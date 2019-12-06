The Buffalo Bills are going to get their chance to prove that they’re the real deal.

This year, the defense has consistently shut down opponents, while quarterback Josh Allen has shown improvement in his second year. The Bills are 9-3, fresh off their best win of the season, which came on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys. Now Buffalo is just one game behind the conference-leading Ravens and Patriots, each of which is 10-2.

The Bills will host the Ravens in Week 14, then travel to play the Patriots in Week 16. If the Bills win just one of those games, it’ll go a long way toward legitimizing them as a threat in the AFC.

But even if Buffalo wins out and finishes the season 13-3, there’s still a chance the team could wind up with the fifth seed in the AFC. In the event of a three-way tie, the Bills would land at the bottom of the totem pole.

So what can they do to secure the No. 1 seed? The first step is winning their division.

The Bills need the Patriots to lose twice

Buffalo hasn’t won the AFC East since 1995. For that matter, the Dolphins’ 2008 crown is the only time in the last 16 years that a team other than the Patriots claimed the division.

New England will probably win it again in 2019. Even if the Bills manage to snap a six-game losing streak against the Patriots in Week 16, that still isn’t enough. The tiebreaker for the division title would still belong to the Patriots.

The divisional tiebreakers are as follows:

Head-to-head Divisional record Record in common games

There are more rules to break a tie, but that’s as far as we need to go to figure out the AFC East. The Bills can even up the head-to-head record by beating the Patriots. Then, if both teams win in Week 17, they’d each finish 5-1 in divisional play.

That’d bring us to tiebreaker No. 3: win percentage against common opponents. New England beat the Browns and Eagles; the Bills did not. Buffalo has a chance to beat the Ravens and get a win in a common game. It also needs to take down the Steelers, who lost to the Patriots earlier this season, in Week 15. That won’t be enough to secure that tiebreaker unless the Patriots lose again, though.

The Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, so there’s still a chance that’ll happen. If New England wins that game, though, as well as matchups against the Bengals and Dolphins, that’ll be enough to clinch the AFC East.

Buffalo can take the top seed from the Ravens

The tiebreaker with Baltimore isn’t nearly as difficult to figure out. If the Bills win in Week 14, they’ll have the head-to-head secured.

That would only matter if the Bills and Ravens are both division champions, however. Baltimore’s close to locking that title up in the AFC North, and once it does, there’s no reason for it to worry about tiebreakers with wild card teams.

With that, here’s the Bills’ path to the top seed in the AFC:

Bills win out vs. Ravens, Steelers, Patriots and Jets

Patriots lose to Bills, plus to Chiefs, Bengals, or Dolphins

And that’s all there is to it.

Of course, this is all moot if it turns out the Bills aren’t very good after all. A Week 5 win over the pre-Ryan Tannehill Titans is Buffalo’s only victory against a team that currently owns a winning record. Even the win over the Cowboys doesn’t look all that impressive after Dallas lost to Chicago in Week 14 to fall to 6-7.

Still, we’ll find out very soon if the Bills are for real. Even if they are, landing the top spot in the AFC will require some help.