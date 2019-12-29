We’ve made it to the NFL’s last week of the regular season, and we’ve got a pretty good idea of what the playoff picture will look like. Last week, the Texans claimed the AFC South, and the Patriots repeated as AFC East champs with a win over the Bills. The Ravens also clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which will give them homefield advantage and a first-round bye.

Only the Ravens, Bills, and Vikings have their playoff seeds locked in, though. This week, six teams are fighting for first-round byes, including four teams in the NFC. Meanwhile, five teams are battling for the two spots that are still undecided: the NFC East winner and the final wild card spot in the AFC.

Let’s jump into the (tie-free) scenarios for Week 17.

The Chiefs can earn the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with:

Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs wrapped up the AFC West with their 23-16 win over the Patriots in Week 14. They can still get a first-round bye with:

A win over the Chargers and

A Patriots loss to the Dolphins

That second scenario seems like a long shot, since New England is currently a 16-point favorite over Miami, but you never know! If the Chiefs and Patriots both win, then Kansas City will get the No. 3 seed.

The Patriots can get a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed with:

With the Ravens already holding the No. 1 seed, the Patriots’ only chance for a bye is getting the No. 2 seed. For that to happen, the Patriots need:

To beat the Dolphins OR

For the Chiefs to lose to the Chargers

New England has had a first-round bye in every season since 2010 and yeah, that streak will probably continue.

The 7-8 Raiders need a lot of help, but they can still secure a bid with:

When I say they need a lot of help, I mean Jon Gruden’s team needs five different things to happen. Those are:

A Raiders win over the Broncos on the road

A Steelers loss to the Ravens

A Titans loss to the Texans

A Colts win over the Jaguars, and

Oakland clinches a strength of victory tiebreaker over Pittsburgh

For that strength of victory win to happen, Oakland needs just one of these things to happen:

1. A Bears win over the Vikings OR

2. A Lions win over the Packers OR

3. A Chargers victory over the Chiefs OR

4. A Patriots win over the Dolphins

Yes, this is a lot, but it’s really not all that unlikely! As it stands now, the Raiders have a 7 percent chance of making the playoffs per the New York Times. The majority of our picks panel even thinks it’ll happen. And hey, it’d be fun to see this team in the postseason one last time before relocating to Las Vegas.

Speaking of Pittsburgh, the Steelers can clinch a playoff spot this weekend with:

Despite losing back-to-back games to the Bills and Jets, the 8-7 Steelers can still get the No. 6 spot in the AFC. The Steelers would need a couple things to go their way, however. Those include:

A Pittsburgh win over Baltimore paired with a Titans loss to the Texans, OR

A Titans loss paired with a Colts win and an Oakland loss, OR

A Titans paired with a Colts win and the Steelers tying the Raiders in strength of victory tiebreaker

For the Steelers and the Raiders to end up with the same strength of victory, these four results need to happen:

1. The Vikings beat the Bears

2. The Packers beat the Lions

3. The Chiefs beat the Chargers

4. The Dolphins beat the Patriots

Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation took a hit after Mason Rudolph was ruled out for the season and placed on the IR with a shoulder injury. So the Steelers will have to stick with Devlin Hodges, who’s thrown six interceptions in the last two weeks, with Paxton Lynch as his backup. The potential good news is that the Ravens will be resting several starters, including soon-to-be MVP Lamar Jackson.

The Titans’ playoff hopes are still alive, and they can get in with:

Back-to-back losses to the Texans and Saints made Tennessee’s late-season playoff push less feasible, but the Titans are still in control of their own destiny.

Here’s how they can nab the No. 6 seed in the AFC:

A win over Houston OR

A Steelers loss and a Colts loss

The Texans defeated the Titans in Nashville a couple weeks ago, though Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite this week. That’s because it’s possible Bill O’Brien ends up sitting some of Houston’s starters for the rematch. If the Chiefs win their 1 p.m. game, Houston will be locked into the No. 4 seed by kickoff. Plus, quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are questionable. Maybe that’s why Vegas likes Tennessee this week!

