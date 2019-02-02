Full list of Super Bowl 53 prop bets, including Gladys Knight National Anthem, coin toss, MVP, and more

It’s just about time for Super Bowl 53! The teams have wrapped up their practice weeks and now it’s time to get through the nerves and get things going on Sunday, February 3rd. The big game kicks off at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET, with the New England Patriots facing the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Rams opened as a one-point favorite, but the line quickly swung to the Patriots, who are 2.5 point favorites heading into the weekend. You can find a field goal at some sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark, but the number is primarily at 2.5. The point total is sitting at 56.5.
The most traditional bets are on the spread and the OVER/UNDER, but there will be a nearly endless supply of prop bets on which you will be able to wager. A prop bet is a bet on a specific action happening. Prop bets are posted on everything from the length of the national anthem to what color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach, and everything in between.
We now have a full rundown of prop bets offered by BetOnline. They covered Gladys Knight’s national anthem performance, Maroon 5’s halftime show, the Patriots’ various controversies over the years, and even how often we will see Philadelphia’s Rocky Statue.
Here is a full list of Bovada’s prop bets. We will update these on and after gameday as the results come in. Feel free to let us know in the comments which prop bets you like for Sunday.
Full Game
Los Angeles Rams +2½
New England Patriots -2½
Total: 56½
First Half
Los Angeles Rams +½
New England Patriots -½
Total: 28
Moneyline
Los Angeles Rams +115 (8/5)
New England Patriots -135 (5/8)
Total Team Points – Los Angeles Rams
Over/Under 27
Total Team Points – Los Angeles Rams – First Half
Over/Under 13½
Total Team Points – New England Patriots
Over/Under 29½
Total Team Points – New England Patriots – First Half
Over/Under 14½
MVP AND FIRST TO SCORE A TOUCHDOWN ODDS
Super Bowl 53 - Odds to Win Super Bowl MVP
Tom Brady 7/5
Jared Goff 5/2
Todd Gurley 10/1
Sony Michel 12/1
Aaron Donald 16/1
James White 20/1
CJ Anderson 22/1
Julian Edelman 25/1
Brandin Cooks 33/1
Rob Gronkowski 33/1
Robert Woods 33/1
Rex Burkhead 50/1
Stephen Gostkowski 50/1
Dante Fowler JR 66/1
Josh Reynolds 66/1
Ndamukong Suh 66/1
Greg Zuerlein 66/1
Trey Flowers 80/1
Chris Hogan 80/1
Cordarrelle Patterson 80/1
Aqib Talib 80/1
Phillip Dorsett 100/1
John Johnson 100/1
Corey Littleton 100/1
Marcus Peters 100/1
Kyle Van Noy 100/1
Michael Brockers 150/1
Gerald Everett 150/1
Stephon Gilmore 150/1
Tyler Higbee 150/1
Donta Hightower 150/1
Devin McCourty 150/1
Dwayne Allen 250/1
Mark Barron 250/1
Patrick Chung 250/1
Lamarcus Joyner 250/1
Elandon Roberts 250/1
James Develin 500/1
KhaDarel Hodge 500/1
John Kelly 500/1
Matthew Slater 500/1
First Touchdown Scorer
Sony Michel(NE) 11/2
Todd Gurley (LAR) 6/1
CJ Anderson (LAR) 10/1
Julian Edelman (NE) 10/1
Rob Gronkowski (NE) 10/1
Brandin Cooks (LAR) 12/1
James White (NE) 12/1
Robert Woods (LAR) 12/1
Rex Burkhead (NE) 16/1
Chris Hogan (NE) 16/1
Josh Reynolds (LAR) 16/1
Gerald Everett (LAR) 20/1
Tyler Higbee (LAR) 20/1
Phillip Dorsett (NE) 25/1
Cordarrelle Patterson (NE) 25/1
Los Angeles Rams D/ST 25/1
New England Patriots D/ST 25/1
Tom Brady (NE) 28/1
Jared Goff (LAR) 33/1
KhaDarel Hodge (LAR) 40/1
Dwayne Allen (NE) 50/1
John Kelly (LAR) 50/1
No Touchdown Scorer 250/1
Entertainment Odds
How long will it take for Gladys Knight to sing the US National Anthem?
Over/Under 1 minute 50 seconds
**From moment she starts singing until the note “Brave” ends for first time.
Will any Member of the “Pips” Join Gladys Knight for the National Anthem?
Yes +300 (3/1
No -500 (1/5)
Will Gladys Knight Omit a Word from the National Anthem?
