Full list of Super Bowl 53 prop bets, including Gladys Knight National Anthem, coin toss, MVP, and more

It’s just about time for Super Bowl 53! The teams have wrapped up their practice weeks and now it’s time to get through the nerves and get things going on Sunday, February 3rd. The big game kicks off at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET, with the New England Patriots facing the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Rams opened as a one-point favorite, but the line quickly swung to the Patriots, who are 2.5 point favorites heading into the weekend. You can find a field goal at some sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark, but the number is primarily at 2.5. The point total is sitting at 56.5.

The most traditional bets are on the spread and the OVER/UNDER, but there will be a nearly endless supply of prop bets on which you will be able to wager. A prop bet is a bet on a specific action happening. Prop bets are posted on everything from the length of the national anthem to what color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach, and everything in between.

We now have a full rundown of prop bets offered by BetOnline. They covered Gladys Knight’s national anthem performance, Maroon 5’s halftime show, the Patriots’ various controversies over the years, and even how often we will see Philadelphia’s Rocky Statue.

Here is a full list of Bovada’s prop bets. We will update these on and after gameday as the results come in. Feel free to let us know in the comments which prop bets you like for Sunday.

Full Game

Los Angeles Rams +2½

New England Patriots -2½

Total: 56½

First Half

Los Angeles Rams +½

New England Patriots -½

Total: 28

Moneyline

Los Angeles Rams +115 (8/5)

New England Patriots -135 (5/8)

Total Team Points – Los Angeles Rams

Over/Under 27

Total Team Points – Los Angeles Rams – First Half

Over/Under 13½

Total Team Points – New England Patriots

Over/Under 29½

Total Team Points – New England Patriots – First Half

Over/Under 14½

MVP AND FIRST TO SCORE A TOUCHDOWN ODDS

Super Bowl 53 - Odds to Win Super Bowl MVP

Tom Brady 7/5

Jared Goff 5/2

Todd Gurley 10/1

Sony Michel 12/1

Aaron Donald 16/1

James White 20/1

CJ Anderson 22/1

Julian Edelman 25/1

Brandin Cooks 33/1

Rob Gronkowski 33/1

Robert Woods 33/1

Rex Burkhead 50/1

Stephen Gostkowski 50/1

Dante Fowler JR 66/1

Josh Reynolds 66/1

Ndamukong Suh 66/1

Greg Zuerlein 66/1

Trey Flowers 80/1

Chris Hogan 80/1

Cordarrelle Patterson 80/1

Aqib Talib 80/1

Phillip Dorsett 100/1

John Johnson 100/1

Corey Littleton 100/1

Marcus Peters 100/1

Kyle Van Noy 100/1

Michael Brockers 150/1

Gerald Everett 150/1

Stephon Gilmore 150/1

Tyler Higbee 150/1

Donta Hightower 150/1

Devin McCourty 150/1

Dwayne Allen 250/1

Mark Barron 250/1

Patrick Chung 250/1

Lamarcus Joyner 250/1

Elandon Roberts 250/1

James Develin 500/1

KhaDarel Hodge 500/1

John Kelly 500/1

Matthew Slater 500/1

First Touchdown Scorer

Sony Michel(NE) 11/2

Todd Gurley (LAR) 6/1

CJ Anderson (LAR) 10/1

Julian Edelman (NE) 10/1

Rob Gronkowski (NE) 10/1

Brandin Cooks (LAR) 12/1

James White (NE) 12/1

Robert Woods (LAR) 12/1

Rex Burkhead (NE) 16/1

Chris Hogan (NE) 16/1

Josh Reynolds (LAR) 16/1

Gerald Everett (LAR) 20/1

Tyler Higbee (LAR) 20/1

Phillip Dorsett (NE) 25/1

Cordarrelle Patterson (NE) 25/1

Los Angeles Rams D/ST 25/1

New England Patriots D/ST 25/1

Tom Brady (NE) 28/1

Jared Goff (LAR) 33/1

KhaDarel Hodge (LAR) 40/1

Dwayne Allen (NE) 50/1

John Kelly (LAR) 50/1

No Touchdown Scorer 250/1

Entertainment Odds

How long will it take for Gladys Knight to sing the US National Anthem?

