No NFL team has clinched a playoff berth going into Week 13 of the 2019 season, and only one — the winless Bengals — has been eliminated. It’s just a matter of time until that changes. It could even happen as soon as this week.

As many as three teams can clinch a spot in the postseason in Week 13. One of those teams will play on Thanksgiving night, when the Saints have a relatively easy game on paper against the Falcons. The other two — the 49ers and Patriots — will play on Sunday and face tough tests against the Ravens and Texans, respectively.

The Bengals may not be lonely at the bottom for long. A total of seven teams can be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 13, and eight others can be knocked out of their divisional races.

Let’s jump into the playoff scenarios.

How can the New Orleans Saints clinch the NFC South this week?

So this is NOT the year that Sean Payton, Drew Brees and the Saints see their window closed. Even with Brees missing five full games with an injury, New Orleans went 5-0 with Teddy Bridgewater behind center for those matchups.

Since returning, Brees has been plenty effective, leading the Saints to a 3-1 record with a 110.1 passer rating in those games. The one thing really going against them this week is they’re playing the NFC South rival Falcons on the road. That wouldn’t be a big deal if the Saints didn’t already lose to Atlanta at home in Week 10.

The Saints need one of the following to happen to clinch the NFC South:

A win over the 3-8 Falcons on Thursday A tie vs. the Falcons along with a Panthers’ loss or tie (vs. Washington)

The path for New Orleans is much easier than the path for New England or San Francisco. Though they lost to the Falcons just three weeks ago, the Saints really should win this rematch and lock up their third straight NFC South title.

How can the New England Patriots clinch a playoff spot this week?

The Patriots may have the same record as the 49ers, but with Tom Brady seemingly slowing down, they’re not the offensive powerhouse they have been in past years, relying on their defense more than ever. They’re still winning games, though, and so far their only loss is to — who else — the Ravens.

The Bills are surprisingly making the AFC East an actual race. I t’s just the Bills’ bad luck that they wind up at 8-3 and still manage to be two games back of the Patriots. It’s probably inevitable that the Patriots clinch, but here’s how it can happen this week:

The Patriots need one of the following to happen to clinch a playoff berth:

A win over Deshaun Watson’s Texans plus a Raiders’ loss or tie (vs. Chiefs) A win over the Texans, plus a Steelers’ loss or tie (vs. Browns) Three scenarios in which the Patriots tie combined with a Raiders’ and Steelers’ loss, a Raiders’ and Colts’ loss, or a Steelers’ and Colts’ loss

Other than the craziness with the ties, the Patriots have a good shot this week. Although the Texans are not an easy team to beat, the Patriots are favored and have never lost to Bill O’Brien. The Steelers and Browns may be ridiculous after the Myles Garrett brawl, but a loss either way wouldn’t be shocking.

How can the San Francisco 49ers clinch a playoff spot this week?

The good news for the 49ers: they just dominated the Packers on Sunday Night Football, beginning a three-game stretch from hell with a much-needed win. More good news: they can clinch a playoff spot this week, though the NFC West remains up for grabs as the Seahawks aren’t far behind them.

But the bad news is they have to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens this week. If there ever was a test for Robert Saleh’s surging defense, it’s MVP frontrunner Jackson. The 49ers still control their own fate, and it’s hard to imagine them losing out and completely missing the playoffs. It’s still technically possible, but the Ravens and Saints over the next two weeks could postpone their clinching.

San Francisco’s clinching scenarios revolve around the Rams. If the 49ers put themselves out of reach of the Rams, they’re guaranteed at least a wild card berth.

The 49ers need one of the following to happen to clinch a playoff berth:

A win over the Ravens coupled with a Rams’ loss or tie (at Cardinals) A tie against the Ravens coupled with a Rams loss

We’ve already talked about how difficult the Ravens game could be, but the other half of San Francisco’s clinching scenario isn’t that far-fetched. The Rams just aren’t the same team this year as they were in recent years. The Cardinals aren’t great either, but they’ve given good teams enough trouble this season to make them a threat.

Which teams can be eliminated this week and how?

The Bengals are the only team already eliminated, but a few teams can join them in the basement with various scenarios in Week 13. There are two teams that can be eliminated on Thanksgiving: the Falcons and Lions. Both are out with a loss, though if both win their games, they could still be eliminated if other games don’t end in their favor on Sunday.

Lastly, a big hat tip and thanks to NFL Playoff Scenarios on Reddit, for doing all the brain-splitting elimination math. That’s the place to go if you’re REALLY passionate about ties.

The tank-tastic Dolphins can end this season one of two ways:

They lose to the Eagles, which shouldn’t be difficult OR A Steelers win (vs. Browns) OR Wins by the Raiders, Titans, and Texans

How the Falcons can officially squander another season of Julio Jones’ career:

A loss or tie vs. the Saints OR A Vikings’ win or tie plus a Packers’ win or tie

How the Lions can put a merciful end to this season:

Lose to Mitchell Trubisky, truly a sign of the end times for any team OR A Vikings’ win or tie plus a Packers’ win or tie

The Giants are out of NFC East and playoff contention with:

A loss to the potentially angry Packers (after their loss to San Francisco) OR A Cowboys’ win over the Bills

Washington can spend their free time investing in analytics with:

A loss to the Panthers OR A Cowboys’ win over the Bills, meaning Dallas can eliminate two rivals with one win.

The Buccaneers can go back to the drawing board by:

Losing to the Jaguars, along with a Packers’ win and Vikings’ win

The Cardinals can get a jump start on 2020 with:

A loss to the Rams OR Wins by the Packers and Vikings

It’s worth noting that in addition to the teams above, a number of teams can be knocked out of contending for their divisions. The Steelers, Browns, Jaguars, Chargers, Broncos, Bears, Panthers, and Rams can all be eliminated from contention within their respective divisions this week, but would still be in the playoff race.

If the playoffs started today, which teams would be in?

With five teams at nine-plus wins, seeding will likely come down to the wire, especially when some of those teams occupy the same division (like the 49ers and the Seahawks, who play each other in Week 17).

Before the Week 13 action begins, this is how the playoff picture is shaping up:

The NFC:

San Francisco 49ers (10-1) New Orleans Saints (9-2) Green Bay Packers (8-3) Dallas Cowboys (6-5) Seattle Seahawks (9-2) Minnesota Vikings (8-3)

The AFC: