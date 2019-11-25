Thanksgiving is for watching NFL football and eating turkey, a traditional pairing that the NBC broadcast of Sunday Night Football chooses to promote like this:

NBC’s Thanksgiving promotion is ... something pic.twitter.com/mJ3i9eJGKu — Tadd Haislop (@TaddHaislop) November 25, 2019

“Rough week for that group.” — Al Michaels

People agree this is an odd promotional choice ...

Did NBC really show a turkey farm followed by Al Michaels saying “It’s gonna be a rough week for those guys” — Steve Armato (@Steve_Armato) November 25, 2019

Thanks for the live shot of the turkey slaughterhouse, NBC. — Andy Tarnoff (@AndyTarnoff) November 25, 2019

Admittedly the sound was down, but what was the goal of the Turkey video that @nbc just showed on #SNFonNBC NF That did NOT make me want to have turkey in a few days. #Gross #WTH — Roxanne Wilson (@RoxanneWilson) November 25, 2019

Hey NBC, I don’t want to see the inside of a turkey slaughterhouse five days before thanksgiving thx — SH (@sthickey09) November 25, 2019

The thing is ... this isn’t the first time Sunday Night Football has done this. In 2014, they had a cart of turkeys en route to their presumed demise while Al Michael’s gleefully said, “Say goodnight, guys!” We blogged about it!

NBC reminds you to have a happy Thanksgiving by showing turkeys being hauled away to die: http://t.co/E8e4ZHX55A https://t.co/pWSOV2FBCv — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 24, 2014

So, a few questions:

Why?

Did this happen from 2015-2018 too, or is it being revived? Please leave video evidence in the comments if you find it, I have not been able to.

Again ... why!

Anyway, somehow this is not our country’s weirdest turkey-related Thanksgiving tradition. That is giving turkeys a fancy hotel room the day before the president invites them to the White House to say, “I’m not going to kill you.”

In (way) other news, the official White House turkeys have arrived. They’re staying @WillardHotel. Their names will be revealed tomorrow and on Tuesday @realDonaldTrump will do the pardon. pic.twitter.com/J2aAWzRrR6 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) November 25, 2019

Poll Do you like the turkey slaughterhouse Thanksgiving promos? Yes, the ritual bird death puts me in a festive mood

No, I would prefer not to think about turkey death

Yams ... sweet potato yams vote view results 0% Yes, the ritual bird death puts me in a festive mood (0 votes)

0% No, I would prefer not to think about turkey death (0 votes)

100% Yams ... sweet potato yams (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now

(If you don’t see the poll above, click here to vote.)

Here’s the 2019 NFL Thanksgiving schedule if you’d like to watch football with your dead bird:

Bears vs. Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Bills vs. Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Saints vs. Falcons, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (RIP, turkeys)