Over/Under 1 minute 50 seconds

**From moment she starts singing until the note “Brave” ends for first time.

Will any Member of the “Pips” Join Gladys Knight for the National Anthem?

Yes +300 (3/1

No -500 (1/5)

Will Gladys Knight Omit a Word from the National Anthem?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

Gladys Knight’s Attire During the National Anthem

Dress/Skirt -200 (1/2)

Pants/Shorts +150 (3/2)

Gladys Knight’s Microphone During the National Anthem

On Mic Stand 2/3

Not on Mic Stand 5/4

Head Set 14/1

Will any scoring drive take less time than it takes Gladys Knight to sing the National Anthem?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Will Gladys Knight Kneel During National Anthem?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Will any Player Kneel During National Anthem?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

Who will be shown first on TV during the singing of the National Anthem?

Tom Brady -180 (5/9)

Jared Goff +140 (7/5)

Who will be shown first during the National Anthem?

Bill Belichick -140 (5/7)

Sean McVay EVEN (1/1)

Will Rob Gronkowski Have a Hand on his Heart During the National Anthem?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Roof Open at Kickoff

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Who will be mentioned first during broadcast?

Bill Belichick -140 (5/7)

Sean McVay EVEN (1/1)

**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count. Must say Belichick or McVay.

What color will Adam Levine’s shoes be when he begins his Halftime show performance?

White 6/5

Black 3/1

Brown 7/1

Blue 10/1

Red 10/1

Orange 12/1

Yellow 12/1

Green 20/1

Purple 20/1

Pink 25/1

**Note: Predominant color.

Will Adam Levine be wearing a hat when he begins his Halftime show performance?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Maroon 5 Songs Sung at Halftime

Over/Under 4 songs

Will Maroon 5 Sing “Sunday Morning” at Halftime?

Yes +110 (11/10)

No -150 (2/3)

Will “Greatest of All Time” be Mentioned in Broadcast?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

Will Bill Belichick be Referred to as a “Genius”?

Yes +120 (6/5)

No -160 (5/8)

**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count

Will Belichick and McVay Age Gap be mentioned during the game broadcast?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count

Will Brady and Goff Age Gap be mentioned during the game broadcast?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count

How many times will Robert Kraft be Shown During Live Broadcast?

Over/Under 2.5

**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count

Will Tom Brady be Seen Cursing During Live Broadcast?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will there be a highlight shown of Tom Brady in his first Super Bowl against the Rams?

Yes -150 (2/3)

No +110 (11/10)

**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.

”Greatest Show on Turf” Said During Live Broadcast

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.

How many times will Giselle Bundchen be shown on TV during broadcast?

Over 1.5 +170 (17/10)

Under 1.5 -250 (2/5)

**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.

Will LAR/NO Pass Interference Call be shown During the Game?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count

’Greatest of All Time’ Mentioned in Broadcast

Yes +110 (11/10)

No -150 (2/3)

**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count

Will “Romostradamus” Said During Live Broadcast?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.

Tony Romo Says “Here We Go”

Over 2.5 +150 (3/2)

Under 2.5 -200 (1/2)

**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.

Will Jon Bon Jovi be Shown During Live Broadcast?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count

Tiger Woods to be Mentioned During Live Broadcast

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.

Nantz or Romo to Mention Spread on Game

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.

Will Any Player Throw Ball in Stands After a TD?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Streaker During Game

Yes +2000 (20/1)

No -5000 (1/50)

**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.

If Streaker During Game Who Touches/Tackles 1st?

Security 2/1

Player 7/4

Coach 5/1

Ref 3/1

Other 4/1

**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.

What color will the liquid be that is poured on the game winning Coach?

Clear/Water 5/2

Yellow 3/1

Blue 4/1

Orange 4/1

Red 6/1

Green/Line 7/1

Purple 9/1

**Note: Must be clearly shown on TV.

Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first in his speech?

Teammates 2/1

God 3/1

Coach 6/1

Family 6/1

Owner 15/2

Fans 10/1

Refs 50/1

Does not mention any of the above 4/1

First Doritos Commercial Color of Bag

Red 3/2

Blue 7/4

Purple 3/1

Yellow 7/1

Other 5/1

What Will be Higher SB Sunday?

Tom Brady TD Passes EVEN (1/1)

Donald Trump Tweets -140 (5/7)

Donald Trump Tweets Feb 3rd

Over/Under 5

Any Member of Winning Team to Visit White House

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Household Share Nielsen Ratings

Over/Under 71.5

Total Social Media Engagements Feb 3

Over/Under 200 million

Will Bill Belichick Retire Before Week 1 2019?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Will Tom Brady Retire Before Week 1 2019?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will Rob Gronkowski Retire by Game 1 2019?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Puppy Bowl - Odds to Win

Team Ruff -200 (1/2)

Team Fluff +150 (3/2)

Darren Rovell Tweets During Super Bowl LIII

Over 75.5 EVEN (1/1)

Under 75.5 -140 (5/7)

TEAM/GAME PROPS

Margin of Victory

Rams by 1-6 points 11/4

Rams by 7-12 points 6/1

Rams by 13-18 points 9/1

Rams by 19-24 points 20/1

Rams by 25-30 points 40/1

Rams by 31-36 points 66/1

Rams by 37-42 points 100/1

Rams by 43+ points 125/1

Patriots by 1-6 points 5/2

Patriots by 7-12 points 4/1

Patriots by 13-18 points 9/2

Patriots by 19-24 points 12/1

Patriots by 25-30 points 20/1

Patriots by 31-36 points 33/1

Patriots by 37-42 points 50/1

Patriots by 43+ points 80/1

Which will be the Highest Scoring Quarter?

1st Quarter 17/4

2nd Quarter 7/4

3rd Quarter 17/4

4th Quarter 9/5

Will the team that scores first win the game?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +170 (17/10)

Will there be a score in the final two minutes of the 1st Half?

Yes -380 (5/19)

No +320 (16/5)

Will the team that scores last win the game?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +170 (17/10)

Whose Age Will be Closer to Total Points in Game?

Belichick -400 (1/4)

McVay +250 (5/2)

Total Lead Changes

Over/Under 2

Total Touchdowns

Over/Under 6½

Longest Touchdown Yardage in the Game

Over/Under 50

The largest lead of the game by either team will be

Over/Under 16½

The First Turnover of the Game will be?

Fumble 3/2

Interception 4/5

No Turnover in Game 8/1

Will the Super Bowl Record of 75 Combined Points be Broken?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

TD Scored on a 4th Down Play

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will there be a special teams or defensive TD scored?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -240 (5/12)

Touchdown Scored on Kickoff or Punt Return

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -1500 (1/15)

Will there be a Missed PAT in the Game?

Yes +360 (18/5)

No -450 (2/9)

Missed Field Goal

Yes +125 (5/4)

No -145 (20/29)

Will the game go to Overtime?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will there be a safety in the game?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -1250 (2/25)

Will there be an onside kick attempt in the game?

Yes -150 (2/3)

No +170 (17/10)

Will there be a flea flicker attempted in the game?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Total Number of Accepted Penalties in the Game by both teams

Over/Under 12½

Roughing the Passer Penalty Called During Game

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

TD Overturned by Replay/Challenge

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Team to Call the First Coaches Challenge in the Game

Los Angeles Rams -120 (5/6)

New England Patriots EVEN (1/1)

Outcome of First Challenge

Successful -125 (4/5)

Unsuccessful +105 (21/20)

Total Overturned Calls in Game

Over 1.5 +170 (17/10)

Under 1.5 -250 (2/5)

Total Successful Field Goals

Over/Under 3½

Total QB Sacks (Both teams combined)

Over/Under 3½

Longest Successful Field Goal in the Game

Over/Under 47½

3rd Down Conversion Rate in the Game

Over/Under 40½%

Will there be a fourth down conversion in the game?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +250 (5/2)

Robey-Coleman Called for PI During Game

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Official 1st down Measurements

Over 1.5 +150 (3/2)

Under 1.5 -200 (1/2)

Team Totals

Total Team Points – Los Angeles Rams

Over/Under 27

Total Team Points – Los Angeles Rams – First Half

Over/Under 13½

Total Team Points – New England Patriots

Over/Under 29½

Total Team Points – New England Patriots – First Half

Over/Under 14½

Quarterback Props

Tom Brady to Win Super Bowl MVP Award

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

Jared Goff to Win Super Bowl MVP Award

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Who will throw the first Touchdown Pass in the Game?

Jared Goff +110 (11/10)

Tom Brady -130 (10/13)

Who will throw the first Interception in the Game?

Jared Goff -150 (2/3)

Tom Brady +120 (6/5)

Goff or Brady to Throw for 400 Yards or More

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Goff or Brady to Have a Rushing TD

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Total Players to Attempt a Pass

Over 2.5 -200 (1/1)

Under 2.5 +150 (3/2)

Total Passing Yards – Jared Goff (LAR)

Over/Under 288½

Total Touchdown Passes - Jared Goff (LAR)

Over 2½ +180 (9/5)

Under 2½ -220 (5/11)

Total Completions - Jared Goff (LAR)

Over/Under 23½

Longest Completion – Jared Goff (LAR)

Over/Under 38½

1st Completion by Jared Goff (LAR)

Over/Under 7½ Yards

Total Interceptions Thrown - Jared Goff (LAR)

Over/Under ½

Total Passing Yards – Tom Brady (NE)

Over/Under 301½

Total Touchdown Passes - Tom Brady (NE)

Over 2½ +140 (7/5)

Under 2½ -160 (5/8)

Total Completions - Tom Brady (NE)

Over/Under 25½

Longest Completion – Tom Brady (NE)

Over/Under 38½

1st Completion by Tom Brady (NE)

Over/Under 7½ Yards

Total Interceptions Thrown - Tom Brady (NE)

Over/Under ½

Receiving Props

Total Receiving Yards – Brandin Cooks (LAR)

Over/Under 70½

Total Receptions – Brandin Cooks (LAR)

Over/Under 5

Longest Reception – Brandin Cooks (LAR)

Over/Under 28½

Total Yards on First Reception – Brandin Cooks (LAR)

Over/Under 12½

Total Receiving Yards – Robert Woods (LAR)

Over/Under 73½

Total Receptions – Robert Woods (LAR)

Over/Under 5½

Longest Reception – Robert Woods (LAR)

Over/Under 22½

Total Yards on First Reception – Robert Woods (LAR)

Over/Under 10½

Total Receiving Yards – Josh Reynolds (LAR)

Over/Under 50½

Total Receptions – Josh Reynolds (LAR)

Over/Under 3½

Longest Reception – Josh Reynolds (LAR)

Over/Under 22½

Total Yards on First Reception – Josh Reynolds (LAR)

Over/Under 12½

Total Receiving Yards – Todd Gurley (LAR)

Over/Under 30½

Longest Reception – Todd Gurley (LAR)

Over/Under 18½

Total Receptions – Todd Gurley (LAR)

Over/Under 3½

Total Yards on First Reception – Todd Gurley (LAR)

Over/Under 7½

Total Receiving Yards – Tyler Higbee (LAR)

Over/Under 21½

Total Receptions – Tyler Higbee (LAR)

Over/Under 2

Total Receiving Yards – Gerald Everett (LAR)

Over/Under 23½

Total Receptions – Gerald Everett (LAR)

Over/Under 2

Total Receiving Yards – Rob Gronkowski (NE)

Over/Under 53½

Total Receptions – Rob Gronkowski (NE)

Over/Under 4

Longest Reception – Rob Gronkowski (NE)

Over/Under 22½

Total Yards on First Reception – Rob Gronkowski (NE)

Over/Under 10½

Total Receiving Yards – Julian Edelman (NE)

Over/Under 82½

Total Receptions – Julian Edelman (NE)

Over/Under 7

Longest Reception – Julian Edelman (NE)

Over/Under 28½

Total Yards on First Reception – Julian Edelman (NE)

