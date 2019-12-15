The 49ers laid an egg against the Falcons in Week 15. Though the 49ers had a lead late in the game, their failure to prevail on the final drive gave them a loss that has serious playoff seeding implications within the NFC.

But there is so much to unpack from that final series after two touchdown plays were reviewed in the closing seconds.

With the 49ers up 22-17, the Falcons took over with under two minutes to go. They quickly drove 60-plus yards to get into the red zone with a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line. There was 12 seconds on the clock.

First, Matt Ryan threw an incomplete pass to Devonta Freeman. The 49ers took a timeout. Then Ryan threw a pass to Austin Hooper that was called a touchdown on the field, but was bobbled multiple times and was ultimately overturned after a lengthy review.

MATT RYAN JUST HIT AUSTIN HOOPER FOR A TOUCHDOWN!! ITS A CATCH!!! #ATLvsSF pic.twitter.com/e4UHH1wjo0 — JaiHawkFLY (@JaiHawkFly) December 16, 2019

Even though his one hand never left the football, the way it was bobbled AFTER touching the ground means Hooper didn’t maintain control all the way through the catch, hence the decision to overturn it.

Then, Ryan went to Julio Jones just outside of the end zone, and it looked at first like the 49ers made a stop on the play, preventing the touchdown. But as Jones backed up, the ball crossed the plane, so a second review was triggered. This time, the referees sided with the Falcons.

Ahhhhh!



Julio fights his way in to take the lead!!!



(via @AtlantaFalcons) pic.twitter.com/UdJqb0Nllf — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 16, 2019

That gave the Falcons a 23-22 lead with two seconds on the clock. They then scored on the kickoff return, which sent the game over the over/under total of 49.5 points, so there are serious Vegas implications as well.

It’s just a real rotten way to end the game for the 49ers, who have some pretty rotten luck with the ends of football games this year:

The 49ers are the first team to have 10+ wins in a season and also lose 3+ games in the final 10 seconds of regulation/OT since the 2000 Eagles, who finished 11-5 and lost to the Giants in the Divisional Round. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 16, 2019

Mostly, the 49ers’ loss is hugely important to seeding in the NFC playoff race. The 49ers are now 11-3, and just went from the first seed in the conference to the fifth seed, where they are currently projected to play the winner of the NFC East on the road in the Wild Card Round.

However, the 49ers can still take back the top seed if they win out. If they beat the Rams in Week 16 and the Seahawks, who now hold the top seed, in Week 17, then the 49ers will regain a first-round bye and homefield advantage. They always had to beat Seattle in Week 17, but now they have no wiggle room against Los Angeles.

That said, with the Rams’ loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, the 49ers did clinch a spot in the postseason. Right now, it’s not the spot they want, however.