 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Turkey slaughterhouse promos during ‘Sunday Night Football’ are the best and most bizarre Thanksgiving tradition

By Michael Katz

Thanksgiving is for watching NFL football and eating turkey, a traditional pairing that the NBC broadcast of Sunday Night Football chooses to promote like this:

“Rough week for that group.” — Al Michaels

People agree this is an odd promotional choice ...

The thing is ... this isn’t the first time Sunday Night Football has done this. In 2014, they had a cart of turkeys en route to their presumed demise while Al Michael’s gleefully said, “Say goodnight, guys!” We blogged about it!

So, a few questions:

  • Why?
  • Did this happen from 2015-2018 too, or is it being revived? Please leave video evidence in the comments if you find it, I have not been able to.
  • Again ... why!

Anyway, somehow this is not our country’s weirdest turkey-related Thanksgiving tradition. That is giving turkeys a fancy hotel room the day before the president invites them to the White House to say, “I’m not going to kill you.”

Poll

Do you like the turkey slaughterhouse Thanksgiving promos?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes, the ritual bird death puts me in a festive mood
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No, I would prefer not to think about turkey death
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Yams ... sweet potato yams
    (1 vote)
1 vote total Vote Now

(If you don’t see the poll above, click here to vote.)

Here’s the 2019 NFL Thanksgiving schedule if you’d like to watch football with your dead bird:

(via Sporting News)

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...