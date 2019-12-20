It’s Week 16 of the NFL season, and most teams’ postseason fates are either sealed or close to being set. But for the Oakland Raiders, their playoff hopes are hanging on by the thinnest of threads. There is a lot that needs to happen to the teams in front of them, but they still have a (small) chance to make it in.

Let’s break it all down to see what all it would take for the 7-8 Raiders to miraculously get it into the playoffs.

How the Oakland Raiders can make the playoffs

Oakland would first need to win its last two games. The Raiders also need the Titans and Steelers to lose out, the Colts to win out, and the Browns to lose once. Here’s what that looks like:

Week 16 : Raiders beat the Chargers

: Raiders beat the Chargers Week 16 : Titans lose to the Saints

: Titans lose to the Saints Week 16 : Steelers lose to the Jets

: Steelers lose to the Jets Week 16 : Colts beat the Panthers

: Colts beat the Panthers Week 16/17 : Browns lose to the Ravens OR to the Bengals

: Browns lose to the Ravens OR to the Bengals Week 17 : Raiders beat the Broncos

: Raiders beat the Broncos Week 17 : Titans lose to the Texans

: Titans lose to the Texans Week 17 : Steelers lose to the Ravens

: Steelers lose to the Ravens Week 17: Colts beat the Jaguars

So far, every Week 16 game went the right way. The Raiders beat the Chargers, the Colts beat the Panthers, and the Titans, Steelers, and Browns all lost.

If the Week 17 games all go their way, it would result in a four-way tie between the Steelers, Titans, Colts, and Raiders. The Colts would knock the Titans out on the divisional tiebreak. Since Oakland beat Indianapolis in Week 4, this would give the Raiders the nod over the Colts. The Raiders would then have a tiebreaker over the Steelers due to the “strength of victory” metric.

It’s a long shot, but it’s more plausible than it looked coming into Week 16.

How the Cleveland Browns could’ve made the playoffs

Update, Dec. 22: The Browns were eliminated after losing to the Ravens, but here’s a look at what they needed to happen.

There are four things that needed to happen for the Browns to earn a playoff bid. First, they needed to win their last two games, then have the Steelers and Titans lose out, and then the Colts need to win out. This is what that would look like:

Week 16 : Browns beat the Ravens

: Browns beat the Ravens Week 16 : Steelers lose to the Jets

: Steelers lose to the Jets Week 16 : Titans lose to the Saints

: Titans lose to the Saints Week 16 : Colts beat the Panthers

: Colts beat the Panthers Week 17 : Browns beat the Bengals

: Browns beat the Bengals Week 17 : Steelers lose to the Ravens

: Steelers lose to the Ravens Week 17 : Titans lose to the Texans

: Titans lose to the Texans Week 17: Colts beat the Jaguars

That would put the Browns, Steelers, Titans, and Colts in a four-way 8-8 tie. The tiebreaking process would start with divisional tiebreakers. In this scenario, the Browns would win over the Steelers because they have a better AFC North record (5-1 compared to 3-3). In the AFC South, the Colts would have a better divisional record than the Titans (4-2 vs. 3-3). Since the Browns have a better conference record than the Colts (8-4 vs. 6-6), Cleveland would get the final AFC playoff spot.

That’s all a moot point now. Cleveland turned a 6-0 lead into a 31-15 loss to the Ravens in Week 16, eliminating them from postseason contention.

The Titans and Steelers still have a leg up for the final spot in the AFC. The other wild card bid is already taken by the Buffalo Bills. A lot would have to go right for the Raiders to claim the sixth spot and become only the 11th 8-8 team to ever make the postseason. But it’s not over until it’s over.