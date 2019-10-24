Grading the biggest NFL deals ahead of the 2019 trade deadline

Just a couple years ago, the NFL trade deadline was painfully boring. Some experts had ideas about how to make a more robust market, but the NFL didn’t do much to change things.

The league moved the trade deadline from Week 6 to Week 8 back in 2012, but it wasn’t until 2017 that things really started heating up. The extra couple weeks to make trades finally paid off once the salary cap swelled to a point that teams had wiggle room for big deals.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Jay Ajayi, Kelvin Benjamin, Marcell Dareus, and Duane Brown were among the names swapped ahead of the 2017 trade deadline. Last year, the list included Amari Cooper, Golden Tate, Dante Fowler Jr., Eli Apple, and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Now, there’s finally reason to get excited about the possibility of midseason NFL trades.

There were already a few deals made a week ahead of the Oct. 29 deadline. The Jaguars sent mercurial cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Rams for two first-round picks, the Broncos traded veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the 49ers for a third-rounder and change, and the Falcons got a second-round pick from the Patriots in exchange for Mohamed Sanu.

The stage is set for even more trades to be made. We’ll give our thoughts and grades for all the biggest deals right here.

Jaguars trade CB Jalen Ramsey to the Rams

The 25-year-old, two-time Pro Bowl cornerback demanded a trade from the Jaguars in September. After Ramsey sat out a few games citing a back injury, Jacksonville gave in to the request and sent him to the Rams for first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, along with a fourth-round pick in 2021.

Jaguars grade: B+

In a perfect world, the Jaguars would’ve never found themselves in that position in the first place. Ramsey’s an elite cornerback and should’ve been a franchise cornerstone for years to come. But their hand was forced and a trade was inevitable, so getting a pair of first-round picks and a little more was good value.

Rams grade: B

Cornerback is a premium position and Ramsey’s a premium player, so Los Angeles paid a fair price to get him, even if it really is a whole lot. The question is whether it was a wise decision to invest so many resources in the cornerback position when the Rams don’t have much cap space to work with. The roster will look — more or less — exactly as it does now for the foreseeable future. That could leave little opportunity to fix weak spots (like the porous offensive line, for instance) and get back to another Super Bowl.

Falcons trade WR Mohamed Sanu to the Patriots

New England shipped a second-round pick in exchange for a player in his age 30 season — something Bill Belichick hadn’t done since acquiring Corey Dillon back in 2004. He’s hoping the liberated Falcon will have a similar effect for his 2019 team. Sanu now joins Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett at the top of Tom Brady’s target list after the Patriots shipped their 2020 second-round pick south in exchange for the eight-year veteran.

Patriots grade: B+

This grade went from a B to a B+ after the team announced plans to put Josh Gordon on injured reserve, then waive him once he’s healthy enough to play again. Sanu can’t replace the field-stretching threat Gordon provided, but his snaps will be vital for a suddenly shallow receiving group.

All Sanu has to do is just be himself. The sure-handed veteran gives New England a big (6’2, 215 pounds) presence in the slot who can replace some of the third-down mid-range passing game that Rob Gronkowski left behind in retirement. He’s a perfect complement for a high-volume veteran passer — even if a second-round pick is a steep price for a player averaging only 44 yards per game alongside Matt Ryan.

Falcons grade: A

Losing Sanu, one of the team’s most reliable and well-liked players, isn’t ideal. However, the versatile wideout was likely on the chopping block for 2020 anyway as Atlanta skids towards salary cap hell. This trade saves the team $6 million next fall and brought back a Day 2 pick for a player who may have been released in the offseason.

Broncos trade WR Emmanuel Sanders to the 49ers

For the second straight season, general manager John Elway traded away the wideout who led his team in receiving yards the year before. In 2018, it was Demaryius Thomas. Now it’s Sanders, who moved to Santa Clara along with a fifth-round pick in exchange for third- and fourth-rounders. He immediately becomes the Niners’ most accomplished receiver in 2019, and now he gets to see what the upgrade from Joe Flacco to Jimmy Garoppolo can do for him in his age 32 season.

49ers grade: B-

San Francisco made this deal after missing out on Sanu, but it might’ve got better value anyway. Sanders is a couple years older than Sanu, but he cost less to acquire and has been the more productive of the pair over the course of his career. He was well on his way to a 1,000-yard season in Denver last year before suffering an Achilles tear, and the recovery from the injury doesn’t look like its slowed him much in 2019. It’s a short-term move for the 49ers, but the time is now for the team.