The Eagles don’t have the NFC East sewn up just yet. They can with:

Philadelphia still has business to take care of even after its win over Dallas last week. To clinch the division, Philly needs:

A win over the Giants OR

A Cowboys loss to Washington

As written in this week’s Panic Index, knocking off the Giants might not be as easy as it sounds:

The last time these two met in Week 14, Philly needed overtime to beat the Giants on the road, 23-17. That was Eli Manning’s first game back since early in the season, and he threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns that helped give his team a 17-0 halftime lead. The Giants have captured some late-season momentum, too. They’re currently on a two-game win streak with back-to-back victories over the Dolphins and Washington. Pat Shurmur went back to Daniel Jones, who had been dealing with a high ankle sprain, last week. Jones looked better than ever, becoming only the third rookie in NFL history to have three games with at least four passing touchdowns.

The Eagles have dealt with a slew of injuries all season, and they’re now without Carson Wentz’s favorite target, Zach Ertz, for this week, too.

Dallas lost to its biggest rival last week, but the Cowboys can win the NFC East with:

There’s a reason Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett hasn’t been fired yet. The Cowboys can make it into the postseason with some help from the Eagles.

Dallas needs both of the following to happen:

A win over Washington

A Philadelphia loss to the Giants

When the Eagles played the Giants earlier this month, Philadelphia needed overtime to beat them. The Cowboys are still very much in this thing.

The Packers can get some much-needed rest during the postseason with:

The 12-3 Packers took the NFC North crown with their win over the Vikings on Monday night. They can now clinch a first-round bye with:

A win over the Lions OR

A Saints loss to the Panthers

The Packers still have a chance to get the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage at Lambeau Field with:

A win over the Lions, plus a 49ers loss to the Seahawks

Green Bay has lost just one game at home all season, so getting homefield advantage for the playoffs would be pretty big for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

The Saints are also still in play for a first-round bye, with:

For New Orleans to get a first-round bye, it needs:

A win over the Panthers paired with a Packers loss in Detroit OR

A win over the Panthers paired with a 49ers loss to the Seahawks OR

A 49ers loss paired with a Packers win over the Lions

The Saints can also get the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs with:

A win over the Panthers paired with a Packers loss and a 49ers loss

For what it’s worth, the Saints are 6-1 at home in the playoffs in the Drew Brees era.

San Francisco has a pretty important Sunday night game. The 49ers can get the No. 1 seed with:

The 49ers travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks, and the aside from being one of the best Week 17 finales in league history, it carries some serious postseason weight. To clinch the division, the top seed, and homefield advantage, the 49ers need:

A win over Seattle

If they don’t, they’re the fifth seed and have to play on the road next weekend.

It’s a similar story for the Seahawks, which can get the top seed with:

The same big stakes are there for the Seahawks on Sunday night, when Seattle will welcome home Marshawn Lynch.

The Seahawks can lock up the NFC West with:

A win over the 49ers

The Seahawks can also clinch the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with:

A win at home and a Packers loss to the Lions

And finally, Seattle can claim the NFC’s No. 1 seed and homefield advantage for the playoffs if these three things happen:

The Seahawks beat the 49ers

The Packers lose to the Lions

The Saints lose to the Panthers

Like the 49ers, if the Seahawks lose, they would get the fifth seed and play on the road against the NFC East winner in the Wild Card Round.

If the playoffs started today, which teams would be in?

Since it’s so late in the season, a lot of teams have already clinched spots, but the seedings aren’t all locked up just yet. By Sunday night, it will all be finalized.

The NFC:

San Francisco 49ers (12-3)* Green Bay Packers (12-3)** New Orleans Saints (12-3)** Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) Seattle Seahawks (11-4)* Minnesota Vikings (10-5)*

The AFC:

Baltimore Ravens (13-2)** New England Patriots (12-3)** Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)** Houston Texans (10-5)** Buffalo Bills (10-5)* Tennessee Titans (8-7)

*clinched a playoff spot

**clinched division