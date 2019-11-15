The NFL’s latest move in the Colin Kaepernick saga is a scheduled workout with all 32 teams invited, but that’s hardly the full story. There are also unrealistic demands from the league, widespread doubt about the NFL’s intentions, and the overwhelming public opinion that this is all a farcical PR move. Oh, and Hue Jackson. Yeesh.

Nearly three years after his last NFL game, Kaepernick is suddenly in a bizarrely rushed situation that virtually nobody seemed to know about ahead of time. The possibility of Kaepernick signing with a new team, after so much time being blackballed by the league for protesting racial injustice in America, seems higher than it has since he was last employed.

But there’s a big ol’ asterisk on the whole thing, for a number of reasons.

The circumstances behind the workout came with some weird hangups

Other than the contact stemming from Kaepernick and Eric Reid’s collusion grievance, there had been no real productive discussions between the league and Kaepernick. Then unexpectedly, the NFL contacted his representatives and invited him to a workout in Atlanta on Saturday, as reported by Tyler Tynes of The Ringer.

The initial reports suggested that all 32 teams were invited to a workout, which would include on-field drills and interviews. So far so good. That’s when things got confusing.

The league told Kaepernick it needed an answer “in two hours” from him on whether or not he would attend the workout.

The workout was scheduled for only a few days later, on a Saturday. Kaepernick’s representatives asked if it could be done the following Tuesday, or even the following Saturday, despite that being the day of the week when NFL teams prepare for a game.

No dice there, so Kaepernick’s representatives asked the NFL if the process was legitimate, and if key decision-makers from all teams would be in attendance. Included in these discussions was a request for a personnel list to be provided, and the NFL agreed it would do so on a rolling basis. On Wednesday, the NFL apparently changed its mind and told Kaepernick’s representatives that it wouldn’t be providing a list. Then, on Thursday, after more bad PR, the NFL went ahead and released a list of the first 11 teams to commit to attending.

Why only 11 teams (a number that the NFL seemed impressed by in its own release)? Because as it turns out, a bunch of teams had no idea this was happening until it was sprung on everyone. Multiple teams reached out to Kaepernick’s reps as a courtesy, saying they couldn’t attend and were ambushed by the entire situation. Keep in mind the original report indicated that all 32 teams were already invited.

Not only were teams confused, but members of the league office had no idea this workout was happening either, per USA Today. That report also detailed how this came together, including Jay-Z helping to convince Roger Goodell to hold the workout.

And finally, the cherry on top of this suspicious sundae: the league got Jackson to run the workout, which was apparently not only news to all of us, but to Jackson as well, until Thursday morning.

The NFL wouldn’t tell Kaepernick who he’d be throwing to in his workout, so Kaepernick is getting help from receivers who volunteered to travel to Atlanta.

That’s a lot of information to digest for anybody. Now imagine you’re in Kaepernick’s shoes and trying to process all of that on a deadline.

The NFL can’t lose here

One of the more frustrating things about this is regardless of the outcome, the NFL can’t really lose. The league has already taken a massive amount of criticism for blackballing Kaepernick in the first place, and it’s proven adept at pretending the controversy doesn’t exist.

Here’s why it can’t lose:

If it’s a PR move and Kaepernick isn’t signed to a new team, the NFL can say no team was interested because he didn’t perform well. Had Kaepernick not agreed to the workout due to its unreasonable terms, the league could have painted him as not really wanting to play.

If it’s a PR move and Kaepernick does get signed by a team, the NFL can pat itself on the back for throwing this whole thing together, conveniently ignoring the well-earned skepticism surrounding this move.

If it’s not a PR move, the NFL will still do those two things above anyway.

Even Reid, Kaepernick’s former teammate and partner in the collusion case, isn’t buying it. Reid pointed out that the “interested teams” reached out to the league and not the player or his representatives, which isn’t generally how the NFL works.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” Reid said Wednesday. “At this point, it feels like a PR stunt.”

Reid, who is still close with Kaepernick, is just as stumped as the rest of us.

“It’s disingenuous,” Reid said. “They want the appearance of giving Colin a chance, but they give him two hours’ notice and tell it has to be on a Saturday when they know decision-makers are traveling. So is this real? We’ll see.”

We’ll see indeed, but no matter what happens, any criticism of the NFL will bounce off, as it has all along.

I want to believe this ends with a Kaepernick signing, but it probably won’t

While Kaepernick posted on Twitter that he was looking forward to the workout — and has been adamant that he’s been NFL-ready this entire time — there are too many question marks around this situation.

Even if he’s not signed now, this could potentially help Kaepernick get a job in 2020, if one of the teams in attendance is impressed but doesn’t want to rush into making a decision. But even that outcome is hard to be optimistic about given the history here.

I want to believe it’s true — that Kaepernick will actually throw footballs in front of NFL teams with a real shot at being signed. I want to believe the NFL has stopped blackballing him, and that this workout will be conducted in good faith.

It sure would be nice if a team like the Buccaneers or Broncos, both of whom are among the teams confirmed to be attending the workout on Saturday, liked what they saw and signed Kaepernick to a deal. There are many teams that could benefit from signing him, in fact.

Kaepernick shouldn’t be signed because he’ll instantly make a team a Super Bowl contender; he simply deserves a shot based on his play in the NFL. The man led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, and if you actually watch his film, it’s clear he had the talent of a starting quarterback last time he played. He threw 16 touchdowns against four interceptions in 2016, amid all the 49ers’ turmoil and dysfunction of that time.

It would also be great to see such an important figure in today’s unbalanced world get another chance, even if that chance is mired in the stink of public relations and questionable motives from the league.

Then again, he’s 32 years old, and has been deprived of that shot for the past three years. Would the NFL really change its mind now?

If there’s any chance that this is a legitimate opportunity — and I sincerely hope it is — then I would love nothing more than to see him go out there and kill it on Saturday. But given the nature of this entire dispute and the NFL’s moves thus far, cynicism seems like the smart bet to avoid a letdown if, or when, he isn’t signed.