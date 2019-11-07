What we know about the search for the ‘Monday Night Football’ cat

The highlight of the NFL week was the adorable black cat that invaded Monday Night Football and taught us all a valuable lesson: Kitties are more entertaining than Giants games.

In the wake of the cat-invasion, people have been wondering what happened to the cat. Was it caught? Did they find an owner? Was it tagged? I reached out to MetLife Stadium and the hunt is still on.

Stadium staff spent much of Tuesday hunting for the cat to no avail. Evidently it escaped after its field invasion and nobody has seen it since. Humane traps have been placed around MetLife Stadium to try and catch the cat — but as of Thursday morning it’s still on the lamb.

Helen Strus, director of marketing and communications for the stadium said that the facility brought in outside help to try and track down the black cat.

“We brought in our friends at PuppyKittyNYCity, a trap, neuter, release (TNR) and no-kill shelter, to assist with the search. We are hopeful that together we can find the black cat that we all fell in love with Monday night.”

There were reports on Wednesday that MetLife Stadium routinely houses and feeds as many as 300 stray cats, however this is inaccurate according to Strus. However, the Meadowlands Racetrack is adjacent to the stadium and houses roughly 30 barn cats to control pests, however it’s not believed the Monday Night Football cat is one of theirs.

So here’s what we know: Listen up, ladies and gentlemen! Our fugitive cat has been on the run for 62 hours. Average paw speed over uneven ground, accounting for getting distracted by bugs, is two miles an hour — which gives us a radius of 12 miles! What I want out of each and every one of you is a hard target search of every pet store, box, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in that area. Checkpoints go up at 15 miles! Our fugitive’s name is Dr. Paws Kimble. Go get it.

We’ll provide updates if the black cat is found.