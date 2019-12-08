Week 13 was the first time NFL teams could earn a spot in the playoffs. Only the Saints followed through, but several others can punch their tickets into the postseason in Week 14. The 49ers and Patriots will have a shot for the second week in a row. They’re joined by four other teams — the Ravens, Bills, Chiefs, and Seahawks — in being able to clinch this week.

San Francisco remains one of the more interesting teams to follow in this playoff race. With their loss to the Ravens and a win for the Seahawks last week, the 49ers are now 10-2 and a fifth seed. That’s due to Seattle, which is also 10-2, owning a win over them. Right now, the 49ers looking at a potential road wild card game against the free-falling Cowboys.

In addition to those teams, nearly a fourth of the league can be eliminated from contention in Week 14, with seven teams on the hot seat. Five can be knocked out of their respective divisional races.

Let’s jump into the scenarios for Week 14. We’re focusing on only tie-free results, though if you want to know every possible tie scenario too, you can peep the official NFL release.

The seemingly unstoppable Lamar Jackson can take the Ravens to the playoffs with:

The Ravens lost games in Week 3 and Week 4, but they have since plowed through every team in front of them, including the Seahawks, Patriots, Texans, Rams, and 49ers.

They are the most proven team in the NFL. Though Josh Allen’s Bills present an interesting challenge this week, smart money is on the Ravens getting into the postseason sooner rather than later.

On Sunday, they can clinch a playoff berth in one scenario, or the AFC North title in another:

A win over the Bills plus a Steelers loss to the Cardinals (clinches AFC North) OR A win over the Bills (clinches playoff berth)

Josh Allen’s Bills (?!) can clinch a playoff spot with:

The Bills are 9-3, despite having few expectations coming into this season. Josh Allen isn’t perfect, but he’s come a long way as a passer versus his college days and rookie season. Even though he’s not Jackson running the ball, his rushing ability is impressive.

Unfortunately, he’s going to be facing Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday. It’s potentially Buffalo’s most difficult game of the season. On top of that, it’s unlikely the Bills clinch this week, simply because they need three other teams to lose in addition to a victory over Baltimore. That said, a win would help them in the hunt for the top seed, which they are still in the running for right now.

There’s only one way the Bills make the playoffs this week:

A win over the Ravens plus losses by the Texans, Colts, and Raiders

The 10-2 wild card 49ers can make the playoffs much more handsome with:

If there’s any proof that NFL playoff seeding is bad, it’s the fact that the 49ers — whose two losses were by a combined six points — are currently in line to play the Cowboys on the road in the Wild Card Round. But before we get there, they actually have to officially make the playoffs first.

There is little doubt that Kyle Shanahan’s team will eventually lock down a spot, but this week, their opponent is the NFC South champion Saints, capping off a historically tough three-game stretch.

Here’s what needs to happen for them to clinch this week:

A win over the Saints and a Rams loss to Seattle

Did you forget about the Chiefs? Because they can get in with:

Once Jackson started doing crazy things for the Ravens, it seemed like Patrick Mahomes stopped being the “it” quarterback.

Overlook him at your own peril. In 10 games, he’s tossed 20 touchdowns against just two interceptions this season. If there’s a time for Mahomes to take back the spotlight, it will be in the postseason.

This is what needs to happen to assure the 8-4 Chiefs get there this week:

A win over the Patriots and a Raiders loss to the Titans

The Patriots can secure another playoff (Super Bowl, probably) berth with:

Tom Brady is having something of a decline this year. His velocity looks down. Huge plays aren’t happening as often as they used to.

And they’re still 10-2. The Patriots are inevitable, so they shouldn’t feel too pressured about winning this week. Still, a win over the Chiefs would be a big statement and would help them get back on track after going just 2-2 in the last month. Regardless, it’s already looking like they’re going to have a top two seed just based on remaining games and current records.

Here’s what they need to clinch Sunday (it’s very simple):

A win over the Chiefs

Against Seahawks tradition, they can wrap things up early by:

It seemed like the Seahawks were due to regress this season, but apparently nobody told them about it. Russell Wilson is in MVP form, and Seattle owns some quality wins, notably a narrow overtime victory over the 49ers.

Things get especially interesting for the Seahawks when you consider they play the 49ers again in Week 17. If things go as expected, that game could easily be for the NFC West title.

This is the surprisingly drama-free way the Seahawks can punch their ticket this week:

A win over the Rams

Enough about good teams. Who is about to be eliminated?

Last week, only the Bengals had been eliminated going into Thursday’s slate of games. But they have a lot of company down in the basement now, as they were joined by the Lions, Falcons, Giants, Dolphins, and Cardinals. Now, seven more can say goodbye to the 2019 season.

Below, we’ll look at all the tie-free elimination scenarios for Week 14. And once again, a big tip of the hat to NFL Playoff Scenarios on Reddit, for doing all of the complicated elimination math (and giving you all the ties content you desire if that’s your thing).

Washington can angle for better draft positioning with:

A loss to the Packers

Tampa Bay can close out the Jameis Winston era with:

A loss to the Colts A loss to the Colts combined with wins from the Rams, Panthers, and Saints, plus losses from the Jaguars and Texans A Vikings win over the Lions

Carolina can start its search for a new head coach with:

A loss to the Falcons OR A Vikings win over the Lions

Sam Darnold and the Jets can start plan their ghost tour vacation with:

A loss to the Dolphins OR Wins by the Titans and Steelers

Minshew Mania will not be making an appearance in the postseason if the Jaguars end up with:

A loss to the Chargers OR A Titans win over the Raiders

The Broncos have a couple ways they can go out, including:

A loss to the Texans and a Steelers win OR A loss to the Texans and a Titans win

Philip Rivers will once again be denied the playoffs if the Chargers are eliminated with:

A loss to the Jaguars OR A Steelers win

Five teams can be knocked out of contending in their divisions, but could still be in the wild card race: the Rams, Steelers, Colts, Broncos, and Raiders.

If the playoffs started today, which teams would be in?

Again, only the Saints have made it in so far, and both conferences have wild card teams with a better record than a division leader. That said, the disparity is greater in the NFC. In the AFC, the Bills are 9-3, which is only one game better than the Chiefs and Texans.

The NFC:

New Orleans Saints (10-2)** Seattle Seahawks (10-2) Green Bay Packers (9-3) Dallas Cowboys (6-7) San Francisco 49ers (10-2) Minnesota Vikings (8-4)

The AFC:

Baltimore Ravens (10-2) New England Patriots (10-2) Houston Texans (8-4) Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) Buffalo Bills (9-3) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)

**clinched division