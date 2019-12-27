There’s one week left in the 2019 season. We still don’t largely know what the NFC’s playoff bracket will look like.

Sure, we know who the teams will be: the Packers, Vikings, Saints, 49ers, Seahawks, and either the Cowboys or Eagles are all in. But other than the sixth (Minnesota) and fourth seeds (Dallas or Philadelphia), we don’t know who’s going where.

San Francisco, once the league’s last unbeaten team, has the inside track toward the conference’s top seed and the homefield advantage that comes with it. Three other clubs — Green Bay, New Orleans, and Seattle — are all on the Niners’ heels. Any could wind up atop the NFC to ensure the path to the Super Bowl leads through their home stadiums.

What do they need to get there?

San Francisco 49ers, 12-3 (Current seed: No. 1)

How the 49ers earn the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage in the NFC:

Beat the Seahawks on the road in Week 17

That’s it. A win Sunday night means Santa Clara would be the prospective host of the NFC title game. This would be a major win for the conference’s least-intimidating home crowd. The bad news is these Niners have already lost to Seattle this fall — and at home, no less. The good news is that game was, well, weird ... and probably won’t define the outcome of the rematch.

How the 49ers earn a first-round bye:

See above. San Francisco is either the NFC’s top seed or its fifth seed, which means the only way it gets a bye is with the No. 1 seed. If the Niners beat the Seahawks, they’ll host every playoff game they play. If not, they’ll spend at least the first two weeks of their journey to the Super Bowl — assuming they make it that far — on the road. They’d start with a visit to the NFC East champion (either Philadelphia or Dallas).

Green Bay Packers, 12-3 (Current seed: No. 2)

How the Packers earn the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage in the NFC:

Beat the Lions on the road in Week 17, and Hope for a Seahawks win over the 49ers at home.

Green Bay already has one win over Detroit on its resume, and that came well before the team was forced to start undrafted rookie David Blough at quarterback. The Lions haven’t won a game since October, but will be looking for revenge after their Week 6 loss in Green Bay was marred by a barrage of bad calls.

How the Packers earn the No. 2 seed:

Beat the Lions on the road in Week 17, or Hope for a Saints loss on the road to the Panthers.

The Panthers are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak and have nothing to play for under interim head coach Perry Fewell. The Lions might be in a worse situation. They’re on an eight-game losing streak and have nothing to play for under head coach Matt Patricia, who was recently guaranteed a return in 2020.

While most of the NFC would like to avoid a scenario where they have to play outside in northeastern Wisconsin in January, the Packers haven’t been as dominant in the postseason as their frigid backdrop suggests. Aaron Rodgers is only 3-2 at home in the playoffs since 2010. His only Super Bowl win came after winning three straight road games during that 2010 season.

New Orleans Saints, 12-3 (Current seed: No. 3)

How the Saints earn the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage in the NFC:

Beat the Panthers on the road in Week 17, and Hope for a Seahawks win over the 49ers at home, and Hope for a Packers loss to the Lions on the road.

Those three things need to go right for New Orleans to claim homefield advantage for the second straight season. The first is likely, the second is a reasonable hope, and the third is would require Blough’s Lions to topple a hungry Packers team. Not great! But one enterprising Saints fan (and car dealer) has offered the first-year QB a free truck if he comes through, so ... who knows?

Head coach Sean Payton is still jousting for playoff position and won’t rest his starters in the regular season finale. Fortunately for New Orleans, the team can still earn a pass through the Wild Card Round.

How the Saints earn the No. 2 seed:

Two of these three things happen:

Hope for a Seahawks win over the 49ers at home, or Beat the Panthers on the road, or Hope for a Packers win over the Lions on the road.

No matter what, New Orleans is rooting for a big road favorite (one of which is their own team) to take care of business. That’s vitally important for the club; Drew Brees is just 1-5 in the playoffs on the road. His only Super Bowl came after back-to-back wins in the Superdome after the 2009 season.

Seattle Seahawks, 11-4 (Current seed: No. 5)

How the Seahawks earn the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage in the NFC:

Beat the 49ers at home in Week 17, and Hope for a Packers loss to the Lions on the road, and Hope for a Saints loss to the Panthers on the road.

Seattle’s path to the No. 1 seed got much more difficult after Week 16’s surprising loss to the Cardinals. Pete Carroll’s team will know whether it’s playing for the first, second, or third seed in the conference heading into Sunday night. The most likely scenario — one where the Saints and Packers each win in Week 17 — would give the Seahawks the third seed (and a home game in the Wild Card Round) with a win over the Niners. They’d hold the fifth seed with a loss.

How the Seahawks earn the No. 2 seed:

Beat the 49ers at home in Week 17, and Accept a Saints win over the Panthers on the road, and Hope for a Lions win over the Packers at home

This is the above scenario, just with a Detroit victory thrown in. That would make New Orleans the top seed and push Seattle to No. 2. No matter what, the Seahawks need a win to skip Wild Card Weekend. They haven’t been great at CenturyLink Field this season (they’re 4-3, with one of those wins coming in overtime vs. the Buccaneers), but Pete Carroll has never lost a home game in the postseason in Seattle.

Want all these potential outcomes laid out for you in a spreadsheet? Thankfully, the NFL’s research arm has you covered.

Those four teams still have the chance to skip through the Wild Card Round and into the second week of this year’s playoffs. Each has the opportunity to claim homefield advantage and ensure a hostile environment for their opponents all the way to the Super Bowl. It all comes down to Week 17 — and we won’t know how everything will unfold until the Seahawks and 49ers fight their way through a marquee Sunday Night Football matchup.