Yes +400 (4/1)
No -700 (1/7)
Gladys Knight’s Attire During the National Anthem
Dress/Skirt -200 (1/2)
Pants/Shorts +150 (3/2)
Gladys Knight’s Microphone During the National Anthem
On Mic Stand 2/3
Not on Mic Stand 5/4
Head Set 14/1
Will any scoring drive take less time than it takes Gladys Knight to sing the National Anthem?
Yes +150 (3/2)
No -200 (1/2)
Will Gladys Knight Kneel During National Anthem?
Yes +150 (3/2)
No -200 (1/2)
Will any Player Kneel During National Anthem?
Yes +400 (4/1)
No -700 (1/7)
Who will be shown first on TV during the singing of the National Anthem?
Tom Brady -180 (5/9)
Jared Goff +140 (7/5)
Who will be shown first during the National Anthem?
Bill Belichick -140 (5/7)
Sean McVay EVEN (1/1)
Will Rob Gronkowski Have a Hand on his Heart During the National Anthem?
Yes -300 (1/3)
No +200 (2/1)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Roof Open at Kickoff
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +150 (3/2)
Who will be mentioned first during broadcast?
Bill Belichick -140 (5/7)
Sean McVay EVEN (1/1)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count. Must say Belichick or McVay.
What color will Adam Levine’s shoes be when he begins his Halftime show performance?
White 6/5
Black 3/1
Brown 7/1
Blue 10/1
Red 10/1
Orange 12/1
Yellow 12/1
Green 20/1
Purple 20/1
Pink 25/1
**Note: Predominant color.
Will Adam Levine be wearing a hat when he begins his Halftime show performance?
Yes +200 (2/1)
No -300 (1/3)
Maroon 5 Songs Sung at Halftime
Over/Under 4 songs
Will Maroon 5 Sing “Sunday Morning” at Halftime?
Yes +110 (11/10)
No -150 (2/3)
Will “Greatest of All Time” be Mentioned in Broadcast?
Yes EVEN (1/1)
No -140 (5/7)
Will Bill Belichick be Referred to as a “Genius”?
Yes +120 (6/5)
No -160 (5/8)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count
Will Belichick and McVay Age Gap be mentioned during the game broadcast?
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +150 (3/2)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count
Will Brady and Goff Age Gap be mentioned during the game broadcast?
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +150 (3/2)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count
How many times will Robert Kraft be Shown During Live Broadcast?
Over/Under 2.5
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count
Will Tom Brady be Seen Cursing During Live Broadcast?
Yes +300 (3/1)
No -500 (1/5)
Will there be a highlight shown of Tom Brady in his first Super Bowl against the Rams?
Yes -150 (2/3)
No +110 (11/10)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
”Greatest Show on Turf” Said During Live Broadcast
Yes +200 (2/1)
No -300 (1/3)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
How many times will Giselle Bundchen be shown on TV during broadcast?
Over 1.5 +170 (17/10)
Under 1.5 -250 (2/5)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
Will LAR/NO Pass Interference Call be shown During the Game?
Yes +200 (2/1)
No -300 (1/3)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count
’Greatest of All Time’ Mentioned in Broadcast
Yes +110 (11/10)
No -150 (2/3)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count
Will “Romostradamus” Said During Live Broadcast?
Yes +300 (3/1)
No -500 (1/5)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
Tony Romo Says “Here We Go”
Over 2.5 +150 (3/2)
Under 2.5 -200 (1/2)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
Will Jon Bon Jovi be Shown During Live Broadcast?
Yes EVEN (1/1)
No -140 (5/7)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count
Tiger Woods to be Mentioned During Live Broadcast
Yes +500 (5/1)
No -1000 (1/10)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
Nantz or Romo to Mention Spread on Game
Yes +300 (3/1)
No -500 (1/5)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
Will Any Player Throw Ball in Stands After a TD?
Yes +150 (3/2)
No -200 (1/2)
Streaker During Game
Yes +2000 (20/1)
No -5000 (1/50)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
If Streaker During Game Who Touches/Tackles 1st?
Security 2/1
Player 7/4
Coach 5/1
Ref 3/1
Other 4/1
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
What color will the liquid be that is poured on the game winning Coach?
Clear/Water 5/2
Yellow 3/1
Blue 4/1
Orange 4/1
Red 6/1
Green/Line 7/1
Purple 9/1
**Note: Must be clearly shown on TV.
Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first in his speech?
Teammates 2/1
God 3/1
Coach 6/1
Family 6/1
Owner 15/2
Fans 10/1
Refs 50/1
Does not mention any of the above 4/1
First Doritos Commercial Color of Bag
Red 3/2
Blue 7/4
Purple 3/1
Yellow 7/1
Other 5/1
What Will be Higher SB Sunday?
