There was little drama with the 2018 NFL awards. Patrick Mahomes, who had long been the favorite to take home MVP honors, did just that on the Saturday night before the Super Bowl. That’s not the only award he won, either. Mahomes was also named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

About the only real suspense was which first-year player would win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. Saquon Barkley edged out Baker Mayfield — and will get a new chain as a result.

There were a lot of awards announced on Super Bowl Eve. Here’s who won each:

AP Most Valuable Player of the Year: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

It’s official. In just his first year as the starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes won the MVP.

Mahomes destroyed the MVP voting receiving 41 of the possible 50 votes.

MVP voting was Mahomes in a landslide:



Mahomes -- 41

Brees -- 9 — David Ely (@David_Ely) February 3, 2019

Not only was he the first Chief to ever win the award, be at 23 years old, he became the youngest MVP since Dan Marino in 1984.

AP Offensive Player of the Year: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

50 touchdowns. Just 12 interceptions. 5097 passing yards. That should get you the award. Mahomes received 30 of the 50 possible votes.

What a season for Mahomes, who is just getting started:

.@PatrickMahomes5 won more national honors (14) than he had INTs (12)...not bad for a gunslinger.



AFC OPOW – Week 1 & 2

AFC OPOM – Sept

Pro Bowler

Pro Bowl MVP

AP First-Team All-Pro

PFWA OPOY

PFWA MVP

PFF MVP

CBS MVP

Sports Illustrated MVP

NFL Fed Ex Air POY

NFL OPOY

AP NFL MVP pic.twitter.com/wgoJwUlOMD — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) February 3, 2019

AP Defensive Player of the Year: Rams DT Aaron Donald

A league-leading 20.5 sacks as an interior player is WILD. Donald is more than deserving of his second Defensive Player of the Year award. Donald also won the Deacon Jones award for the player with the most sacks in the league.

Comeback Player of the Year Award: Colts QB Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck got back to the field this year after missing the entirety of the 2017 season. He threw for 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions to help propel the Colts to the Divisional Round:

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley won this award after totaling over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 15 total touchdowns. Next up for Barkley is cashing in on the chain that he and Baker Mayfield bet the award on. Barkley, obviously, got the most votes, but Colts guard Quenton Nelson received two votes as well.

Rookie of Year voting:



Saquon Barkley -- 26.5

Baker Mayfield -- 21.5

Quenton Nelson -- 2 — David Ely (@David_Ely) February 2, 2019

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Colts LB Darius Leonard

Leonard stuffed the stat sheet with 163 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. He beat out Chargers safety Derwin James for the award:

Defensive Rookie of the Year voting:



Darius Leonard – 29

Derwin James – 20

Bradley Chubb -- 1 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 2, 2019

Coach of the Year: Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy

Shockingly, Jon Gruden didn’t get any votes for Coach of the Year.

Assistant Coach of the Year: Bears DC Vic Fangio

Fangio’s efforts in Chicago got him the head coaching gig with the Denver Broncos.

Congratulations to former DC Vic Fangio, who was named the NFL's Assistant Coach of the Year by the Associated Press at the NFL Honors Saturday night in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/3N21pbYUAy — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) February 3, 2019

Air & Ground Players of the Year: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Mahomes and Barkley got even more hardware Saturday night.

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Saints QB Drew Brees

Brees missed out on winning MVP, an award he has never won. But he didn’t leave empty-handed:

Offensive Line of the Year: Los Angeles Rams

Jared Goff probably agrees:

In true Super Bowl week fashion every award is sponsored so congrats to the Built Ford Tough Rams offensive line and to Jared Goff on his Courtyard Unstoppable Performace of the Year. — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) February 3, 2019

Unstoppable Performance of the Year: Rams QB Jared Goff

Not sure what this means, but congrats Jared Goff!

Moment of the Year: Aaron Rodgers Week 1 comeback against the Bears

Aaron Rodgers won the award due to his comeback win — on one leg! — in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. But the best part of him getting the award was an exchange between him and Brett Favre.

Brett Favre: “The winner of the Moment of the Year is my friend, Aaron Rodgers.”

.

.

.

Rodgers: “New friend.” pic.twitter.com/2kUdACm5bl — Marc Istook (@MarcIstook) February 2, 2019

Walter Payton Man of the Year Award: Eagles DE Chris Long

Long, who is heavily involved in charity work, donated a large part of his 2018 salary to a literacy campaign.

Celebration of the Year: Seahawks dance

The choreography on this is IMPRESSIVE.

Clutch Performance Play of the Year: The Miami Miracle

Never forget: The Patriots put Rob Gronkowski at safety.

The @Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year...



The Miami Miracle! pic.twitter.com/CPrk775BrD — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2019

Game Changer Award: Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin

Here’s how the NFL defines the Game Changer Award:

The Game Changer award, which was created last year, recognizes a member of the football family who has positively contributed to the sport and his or her community.

Salute to Service Award: Falcons G Ben Garland

Garland is an Air Force Academy graduate and captain in the Air National Guard.