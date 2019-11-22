It’s NFL Playoff Machine season, folks.

Every year in mid-November, ESPN publishes an application that allows you to see how different possible outcomes in the final weeks of the season will affect the playoff picture.

And if you’re like me, then you immediately try to come up with the silliest scenario possible. How can I find a way to keep the Patriots out of the playoffs? And what needs to happen to get the worst teams, like Washington and the New York Giants, in the postseason?

Technically, the only team in the NFL that enters Week 12 knowing for sure what it’ll be doing in January is the 0-10 Cincinnati Bengals. They were eliminated from the playoffs with a Week 11 loss to the Raiders.

The other 31 teams still haven’t clinched or been eliminated. That includes both 1-9 Washington and the 2-8 Giants.

The Cowboys and Eagles have left the door open in the NFC East. That means there are still scenarios for Washington and New York to get into the playoffs, even if they’re far-fetched.

It’d take a miracle for Washington to turn things around

Washington already has nine losses, so it’s already assured a losing season.

The 6-4 Cowboys and 5-5 Eagles are still technically in striking distance, though. The NFC East title is Washington’s only shot at the playoffs, because in a conference with five eight-win teams — two each in the NFC North and NFC West — the wild card is now impossible.

The scenario for Washington is pretty simple: Win out and hope the Cowboys and Eagles fall flat on their faces. A Week 16 matchup between Dallas and Philadelphia means the two can’t both lose out, but the best case scenario for Washington would be an Eagles’ win. Hypothetically, the Cowboys and Eagles could both finish 6-10.

Washington closes out the season with three straight divisional opponents. Still, even if Washington won its last five to get to 6-10 — including wins over the Cowboys and Eagles — it’d have a 3-3 record in NFC East play. Dallas already has four divisional wins, guaranteeing it has that tiebreaker.

But there are two scenarios that could eliminate Washington before Thanksgiving. If the team loses to the Lions in Week 12 like our entire panel of experts predicts, it’ll drop to 1-10 on the year. That’s all it would take to guarantee the season is over. A Cowboys win over the Patriots would also officially end Washington’s playoff chances.

The Giants have a small chance — if they somehow win out

If the 2-8 Giants pulled off six straight wins, they’d only end up with a .500 record. That wouldn’t land the Giants a wild card berth, but would 8-8 be enough for the division crown? Probably not, although it’d almost definitely mean the Eagles are out of the way.

New York and Philadelphia meet for divisional clashes in Weeks 14 and 17. A season sweep for the Giants would guarantee at least seven losses for the Eagles and secure a tiebreaker for New York.

Unfortunately for the Giants, the Cowboys already locked up that same tiebreaker by dominating New York in Weeks 1 and 9. That means a Giants loss to the Bears in Week 12, coupled with a Cowboys win, would be all it takes to eliminate New York.

So the Giants’ playoff scenario is also easy to figure out. Win out and hope the Cowboys only win one of their last six games. Good luck with that.