This morning I woke up, grabbed my phone, tapped the #DakDancestoAnything hashtag on Twitter and then wasted about 30 minutes before getting out of bed. So now to catch up on work, I’m putting it here on this website.
Dak Prescott Dancing became a meme thanks to the NBC broadcast of Sunday Night Football, which showed this footage of the quarterback warming up before Cowboys-Vikings.
What song is @dak listening to when he does this? pic.twitter.com/06eKB609e5— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 11, 2019
This is both perfectly normal and incredibly funny, and immediately became fodder for jokes. First, please look this very good tweet from my co-worker Hector Diaz:
Dak dancing to Suavemente pic.twitter.com/UV0eEsc42i— Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) November 11, 2019
In fact, there were lots of good tweets for us to enjoy. They are below:
Dak dances to the JG Wentworth commercial #DakDancestoAnything pic.twitter.com/RSjSNhczM5— Bryndon Minter (@Bryndon) November 11, 2019
Dak at my Bachelorette party! #DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/rI2bSilNqC— Megan Gailey (@megangailey) November 11, 2019
Home Depot theme song #DakDancestoAnything pic.twitter.com/FFkwqxO85S— Michael Ritter (@MikeSteveRitter) November 11, 2019
Dak Da’ Dip pic.twitter.com/NFzXMTgmfI— Danny (@recordsANDradio) November 11, 2019
the collab we never knew we needed @dak @shakira #DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/peoi7iYPyj— Matt Cummings (@itsmattcummings) November 11, 2019
Even Ezekiel Elliot got in on the fun:
.@EzekielElliott imitating @Dak's pregame warmup pic.twitter.com/Kx0SNiqIW2— NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2019
Elliott took it one further after scoring a touchdown against the Lions on Sunday. You can probably guess what his celebration was:
We see you @EzekielElliott #DALvsDET pic.twitter.com/0BpTqksJCe— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 17, 2019
If someone could get Monday Night Football Cat involved in a remix, that would be great.
Anyway, and perhaps more importantly, the Cowboys lost, 28-24, to the Vikings on national television and are now tied with the Eagles atop the NFC East at 5-4.
Loading comments...