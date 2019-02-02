The current Los Angeles Rams are familiar with “Let’s Ram It” — the team’s own version of the “Super Bowl Shuffle” — which was recorded during the 1985 season. It plays at every home game, a reminder of a past era in franchise history. But not many players have had a chance to sit down and watch the classic video, and fewer have heard its backstory.

First, watch the video. Trust us:

The story goes that the Rams took an entire day off, from sunup to sundown filming the video. Receiver Ron Brown was friends with a pre-NWA Dr. Dre at time, and recommended the then-20-year-old to mix the song for the Rams — but the team already had someone lined up.

The only way this video could be more 1980s is if it also featured a bunch of Smurfs doing the “Thriller” dance in the background. But it’s perfection as is, from bars like “I learned long ago that if you Ram It just right, you can Ram It all day and Ram It all night,” to safety Nolan Cromwell’s dancing being so embarrassing that they had to try to hide him in the back.

Before the Rams are set to play the Patriots in Super Bowl 53, we watched the video with a few Rams players.

Here’s what the current Rams think of “Let’s Ram It”:

“They lit! They lit right now!” exclaims cornerback Troy Hill, grinning from ear-to-ear while watching.

“My thing, is like, how did they remember all this?” remarks defensive lineman Michael Brockers. “I mean, that’s cool ... I guess that’s fun at that time, but I think Dr. Dre definitely would have spiced it up a little bit for sure.”

“Of course I would have liked it if they used Dr. Dre,” guard Rodger Saffold says, laughing, “but it’s amazing. It was their way of getting out there and incorporate everybody.”

Not everyone agreed that a Dre version would have been better.

“We must protect this video at all costs,” says guard Jamil Demby. “Hey, Dr. Dre, I’m sorry — but this right here, it’s a bomber.”

Legendary Rams tackle Jackie Slater (father of Patriots special teams captain Matt Slater) is not only the first featured rap solo, but he also has a saxophone solo — or at least an Oscar-worthy simulation of one — in the video.

“Look at Jackie [Slater] play that sax!” long snapper Jake McQuaide exclaims. He isn’t having any of it when we inform him that sadly, Jackie did not actually play the sax. “No, no, no — he played the sax. The spirit took him over and he played that sax.”

McQuaide, like Demby, is absolutely on board with this being the correct version of the song. “This one’s better. It’s way more cringeworthy. Dr. Dre’s version would have been good, but this one’s way better.”

Whether they laugh at the song, cringe, or wistfully imagine what could have been if Dre recorded it, the Rams are all in agreement that they’re glad it exists. Except two of them ...

“Here’s what they should have done,” says Greg Zuerlein, the kicking hero whose 57-yard game-winner sent the Rams to the Super Bowl. “They should have had an editor who looked at this and said ‘no’ to it all. This is a bad look.”

When asked if there was a possibility of the 2018 Rams doing their own version, punter Johnny Hekker said it was possible, but he had no plans of taking part.

“Not with us,” Hekker said.

“Not with us at all,” adds Zuerlein.

The Rams wouldn’t rule out the possibility of recording their own version of “Let’s Ram It,” but that discussion will have to wait until after the Super Bowl.