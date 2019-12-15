There are just three weeks left in the NFL’s regular season, and we’re just starting to see how postseason will shake out. In Week 14, the Chiefs clinched the AFC West title, becoming the second team to lock down their division after the Saints. The Ravens also nailed down a playoff spot by beating the Bills last week.

This week, five teams have a chance to officially make it into the playoffs, while another four teams can be eliminated from the postseason. While Week 15 may not look like it has that many marquee matchups looks, there are some key games that could majorly alter the playoff picture, including the Titans and Texans battling for the AFC South lead.

Let’s check out the tie-free scenarios for Week 15, though if you’d like to know how ties could affect the playoff picture, the NFL has you covered.

The Ravens clinched the AFC North on Thursday, and they can grab a first-round bye with:

They're currently the projected No. 1 seed in the AFC and can clinch a first-round bye with:

1. A Patriots loss to the Bengals (lol!) OR

2. A Chiefs loss to Broncos

Baltimore can also claim homefield advantage for the playoffs with:

A Patriots loss paired with a Chiefs loss

It looks like the Ravens might have to wait to get that homefield advantage, but you never know.

The 9-4 Bills are on the brink of snatching a playoff spot, with:

Despite losing to the Ravens in Week 14, the Bills are still very much alive in the postseason race, sitting behind the Patriots in the AFC East. With a win over the Steelers on Sunday night, Buffalo will clinch a playoff berth.

That might be easier said than done, though. The game is at Heinz Field, and the Steelers are riding a three-game win streak. Pittsburgh’s defense is leading the way for this team, but the offense appears to have find its stride with Devlin Hodges at quarterback.

The Bills clinch with:

A win over the Steelers

The Patriots haven’t punched their ticket yet, but they can this weekend with:

I bet you didn’t expect me to be saying that in Week 15 at the beginning of the year, did you? Well, thanks to the Patriots not being nearly as unstoppable as they have been in years past — highlighted by the lack of weapons around Tom Brady and offensive line struggles — they have to wait a bit longer to seal their playoff fate.

Luckily for New England, it’s facing the 1-12 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Pats are 10-point favorites, and I think we all know how this one is going to go. Even though the Bengals might be upset with the whole Spygate 2.0 saga from earlier this week, the Patriots should clinch a berth on Sunday.

That will take:

A Patriots win over the Bengals

The Packers face a big rival, and it could help them make it to the postseason with:

Green Bay hosts the Bears on Sunday, and although the Packers are 4.5-point favorites, Chicago has been surging as of late. The Bears have won three straight games, and Mitchell Trubisky has looked a lot more comfortable than he did earlier this year.

The Packers are leading the NFC North, but they can’t win the division this week. However, they can clinch a playoff spot with:

A win over Chicago AND a Rams loss to the Cowboys

The 11-2 49ers still aren’t guaranteed a playoff spot, but it won’t be too hard to do so with:

It isn’t too surprising that San Francisco is a 10.5-point favorite over the 4-9 Falcons. The 49ers come into this one riding a ton of momentum following their thrilling, last-second 48-46 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The win caps off a brutal three-game stretch for San Francisco featuring games against the Ravens and Packers before the Saints win. Finishing 2-1 there was huge and got the 49ers into the No. 1 spot in the NFC for now.

Here’s how the 49ers can secure their playoff spot:

A win over the Falcons

A Rams loss to the Cowboys OR

A Vikings loss to the Chargers and a Packers loss

The Seahawks also haven’t locked down a berth just yet, but it’s possible this week with:

The 10-3 Seahawks are a favorite on the road against the Panthers this week. Seattle plays the 49ers in Week 17, a game that will likely be for the NFC West title. First, the Seahawks can get into the playoffs, then figure out the rest of the seeding against the 49ers later.

Here’s what needs to happen for Russell Wilson to lead his team to the playoffs for the seventh time:

A win over Carolina and a Rams loss to the Cowboys OR

A win and a Vikings loss

OK, so who’s getting eliminated this week?

Week 14 was not kind to fringe teams. We saw the Jaguars, Bucs, Panthers, Chargers, Washington, and Jets officially get axed from playoff contention. This week, a couple more teams could have their playoff hopes ended. ‘Tis the season!

Here’s a look at the elimination scenarios for Week 15. Special shoutout to NFL Playoff Scenarios on Reddit, for breaking all of these down (and all the tie scenarios too).

The Bears can be eliminated from the playoffs if:

A loss to the Packers and a Vikings win OR

A loss to the Packers and a Rams win

The Bears also can’t win the NFC North with a loss to the Packers or a Vikings win.

The incredibly hyped up Cleveland Browns are out of the playoff race with:

A loss to to the Cardinals and a Steelers win

Jon Gruden’s Raiders are out if:

Oakland loses to the Jags, and the Steelers win

The Broncos’ postseason hopes are gone with:

A loss to Kansas City OR

A Steelers win

The Colts will be eliminated from both AFC South division title hopes and playoff contention with:

A loss to the Saints on Monday night

If the playoffs started today, which teams would be in?

Only the Ravens, Chiefs, and Saints have clinched their divisions, so there are a lot of pieces left to be filled in here. But as it stands now in Week 15:

The NFC:

1. San Francisco 49ers (11-2)

2. Green Bay Packers (10-3)

3. New Orleans Saints (10-3)**

4. Dallas Cowboys (6-7)

5. Seattle Seahawks (10-3)

6. Minnesota Vikings (9-4)

The AFC:

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-2) **

2. New England Patriots (10-3)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-4)**

4. Houston Texans (8-5)

5. Buffalo Bills (9-4)

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5)

**clinched division