This week, it’s an intense Friday mailbag after the ending of the Browns-Steelers game Thursday night. The Browns have something good going on — winning two in a row and finally beating the Steelers — and it’s overshadowed by Myles Garrett swinging a helmet at an opponent.

Let’s start there, though we have other questions in this week’s mailbag. As always, you can send your questions to me next time on Twitter or Instagram.

Do you agree with the indefinite suspension Myles Garrett received for the Browns-Steelers brawl? — @bearsforfears

Look, there are so many thoughts and opinions on the Myles Garrett helmet strike incident that I figured it needed a full video explanation. You can see that down below.

But first, a quick explanation for those of who you can’t listen to the video. Garrett tackled Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and laid on top of him at the end of the game. They had a tussle in which Rudolph attempted to take off Garrett’s helmet but failed. Garrett then wrestled with Rudolph before removing his helmet. It seemed like everything had cooled off. Garrett was being loosely restrained by a Steelers offensive lineman. Angry that his helmet had been ripped off, Rudolph ran over to Garrett. Garrett eventually swung Rudolph’s own helmet at him, making contact on his head. Madness ensued from there.

After Garrett hit Rudolph, longtime Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey repeatedly punched Garrett in the head and eventually kicked him for good measure. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi also shoved Rudolph from behind.

The NFL has already handed down punishment for the fight. I can’t recall the NFL ever moving so quickly after an incident, but it makes total sense. It’s Friday and the league can get this over with now and hope it’s forgotten by Sunday, when there’s a full slate of games.

Ogunjobi is suspended one game, Pouncey is suspended three games, and Garrett is suspended at least the rest of the season. There’s zero place in the NFL for what Garrett did and it should not be tolerated at all. Even his quarterback, Baker Mayfield, said as much after the game. What he did is not acceptable. Plain and simple.

It was beyond a reasonable expectation of violence on the field and Garrett could have seriously injured Rudolph. The suspension was indefinite because the Browns could make the playoffs. The last thing the NFL wants is the Browns making the playoffs and everyone is talking about Garrett making his return. So, I’m all for this action by the NFL. Garrett will need to show remorse and will be back on the field in 2020.

If you want to hear more from me, I talked about it on Periscope, though I filmed this before the punishment was announced:

Myles Garrett reaction plus can the Browns make the playoffs? 2 straight wins and easy schedule. https://t.co/RPuXM8vnHo — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 15, 2019

Hypothetical question: If you could hit a button to make Patrick Mahomes’ career identical to Peyton Manning’s in Indy (11 Pro Bowls, 5 All-Pro nods 1 Super Bowl title, multiple passing records, etc.) would you take it? — @Stjohn31

Heck yes, you’d take it if you were a Chiefs fan. First, you’d get a Super Bowl victory, which matters most. Secondly, you’d know your team always had a chance to win every game and you can’t take that for granted as a franchise.

The Chiefs have that feeling anyway. They know whenever Mahomes starts a game, they have a chance to win it. There’s a reason to tune in and/or attend the game. You’re in the playoffs each season and just getting into the dance is the first step to winning a Super Bowl.

The downside — if it can even be considered a downside — is that Manning delivered just one Super Bowl to Indianapolis through all of that success.

It does feel like the Chiefs and the Manning-led Colts have some similarity: outstanding offense with a transcendent talent at quarterback and a continually below-average defense. They have to beat the Patriots each season to get into the Super Bowl, as well.

Who is the best left tackle in the league today? —@ckleene

The Cowboys’ Tyron Smith is typically the default answer for this, but I want to highlight two other players. The two left tackles playing the best ball this season are Terron Armstead of the Saints and Ronnie Stanley of the Ravens.

Armstead has been building toward being a first-team All-Pro for a few seasons now. He was second-team last year while missing a handful of games. This season he’s been stronger and healthy.

Stanley is coming into his own this season. He’s a powerful run blocker and a smooth pass protector who will continue to improve.