve hammered home the fact that Denver’s not a contender this year.

If the Broncos decide the playoffs are an unrealistic goal in 2019, they should trade away players who aren’t long-term pieces.

Potential trade bait

Emmanuel Sanders , WR: The two-time Pro Bowler is still a good player, but he’s 32 and set to become a free agent in the offseason. He probably won’t be re-signed by a team that needs an offensive overhaul, and that means a trade makes sense. Even he seems to know it. Sanders tweeted out a GIF of himself looking thoughtful after a report from ESPN said the Broncos are getting calls about the receiver.

The Bengals are the only team averaging less than three yards per rushing attempt, and they’re dead last in rushing yards allowed per attempt. Andy Dalton’s time as the starter in Cincinnati is presumably done after this season too. Now is the time to start worrying about the future instead of the present.

Luckily for the Bengals, their salary cap is already in pretty good shape. They’ve got about $60 million in projected space, and Dalton is the largest cap commitment in 2020 at $17.7 million.

Potential trade bait

A.J. Green , WR: The Bengals insist Green isn’t on the block, but that hasn’t stopped speculation that a deal could happen. He’s 31 and his contract will expire in the offseason. That means Cincinnati is set to have a tricky negotiation with a receiver who has now missed 20 games due to injury since the beginning of the 2016 season. If a receiver-needy team comes calling for Green — which may be unlikely because of his ankle injury — Cincinnati might be better off taking a draft pick instead of keeping an aging and oft-injured star.

Mike Maccagnan was fired as the Jets’ general manager in May. The timing was curious, because it came after New York allowed the executive to dish out well over $100 million in guaranteed money in free agency in March and make draft picks for the franchise in April.

That leaves current GM Joe Douglas with a roster almost completely filled with players he didn’t acquire.

So don’t expect the Jets to be sentimental about their recent acquisitions. They don’t have much cap space to work with in 2020, and Douglas could try to rid himself of a few of the cumbersome contracts that Maccagnan dished out.

That especially makes sense after a 33-0 beatdown from the Patriots showed Sam Darnold isn’t the miracle elixir who can fix the Jets on his own.

Potential trade bait

2. Miami Dolphins (0-6)

Of course the Dolphins are going to be ready for a fire sale at the trade deadline. They’ve already been in full-fledged tank mode for months.

In 2019, Miami has traded Ryan Tannehill, Robert Quinn, Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills, and Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Dolphins are clearly willing to swap veterans for draft picks and probably wouldn’t hesitate to do it again if the price is right.

The real question is how many players are left on the roster that are tradable?

Potential trade bait

Kenyan Drake , RB: There are already reports that the Dolphins are receiving calls from teams about the running back. Drake had 1,012 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns during the 2018 season. While he’s struggled so far in 2019, that’s understandable considering his supporting cast. If the Dolphins don’t plan to re-sign Drake in the offseason before he reaches free agency, it’d make sense to snag another draft pick.

There’s not much reason to be optimistic about the Falcons. The defense is 31st in the league in both points allowed and takeaways. Atlanta is averaging just 3.7 yards per rushing attempt, while Matt Ryan is third in the NFL in interceptions with eight.

Even when Ryan was just about perfect against the Cardinals in Week 6 with four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 144.9 passer rating, the Falcons still lost because of their awful defense.

Now Atlanta’s 1-6 and, somehow, there are even more dark clouds on the horizon. The Falcons are headed straight toward salary cap hell:

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones will consume 27% of the Falcons cap in 2020.



Add Jake Matthews, Grady Jarrett, and Desmond Trufant, Top 5 will consume 50.6%.



Add Alex Mack, Deion Jones, Devonta Freeman, Mo Sanu, and Ricardo Allen, Top 10 will cost 73.6%.



Some contract restructures could help, but the Falcons are going to need to make moves to find some wiggle room. Since a playoff run isn’t going to happen, that means it’s time to deal players who won’t be around for the long haul. That started Tuesday morning with ...

Mohamed Sanu, WR: The veteran was set to count $7.9 million against the cap in 2020, but now that’s the Patriots’ concern. Sanu was shipped to New England in exchange for a second round pick, earning back some much needed draft capital in Atlanta. He’d averaged 44.7 yards per game and had a career-worst 9.5 yards per reception in his age 30 season with the Falcons. With Calvin Ridley looking more than ready to be the No. 2 wideout across from Julio Jones, Sanu’s departure made too much sense for the team to turn down.