Over/Under 12½

Total Receiving Yards – Chris Hogan (NE)

Over/Under 39½

Total Receptions – Chris Hogan (NE)

Over/Under 3

Longest Reception – Chris Hogan (NE)

Over/Under 20½

Total Yards on First Reception – Chris Hogan (NE)

Over/Under 10½

Total Receiving Yards – Phillip Dorsett (NE)

Over/Under 28½

Total Receptions – Phillip Dorsett (NE)

Over/Under 2½

Longest Reception – Phillip Dorsett (NE)

Over/Under 14½

Total Yards on First Reception – Phillip Dorsett (NE)

Over/Under 10½

Total Receiving Yards – James White (NE)

Over/Under 53½

Total Receptions – James White (NE)

Over/Under 6

Longest Reception – James White (NE)

Over/Under 17½

Total Yards on First Reception – James White (NE)

Over/Under 8½

Total Receiving Yards – Cordarrelle Patterson (NE)

Over/Under 14½

Total Receptions – Cordarrelle Patterson (NE)

Over/Under 1

Total Receiving Yards – Rex Burkhead (NE)

Over/Under 14½

Total Receptions – Rex Burkhead (NE)

Over/Under 2

Rushing Props

Total Rushing Yards – Todd Gurley (LAR)

Over/Under 67½

Total Yards on First Rushing Attempt – Todd Gurley (LAR)

Over/Under 3½

Longest Rush - Todd Gurley (LAR)

Over/Under 18½

Total Rushing Yards – CJ Anderson (LAR)

Over/Under 47½

Total Yards on First Rushing Attempt – CJ Anderson (LAR)

Over/Under 3½

Longest Rush – CJ Anderson (LAR)

Over/Under 14½

Total Rushing Yards – Sony Michel (NE)

Over/Under 79½

Total Rushing Yards on First Rushing Attempt – Sony Michel (NE)

Over/Under 3½

Longest Rush - Sony Michel (NE)

Over/Under 17½

Total Rushing Yards – Rex Burkhead (NE)

Over/Under 20½

Total Rushing Yards – James White (NE)

Over/Under 18½

Total Yards on First Rushing Attempt – James White (NE)

Over/Under 3½

Touchdown/Scoring Props

Team to score first in the game

Los Angeles Rams EVEN (1/1)

New England Patriots -120 (5/6)

Team to score last in the game

Los Angeles Rams EVEN (1/1)

New England Patriots -120 (5/6)

Will the team that scores first win the game?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +170 (17/10)

Will the team that scores last win the game?

Yes -170 (10/17)

No +150 (3/2)

Will there be a 1 Yard or Less Touchdown Score in the Game?

Yes -170 (10/17)

No +150 (3/2)

Will there be a Score in the First 6m 30s of The 1st Quarter?

Yes -160 (5/8)

No +140 (7/6)

Tied at End of the 1st Quarter

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will the First Half end in a tie?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -1250 (2/25)

Will there be a Score in Final 3:30 of Q4

Yes -170 (10/17)

No +150 (3/2)

Highest Scoring Half

1st Half +120 (6/5)

2nd Half & OT -140 (5/7)

Los Angeles Rams to Score in All 4 Quarters

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -170 (10/17)

Los Angeles Rams to Win Both Halves

Yes +425 (17/4)

No -550 (2/11)

New England Patriots to Score in All 4 Quarters

Yes +120 (6/5)

No -150 (2/3)

New England Patriots to Win Both Halves

Yes +360 (18/5)

No -450 (2/9)

Touchdown Score in 1st Quarter

Yes -350 (2/7)

No +300 (3/1)

Touchdown Score in 2nd Quarter

Yes -1000 (1/10)

No +700 (7/1)

Touchdown Score in 3rd Quarter

Yes -425 (4/17)

No +340 (17/5)

Touchdown Score in 4th Quarter

Yes -650 (2/13)

No +500 (5/1)

Miscellaneous Game Props

Total Turnovers

Over 2½ -140 (5/7)

Under 2½ +120 (6/5)

Total Sacks

Over 3½ -145 (20/29)