Broncos grade: A

Tanking should’ve been on the table for the Broncos a while ago. This trade doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve decided to go that route, but it at least means Denver knows Sanders isn’t a long-term piece and it can’t afford to pass up draft capital when it can get some. Losing Sanders would only be a bad thing for the Broncos if they were competing for a Super Bowl in 2019 or planning on re-signing him in the offseason. Neither of those are true, so this is a win.

Raiders trade CB Gareon Conley to the Texans

Conley was the 24th pick of the NFL Draft less than three years ago, and while he started 20 of his last 21 games in Oakland, he failed to live up to that lofty status. The former Ohio State star has given up 14.5 yards per target this fall while playing at a sub-replacement level through six games with the Raiders. After getting torched by Marquez Valdes-Scantling in Week 7, he was traded to Houston in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick.

Raiders grade: B+

Conley was actually costing Oakland points, per SIS, and his grasp on a starting role for the rest of the season was tenuous. While he’d been a valued member of the secondary last year, he was beaten more often than a desert rug in 2019, making him a prime trade candidate. In Houston, Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock were able to find a buyer willing to pay for name recognition and pedigree rather than recent results.

Texans grade: C+

Maybe Conley will thrive with a change of scenery, especially with a team that plays more man coverage. He was a recent first-round pick, after all, and he looked like Oakland’s top corner during a lost 2018 season. The Texans also desperately need secondary help, with both starting corners banged up.

Even so, a third-round pick seems like a steep price for a player whose value has plummeted in 2019. Now Houston is slated to have just one pick on Days 1 and 2 of next year’s draft, which is a bad sign for a team that may be one or two pieces away from truly contending.

Lions trade S Quandre Diggs to the Seahawks

Diggs may not be the biggest name in the NFL, but his Lions teammates were pissed about a trade that sent him away to Seattle. The 2015 sixth-round pick slowly worked his way into the lineup, becoming a full-time starter in 2017, and eventually a team captain in 2019. Dumping fuel on the fire was the fact he was traded for hardly anything in return. The Lions sent Diggs and a seventh-round pick for just a fifth-round pick.

Lions grade: B-

It may look awful on the surface, but there’s a bit of logic for the Lions. Diggs signed a three-year, $18.6 million extension with Detroit in September 2018 and rewarded them with a solid season. So far in 2019 though, he just hasn’t been very good. At the time of the trade, Diggs ranked 61st at the safety position on Pro Football Focus. While his salary isn’t too cumbersome right now, he was due to count $6.99 million and $7.34 million against Detroit’s cap in the next two seasons. The trade is a tough sell in the locker room, but the Lions are going to have to make some hard decisions to rebuild their team.

Seahawks grade: A-

It’s hard to dog a team for a trade that only costs them a swap of late-round selections. Diggs is no Earl Thomas or Kam Chancellor, but if he’s an upgrade at all in the secondary, it’s a win for Seattle. If he’s not, then just send him packing.

Rams trade CB Marcus Peters to the Ravens

The Chiefs traded away Peters in March 2018 because the team decided it wasn’t ready to award a top-level contract to a cornerback who takes too many risks. For a season and six games, that’s what the Rams got: A cornerback who caught five interceptions — two of which were returned for touchdowns — in 22 games, but also allowed too many big plays and touchdowns. So with his rookie deal expiring after the 2019 season, the Rams sent Peters to the Ravens for a fifth-round pick and linebacker Kenny Young.

Rams grade: C

Trading for Peters didn’t work out too well for the Rams in 2018, but the cornerback was playing pretty good football for the team in 2019. Even if LA didn’t think Peters was worth re-signing in the offseason, a fifth-round pick really isn’t much and the Rams may have been able to recoup that with a compensatory selection. Ramsey is a great cornerback, but the Rams lost Aqib Talib for the year to an injury and gave away a pretty solid player at the position for a late-round pick. This trade really only works out well for the Rams if Young turns out to be good, and there’s not much evidence that’s true.

Ravens grade: A-

Baltimore has a chance to make a run and it made sense to go after big targets on the trade market. It’s a clear win that they got Peters for just a fifth-round pick. If the cornerback devolves into the player who got toasted by receivers often in 2018, then it didn’t cost the team much. If he excels and proves he’s worth a big contract, the Ravens will be huge winners. It was a low-risk, high-reward trade that could make an already good team even better.