In a somewhat surprising turn of events, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Panthers safety Eric Reid have withdrawn their collusion lawsuit against the NFL and have reached a settlement.

Mark Geragos, the lawyer representing Kaepernick and Reid in their cases, released the following statement:

For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.

The NFL released the same statement.

The NFL Players Association responded as well:

Colin Kaepernick has been out of the league over the past two seasons. This all started in 2016 when Kaepernick and Reid decided to kneel together during the pre-game national anthem as a way to protest systemic racial injustices.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers when head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch took over the team following the 2016 season. Reid remained with the team for the 2017 season, but the team didn’t renew his contract after the season. Kaepernick filed his collusion case against the NFL in November of 2017. Reid followed Kaepernick by filing his collusion case in March of 2018.

Reid, a former Pro Bowl safety, was unable to sign with a team until the Carolina Panthers gave him a one year contract three games into the 2018 season. Reid played well enough for the Panthers that they gave him a three year deal.

Even with Reid’s three year deal in Carolina — which he signed while his collusion lawsuit was still active — Reid was pessimistic that Kaepernick would ever be able to sign a deal.

Eric Reid on whether he's hopeful Colin Kaepernick is signed this offseason: "Knowing what I know, my hope tank is on E." — Joe Person (@josephperson) February 11, 2019

Why did the NFL agree to settle with Kaepernick and Reid?

The NFL likely agreed to settle with Kaepernick and Reid because there was probably enough evidence for the NFL to look bad in court. That won’t be happening now that the settlement has been announced.

This gives Kaepernick and Reid the chance to recover on lost wages during their unemployment. Kaepernick should get a large sum of money as the result of his prolonged unemployment.

The amount of money that Kaepernick and Reid have received hasn’t been announced due to a confidentiality agreement between the parties involved.

What’s next for Kaepernick and Reid?

Even with the collusion case settled, Colin Kaepernick likely won’t be playing in the NFL. He’s been waiting for an opportunity for two years now — if it hasn’t happened yet, it won’t be happening anytime soon.

Kaepernick’s activism won’t stop now that the settlement has been completed. He continued to donate his money to causes that he supported even while he was unemployed.

Reid will continue playing with the Carolina Panthers. His settlement with the NFL doesn’t change his contractual status with his new team. Now he has the opportunity to put this behind him and focus on being one of the better safeties in the game. Reid continued to kneel all throughout the season with the Panthers — former Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers said Reid’s actions were not a distraction to the team in anyway.

Julius Peppers says Eric Reid is not a distraction. “Not at all. He nearly won the game.” — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 21, 2018

One interesting aspect to keep note of next season will be the issue surrounding Eric Reid and the abnormal amount of “random” drug tests that he was given after joining the Panthers.

Reid received seven drug tests in his first 11 weeks of being with the Panthers.

The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement after the season saying that they did not find any wrongdoing revolving around the amount of tests that Reid was given.

We’ll continue to update as we get more information.