There was little drama with the 2018 NFL awards. Patrick Mahomes, who had long been the favorite to take home MVP honors, did just that on the Saturday night before the Super Bowl. That’s not the only award he won, either. Mahomes was also named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
About the only real suspense was which first-year player would win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. Saquon Barkley edged out Baker Mayfield — and will get a new chain as a result.
There were a lot of awards announced on Super Bowl Eve. Here’s who won each:
AP Most Valuable Player of the Year: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
It’s official. In just his first year as the starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes won the MVP.
It’s official. pic.twitter.com/z2GiMe6asS— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) February 2, 2019
Mahomes destroyed the MVP voting receiving 41 of the possible 50 votes.
MVP voting was Mahomes in a landslide:— David Ely (@David_Ely) February 3, 2019
Mahomes -- 41
Brees -- 9
Not only was he the first Chief to ever win the award, be at 23 years old, he became the youngest MVP since Dan Marino in 1984.
AP Offensive Player of the Year: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
50 touchdowns. Just 12 interceptions. 5097 passing yards. That should get you the award. Mahomes received 30 of the 50 possible votes.
What a season for Mahomes, who is just getting started:
.@PatrickMahomes5 won more national honors (14) than he had INTs (12)...not bad for a gunslinger.— BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) February 3, 2019
AFC OPOW – Week 1 & 2
AFC OPOM – Sept
Pro Bowler
Pro Bowl MVP
AP First-Team All-Pro
PFWA OPOY
PFWA MVP
PFF MVP
CBS MVP
Sports Illustrated MVP
NFL Fed Ex Air POY
NFL OPOY
AP NFL MVP pic.twitter.com/wgoJwUlOMD
AP Defensive Player of the Year: Rams DT Aaron Donald
A league-leading 20.5 sacks as an interior player is WILD. Donald is more than deserving of his second Defensive Player of the Year award. Donald also won the Deacon Jones award for the player with the most sacks in the league.
.@RamsNFL DT @AaronDonald97 is the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year! #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/JMVQRJmpxP— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2019
Comeback Player of the Year Award: Colts QB Andrew Luck
Andrew Luck got back to the field this year after missing the entirety of the 2017 season. He threw for 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions to help propel the Colts to the Divisional Round:
.@Colts QB Andrew Luck is the 2018 Comeback Player of the Year! #NFLHonors (via @castrolusa) pic.twitter.com/ErlrGF3AFj— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2019
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award: Giants RB Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley won this award after totaling over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 15 total touchdowns. Next up for Barkley is cashing in on the chain that he and Baker Mayfield bet the award on. Barkley, obviously, got the most votes, but Colts guard Quenton Nelson received two votes as well.
Rookie of Year voting:— David Ely (@David_Ely) February 2, 2019
Saquon Barkley -- 26.5
Baker Mayfield -- 21.5
Quenton Nelson -- 2
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Colts LB Darius Leonard
Leonard stuffed the stat sheet with 163 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. He beat out Chargers safety Derwin James for the award:
Defensive Rookie of the Year voting:— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 2, 2019
Darius Leonard – 29
Derwin James – 20
Bradley Chubb -- 1
Coach of the Year: Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy
Shockingly, Jon Gruden didn’t get any votes for Coach of the Year.
.@ChicagoBears HC Matt Nagy is the 2018 Coach of the Year! #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/vYi2uy1Sm1— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2019
Assistant Coach of the Year: Bears DC Vic Fangio
Fangio’s efforts in Chicago got him the head coaching gig with the Denver Broncos.
Congratulations to former DC Vic Fangio, who was named the NFL's Assistant Coach of the Year by the Associated Press at the NFL Honors Saturday night in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/3N21pbYUAy— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) February 3, 2019
Air & Ground Players of the Year: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Giants RB Saquon Barkley
Mahomes and Barkley got even more hardware Saturday night.
Congratulations to @PatrickMahomes5 & @Saquon!— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2019
The 2018 @FedEx #AirAndGround Players of the Year! #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/uWpox1IYsu
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Saints QB Drew Brees
Brees missed out on winning MVP, an award he has never won. But he didn’t leave empty-handed:
Congrats to @DrewBrees on winning the @NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award! #Saints pic.twitter.com/sGzmfWl7Qc— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 2, 2019
Offensive Line of the Year: Los Angeles Rams
Jared Goff probably agrees:
In true Super Bowl week fashion every award is sponsored so congrats to the Built Ford Tough Rams offensive line and to Jared Goff on his Courtyard Unstoppable Performace of the Year.— Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) February 3, 2019
Unstoppable Performance of the Year: Rams QB Jared Goff
Not sure what this means, but congrats Jared Goff!
.@RamsNFL QB @JaredGoff16 wins the Unstoppable Performance of the Year! #NFLHonors (by @CourtyardHotels) pic.twitter.com/lKU1qdez2x— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2019
Moment of the Year: Aaron Rodgers Week 1 comeback against the Bears
Aaron Rodgers won the award due to his comeback win — on one leg! — in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. But the best part of him getting the award was an exchange between him and Brett Favre.
Brett Favre: “The winner of the Moment of the Year is my friend, Aaron Rodgers.”— Marc Istook (@MarcIstook) February 2, 2019
.
.
.
Rodgers: “New friend.” pic.twitter.com/2kUdACm5bl
Walter Payton Man of the Year Award: Eagles DE Chris Long
Long, who is heavily involved in charity work, donated a large part of his 2018 salary to a literacy campaign.
Congratulations to Chris Long, the @Nationwide Walter Payton Man of the Year!#WPMOY | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Yy1gGn5TTt— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 3, 2019
Celebration of the Year: Seahawks dance
The choreography on this is IMPRESSIVE.
The 2018 Celebration of the Year goes to the @Seahawks! #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/GunpOL351I— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2019
Clutch Performance Play of the Year: The Miami Miracle
Never forget: The Patriots put Rob Gronkowski at safety.
The @Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year...— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2019
The Miami Miracle! pic.twitter.com/CPrk775BrD
Game Changer Award: Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin
Here’s how the NFL defines the Game Changer Award:
The Game Changer award, which was created last year, recognizes a member of the football family who has positively contributed to the sport and his or her community.
.@seahawks LB @Shaquemgriffin is the recipient of the 2018 GameChanger award! (by @Gillette) pic.twitter.com/60fJ6F3K43— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2019
Salute to Service Award: Falcons G Ben Garland
Garland is an Air Force Academy graduate and captain in the Air National Guard.
True heroes. 9 Congressional Medal of Honor recipients join @BenGarland63, this year's Salute to Service Award presented by @USAA winner at #NFLHonors. #SalutetoService #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/aDMTLRwB7H— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2019