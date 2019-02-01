Tom Brady has the greatest playoff resume of all time, but there’s one postseason fact about Brady that really stands out in comparison to the rest of the league.

Brady has more playoff wins than 27 NFL franchises. Yes, he has more playoff wins than 84 percent of the teams in the league. If you don’t include his own team, Brady has 87 percent more playoff wins than the rest of the NFL. Brady has won 30 postseason games in his career with the Patriots, leaving him just one behind his hometown San Francisco 49ers.

After the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53, New England topped the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most playoff wins in NFL history. Brady has been the quarterback for 30 of Patriots’ 37 playoff wins, which is yet another ridiculous stat about his longevity, dominance, and importance to the organization.

Whew, there are a lot of teams with fewer playoff wins than Tom Brady

That leaves just five teams with more playoff wins than Brady. The San Francisco 49ers (31), Green Bay Packers (34), Dallas Cowboys (35), Pittsburgh Steelers (36), and New England Patriots (37).

Brady has been really, really good for a really, really long time — just in case you needed another reminder.