A very serious guide to Eli Manning’s memeable face

Folks, Eli Manning is back. The New York Giants are starting Manning for their Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. They ruled out rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who suffered a high ankle sprain the week before against Green Bay. The Giants are 2-10 and have lost the last eight games. While a QB change this late in the season might not alter how the year goes for New York (other than draft positioning), perhaps Manning could give the team a spark on offense.

The Giants started the season 0-2 with Manning as the starter, and in his second game against Buffalo Bills, he threw two interceptions and had a passer rating of 62. The Giants drafted Jones in the first round with hopes he’d replace Manning eventually, but that change came sooner than some expected.

Manning has put together five 10+ win seasons in his career, including his first Super Bowl title in 2008. But since his second championship four years later, he’s posted just two winning seasons, bringing his career record as a starter to 116-116 in the regular season. Barring a tie Monday night, he’ll his record will no longer be .500.

But hands down the most important fact about Manning starting on Monday isn’t that it’ll be his first start since Week 2 this season. No, his return means that EliFace will make a triumphant comeback. Without further ado, I present to you the many phases of EliFace:

Dazed and confused Eli

At the end of the first, the Eagles lead the Giants 31-13. pic.twitter.com/706rNyKyfy — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 12, 2018

Manning looks pretty terrified here, did he see ghosts or something like Sam Darnold said he did earlier this season? I need to know. This one came after taking a sack against the Eagles during Week 6.

Dejected Eli

Ironically, this came while he was watching his brother Peyton on the brink of winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016. But as he later explained, the reason he looked like this was because he was more concerned with the Broncos holding onto the lead at the end:

Manning: ”I was just focused on whether they were going for two, and knew the defense had to step up and make some stops ... “ Cameraman: ”I got you. Did you see the memes? Did you think they were funny?” Manning: (smiling) “Uh, yeah. It’s all good stuff.”

Grossed out Eli

I don’t have kids or anything, but I imagine this is what babies look like the first time they try broccoli. Broccoli is the most disgusting vegetable ever. Don’t @ me.

Manning was probably grossed out at Dallas’ defense that night in 2011, which gave up 437 total yards in a 31-14 loss.

Taking a surprise hit from Clay Matthews Eli

This is like sneaking home from a party and getting two feet from your bedroom when your dad turns on the hallway light and asks where you’ve been. (I obviously never did this, mom and dad, if you’re reading!)

During a 38-35 loss to the Green Bay Packers, it’s safe to say Eli did not feel Matthews coming.

Dispirited Eli looking up at the scoreboard

Looking at how much you spent at the bar last night and realizing it was way more than expected — AKA Eli during a 36-21 loss to the Eagles in 2013:

And another one! During a 17-16 loss against Washington in 2012:

Sighing Eli

Remembering you left your card at the bar last night, Eli also during that Eagles loss in 2013:

Squinty Eli

Hey, it was just a tad bit sunny during the Giants’ Week 5 game against the Falcons in 2014:

Maybe Eli should’ve invested in some Oakley shades like Lamar Jackson wears on the sidelines. The Giants ended up losing, 30-20, to Atlanta.

Hair-fixing Eli

This easily could have been used for a men’s shampoo commercial. You blew it, Head & Shoulders’ advertising folks. Manning must’ve been feeling himself during the Giants’ 52-27 win over New Orleans during Week 14 in 2012:

Angrily throwing down a cup of Gatorade Eli

In that same game against New Orleans in 2012, he wasn’t too happy about something:

My favorite part is how he shrugs after throwing this like he’s some big tough guy throwing a Gatorade cup to the ground — LMAO. The Giants ended up winning big over New Orleans, so hopefully this cheered him up!

Sad Eli

That feeling when your dog gets up when you walk into the room:

The Giants lost, 24-15, to Arizona in 2014.

Sad Sunday Night Football intro Eli

We could use just a bit more enthusiasm, man:

The Giants finished 3-13 in 2017 when this intro was given, so I guess he didn’t have too much to be excited about.

Maybe if I just lie here it’ll all be over Eli:

Just incredible stuff from CBS’ camera crew capturing this during the Giants’ game against the Raiders in November 2013. Cheer up, Eli, the Giants will win this game against the Raiders, 24-20!

Surrender Cobra Eli

Now if you aren’t familiar with what a Surrender Cobra is, this is pretty common in college football. In Grantland’s college football dictionary, the pose is defined as the following:

Frequently adopted by fans witnessing unfortunate sports happenings, characterized by clasping hands on top of head as though one is under arrest and a slow, tense exhale of breath.

That’s exactly what Eli is doing here:

This is a a fitting reaction to opening the 2012 season with a 27-21 loss to the Bears. But don’t worry, Eli, you’re going to win a Super Bowl this year!

Stressed TF out Eli

When you’re trying to remember what the guy’s name is who works down the hall from you and HURRY UP BECAUSE HE’S COMING OVER HERE:

Spoiler alert, yes, the Giants lost this one, 27-21.

Thinkin’ bout BBQ Eli

We’ve all been there, man:

Look after a game, I’m sure all NFL quarterbacks are pretty hungry, so this lines up, IMO.

PUMPED THE HELL UP ELI

Coming home to find out that MOM MADE PIZZA ROLLS!

Manning isn’t under contract with the Giants next season, so there’s a good chance we’re seeing the last of him with New York. Manning is 38 years old, so depending on if he even wants to join a new team, it could even be the last time he’s in the NFL. If it is, at least we’ll always have EliFace.