Under 3½ +125 (5/4)

Total First Downs Made by Both Teams

Over/Under 44½

4th Down Conversion by Los Angeles Rams

Yes +105 (21/20)

No -125 (4/5)

4th Down Conversion by New England Patriots

Yes -120 (5/6)

No EVEN (1/1)

Passing 1st Downs

Over/Under 26½

Passing 1st Downs by Los Angeles Rams

Over/Under 13½

Passing 1st Downs by New England Patriots

Over/Under 12½

Will there be a Pick 6?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Rushing 1st Downs

Over/Under 14½

Rushing 1st Downs by Los Angeles Rams

Over/Under 7½ 1

Rushing 1st Downs by New England Patriots

Over/Under 7½

Total 1st Downs by Los Angeles Rams

Over/Under 22½

Total 1st Downs by New England Patriots

Over/Under 21½

Total Accepted Penalties by Los Angeles Rams

Over/Under 5½

Total Accepted Penalties by New England Patriots

Over/Under 6½

Los Angeles Rams Sacks

Over/Under 1½ Sacks

New England Patriots Sacks

Over/Under 1½ Sacks

Kicking/Punting Props

Total Successful Field Goals

Over/Under 3½

Total Points – Greg Zuerlein

Over/Under 8½

Total Points – Stephen Gostkowski

Over/Under 8½

Total Punts in the Game

Over/Under 7½

Which team will have more Punts?

New England Patriots -120 (5/6)

Los Angeles Rams EVEN (1/1)

NBA Cross-Sport Props

What Will be Higher?

Steph Curry Made 3 Pointers vs LAL Feb 2nd

Brandin Cooks Receptions Super Bowl LIII

What Will be Higher?

Harden Pts vs Utah Feb 2nd

Brady Pass Attempts Super Bowl LIII

What Will be Higher?

Harden Pts vs Utah Feb 2

Goff Attempts Super Bowl LIII

What Will be Higher?

Kyrie Irving PTS vs OKC Feb 3rd

Burkhead Rushing Yards Super Bowl LIII

What Will be Higher?

Kyrie Irving Assists vs OKC Feb 3rd

James White Receptions Super Bowl LIII

What Will be Higher?

Paul George Made 3 Pointers vs BOS Feb 3rd

Gurley Receptions Super Bowl LIII

What Will be Higher?

Westbrook Pts/Reb/Ast vs BOS Feb 3rd -140 (5/7)

CJ Anderson Rushing Yards Super Bowl LIII EVEN (1/1)

What Will be Higher?

Tobias Harris Pts vs TOR Feb 3rd +150 (3/2)

Longest Rush Super Bowl LIII -200 (1/2)

What Will be Higher?

Knicks Win Total 2019 +110 (11/10)

Brady Completions Super Bowl LIII -140 (5/7)

MLB Cross-Sport Props

What Will be Higher?

Tom Brady Passing Yards Super Bowl LIII +200 (2/1)

Bryce Harper Next Contract Amount of Millions -300 (1/3)

What Will be Higher?

Jared Goff Passing Yards Super Bowl LIII

Manny Machado Next Contract Amount of Millions

What Will be Higher?

Patriots Total Points Super Bowl LIII

Total Runs Scored Red Sox 2018 World Series (28)

NHL Cross-Sport Props

What Will be Higher?

Bruins Goals vs Capitals Feb 3rd -150 (2/3)

Gostkowski Made FG’s Super Bowl LIII +110 (11/10)

What Will be Higher?

McDavid Goals vs Canadiens Feb 3rd

Gronkowski TD’s Super Bowl LIII

What Will be higher?

Canadiens Goals vs Oilers Feb 3rd -150 (2/3)

Total Turnovers Super Bowll LIII +110 (11/10)

College Hoops Cross-Sport Props

What Will be Higher?

Villanova Team Pts vs Georgetown Feb 3rd

Highest Receiving Yards Total by any Ram

Golf Cross-Sport Props

What Will be Higher?

Tiger Woods 1st Round Score at Masters -140 (5/7)

Gurley Rushing Yards Super Bowl LIII EVEN (1/1)