The New York Giants are trying to spoil the Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff hopes on Sunday, and quarterback Daniel Jones tied the game up in the third quarter. After throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate to make it 10-10, the offense did a glorious flip cup celebration:

FLIP CUP GMEN pic.twitter.com/p86gn5THUn — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 29, 2019

In case you’re wondering, there’s a reason the Giants did this. Last week this video of Jones and Eli Manning playing flip cup at a bar in Hoboken. N.J. went viral, so this celebration is likely a nod to just that:

38-year-old Eli Manning and 22-year-old Daniel Jones partying in Hoboken after back-to-back Giants victories is iconic. pic.twitter.com/uVJQqLcwqs — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 23, 2019

I will say the only thing missing in this absolutely perfect touchdown celebration was the napkin spirals that Eli was throwing. But that is my lone critique of this amazing celebration. I would love to find out just how long Jones and the offense had this celebration planned.

If the Giants do end up beating the Eagles, I am absolutely crediting both Eli and Daniel’s flip cup bonding, as well as this touchdown celebration for the win.

And even if they don’t win, this by far wins the celebration game.