Oh Oakland Raiders fans, I am so very sorry. The Raiders played in their final home game in Oakland on Sunday before the team permanently relocates to Las Vegas in 2020. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the Oakland era ended with a last-minute 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Toward the end of the game, Raiders fans showed some obvious signs of frustration because Oakland blew a 16-3 halftime lead. Some pretty, uh, weird things happened as a result.

Exhibit A: Fans started pointing lasers in the direction of the field.

It was so bad that the referee had to tell them over the loudspeaker to stop:

I literally cannot stop laughing at this, this has to be the greatest ref request of all time.

Exhibit B: SOMEONE LITERALLY THREW A HELMET BOWL OF CHEESE DIP ONTO THE FIELD!!!

Someone just threw a helmet bowl full of cheese dip onto the Coliseum field — Phil Barber (@Skinny_Post) December 16, 2019

I need this framed:

A. HELMET. BOWL. OF. CHEESE. DIP. I am deceased.

Exhibit C: After back-to-back delay of game penalties, Raiders fans started a bullshit chant, naturally:

Raiders fans chant "Bullsh*t" in the final game in Oakland pic.twitter.com/FaBqP3WV0H — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) December 15, 2019

After Jacksonville scored a touchdown to make it 20-16 with 31 seconds left, the Raiders had a chance to take a lead with Oakland’s last possession. QB Derek Carr was able to lead his offense down to the Jacksonville 40, but on the final play, a Hail Mary attempt ended with the ball bouncing off of receiver Keelan Doss’ helmet:

The final play at the Oakland Coliseum was a Hail Mary that bounced off a #Raiders player’s helmet.



Just win, baby. pic.twitter.com/j5yIlMJuCH — Ryan Day (@ryaneatscake) December 16, 2019

Exhibit D: After the game, Carr went over to say goodbye to Raiders fans and, well, was booed.

Carr to the Black Hole as well. He was booed as he got over there and now is being booed as he leaves the field. Tough farewell here in Oakland. — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) December 16, 2019

Here’s the Black Hole booing the players as they came over there salute. Quite an afternoon. pic.twitter.com/eWpdUAfkFi — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 16, 2019

Carr went 38-54 as the Raiders’ starter during his career, with his best season coming during the 12-3 season in 2016. Apparently fans threw a bunch of stuff on the field, which I mean kudos to Carr for paying his respects to the Oakland fans regardless.

After the game, Carr told reporters that he went over to the Black Hole to see a couple of fans he recognized from over the years. It sounds like he took everything in stride:

Derek Carr on what he told #Raiders fans in the Black Hole. pic.twitter.com/PN84pZdwrF — Marc Sessler (@MarcSessler) December 16, 2019

“I saw a couple people I’ve seen over the years,” Carr said. “I just said thanks. Whenever I’m done playing football, they can get mad at somebody else someday, you know what I mean? There’s too many fun memories I’ve had, especially with those certain people, where it’s our last time there [in Oakland]. It’s just a cool moment to say thank you to some of those guys. The familiar faces, memories of throwing the ball and bringing it to one of those — chain, things like that and signing it. There are just so many memories.”

Exhibit E: When the game ended, things started to getting uglier.

Security guards were on the field at the start of the fourth quarter, and reports emerged of at least one fan getting pretty hurt:

Things are descending into chaos in Oakland. Media has been asked to leave the field as security engaged in full-on brawl with a fan. Another woman gushed blood from her forehead, appearing as if she had been hit by trash heading for the field. pic.twitter.com/zOlImU7hEh — Torrey Hart (@torreyhart) December 16, 2019

This you obviously never want to see, but hopefully not too many more people got hurt as a result.

But it wasn’t all hate from Raiders fans — a lot of fans remained in the stadium well after the game was over to show their support:

The scene is wild here.



Raiders fans refusing to leave.



Minor unrest; mostly under control. pic.twitter.com/nD9dsFwzk2 — Marc Sessler (@MarcSessler) December 16, 2019

I hope those fans never leave, tbh.

This isn’t the way that Oakland fans wanted the final game in The Coliseum to go, but it marks the end of an era in the city that’s hosted the team since 1995, and when the team was there from 1960-81.

Now, the Raiders will relocate to Las Vegas to start a new era for the franchise. Unfortunately some Oakland fans will have an even worst taste in their mouths with the move, given how this last game went.