Since 2012, the NFL has hosted a primetime show to announce and honor those receiving yearly awards for that season, dubbed NFL Honors. This happens the evening before the Super Bowl, and sees awards like Most Valuable Player, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, and plenty of others. The show will take place on Saturday beginning at 9 p.m. ET on CBS (live streaming via FuboTV, CBS All-Access).

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the popular pick for MVP, and he also stands a solid chance of earning the Offensive Player of the Year award. In addition to the on-the-field-performance-based awards, there are also other big ones that are handed out at the event, including the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and the Salute To Service Award.

That’s in addition to some of the more fun ones they have added in recent years, like the Touchdown Celebration of the Year award. That one is fun as the NFL relaxed its rules on touchdown celebrations (they were dumb rules to begin with, but hey, progress is progress), and some teams really go all out with their celebrations.

Saturday’s show will be a two-hour event, and we’ll have live coverage here on SB Nation.

The full list of awards to be presented at the show:

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Coach of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Players of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Clutch Performance Play of the Year

Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award

Unstoppable Performance of the Year

Deacon Jones Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Offensive Line of the Year

Moment of the Year

Game Changer Award

Touchdown Celebration of the Year

Below, you can find all the viewing and streaming information you need for NFL Honors on Saturday.

Time, TV, and streaming info