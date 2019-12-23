Why the Seahawks NEED to bring back Marshawn Lynch

The 2019 NFL season has been fun, but it’s been lacking in Marshawn Lynch.

One of the league’s most unique personalities of the last decade hasn’t played at all this year after playing out his contract with the Raiders. He’s still been a little busy, though. He helped launch an indoor football league in Oakland and passed out tequila shot to Raiders fans earlier in December.

But now — just in time for the postseason — Lynch could be making his return to the football field. Better yet, it’s the Seahawks who are considering signing Lynch. He made two Super Bowls with Seattle and rose to superstardom.

Like Pete Carroll, I think the idea is “freakin’ awesome.”

Pete Carroll on @710ESPNSeattle confirms Marshawn Lynch is flying in to meet with him #Seahawks, “there’s a really good chance” he re-signs. “I think it’s freakin’ awesome.” Thinks Lynch “May have 4 or 5 games left in him.”



It’s on. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 23, 2019

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the move sounds like it’s close to a done deal. The Seahawks are considering it after suffering a ton of injuries at running back. Rashaad Penny was placed on injured reserve as tearing his ACL in December, and is expected to be joined soon by Chris Carson (fractured hip) and C.J. Prosise (broken arm). Along with Lynch, the Seahawks are also considering a reunion with Robert Turbin.

Seattle has to figure out something before a crucial Week 17 matchup against the 49ers that will decide the NFC West. Lynch could potentially be on board for that high-stakes Sunday Night Football game, as well as the postseason that follows.

Few running backs are good at age 33, but the Seahawks have to bring back Lynch. It’s too fun of an idea for it not to happen.

Marshawn Lynch is an always-welcome splash of personality

The next generation of quarterbacks has arrived in the NFL and they’re a blast. The playoffs don’t need another character, but hey, it certainly doesn’t hurt.

Maybe we’ll get a Lynch dance party:

@CariChampion just heard you ask what @MoneyLynch was dancing to. Here's video from mine and @djjespinosa view as @RAIDERS DJ & hype man pic.twitter.com/wtM5LwDguW — CHINO IGLESIAS (@airChino) September 18, 2017

Maybe he’ll take a Skittles shower after scoring a touchdown:

We might even get another classic press conference that involves Lynch answering zero questions and making sportswriters furious:

"I'm just here so I won't get fined."



Four years ago, Marshawn Lynch stole the show at Super Bowl Media Day without saying much of anything. @MoneyLynch pic.twitter.com/4TxbplBiCT — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) January 28, 2019

In his retirement, Lynch explored the wilderness in France with Bear Grylls and rode a bike around Scotland to hand out Skittles. Those were fun to watch too, but it’s not quite the same as having Lynch back on a playoff team.

The NFL postseason could also use a dose of Beast Mode

Seattle has some fun memories of Lynch in the playoffs. The most iconic was his “Beast Quake” run in January 2011. The Seahawks were heavy underdogs against the Saints after squeaking into the postseason with a 7-9 record.

In one devastating run, Lynch bulldozed through just about every player on the New Orleans defense for a game-clinching, 67-yard touchdown. The Seahawks crowd was so enthusiastic during the run that seismic activity was registered near the stadium.

In 11 career playoff games — all with the Seahawks — Lynch recorded 937 yards and nine touchdowns. Both of those marks are top 10 all-time.

It’s no guarantee that Lynch is still that player. He’s 33 now and only ran for 376 yards in his final season in Oakland before his year was cut short by a groin injury. But if Lynch is in shape, he also comes with the benefit of a clean bill of health and fresh legs. The rest of the league has gone through 15 games of bumps and bruises.

If Lynch can recreate some of his old magic and tear through some defenses in January, it’ll be a treat for all of us. Who knows, maybe the Seahawks will do the impossible and win a game or two convincingly.