Tom Brady TD Passes EVEN (1/1)
Donald Trump Tweets -140 (5/7)
Donald Trump Tweets Feb 3rd
Over/Under 5
Any Member of Winning Team to Visit White House
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +150 (3/2)
Household Share Nielsen Ratings
Over/Under 71.5
Total Social Media Engagements Feb 3
Over/Under 200 million
Will Bill Belichick Retire Before Week 1 2019?
Yes +200 (2/1)
No -300 (1/3)
Will Tom Brady Retire Before Week 1 2019?
Yes +500 (5/1)
No -1000 (1/10)
Will Rob Gronkowski Retire by Game 1 2019?
Yes +500 (5/1)
No -1000 (1/10)
Puppy Bowl - Odds to Win
Team Ruff -200 (1/2)
Team Fluff +150 (3/2)
Darren Rovell Tweets During Super Bowl LIII
Over 75.5 EVEN (1/1)
Under 75.5 -140 (5/7)
TEAM/GAME PROPS
Margin of Victory
Rams by 1-6 points 11/4
Rams by 7-12 points 6/1
Rams by 13-18 points 9/1
Rams by 19-24 points 20/1
Rams by 25-30 points 40/1
Rams by 31-36 points 66/1
Rams by 37-42 points 100/1
Rams by 43+ points 125/1
Patriots by 1-6 points 5/2
Patriots by 7-12 points 4/1
Patriots by 13-18 points 9/2
Patriots by 19-24 points 12/1
Patriots by 25-30 points 20/1
Patriots by 31-36 points 33/1
Patriots by 37-42 points 50/1
Patriots by 43+ points 80/1
Which will be the Highest Scoring Quarter?
1st Quarter 17/4
2nd Quarter 7/4
3rd Quarter 17/4
4th Quarter 9/5
Will the team that scores first win the game?
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +170 (17/10)
Will there be a score in the final two minutes of the 1st Half?
Yes -380 (5/19)
No +320 (16/5)
Will the team that scores last win the game?
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +170 (17/10)
Whose Age Will be Closer to Total Points in Game?
Belichick -400 (1/4)
McVay +250 (5/2)
Total Lead Changes
Over/Under 2
Total Touchdowns
Over/Under 6½
Longest Touchdown Yardage in the Game
Over/Under 50
The largest lead of the game by either team will be
Over/Under 16½
The First Turnover of the Game will be?
Fumble 3/2
Interception 4/5
No Turnover in Game 8/1
Will the Super Bowl Record of 75 Combined Points be Broken?
Yes +500 (5/1)
No -1000 (1/10)
TD Scored on a 4th Down Play
Yes +300 (3/1)
No -500 (1/5)
Will there be a special teams or defensive TD scored?
Yes +200 (2/1)
No -240 (5/12)
Touchdown Scored on Kickoff or Punt Return
Yes +1000 (10/1)
No -1500 (1/15)
Will there be a Missed PAT in the Game?
Yes +360 (18/5)
No -450 (2/9)
Missed Field Goal
Yes +125 (5/4)
No -145 (20/29)
Will the game go to Overtime?
Yes +700 (7/1)
No -1000 (1/10)
Will there be a safety in the game?
Yes +800 (8/1)
No -1250 (2/25)
Will there be an onside kick attempt in the game?
Yes -150 (2/3)
No +170 (17/10)
Will there be a flea flicker attempted in the game?
Yes +200 (2/1)
No -300 (1/3)
Total Number of Accepted Penalties in the Game by both teams
Over/Under 12½
Roughing the Passer Penalty Called During Game
Yes EVEN (1/1)
No -140 (5/7)
TD Overturned by Replay/Challenge
Yes +150 (3/2)
No -200 (1/2)
Team to Call the First Coaches Challenge in the Game
Los Angeles Rams -120 (5/6)
New England Patriots EVEN (1/1)
Outcome of First Challenge
Successful -125 (4/5)
Unsuccessful +105 (21/20)
Total Overturned Calls in Game
Over 1.5 +170 (17/10)
Under 1.5 -250 (2/5)
Total Successful Field Goals
Over/Under 3½
Total QB Sacks (Both teams combined)
Over/Under 3½
Longest Successful Field Goal in the Game
Over/Under 47½
3rd Down Conversion Rate in the Game
Over/Under 40½%
Will there be a fourth down conversion in the game?
Yes -300 (1/3)
No +250 (5/2)
Robey-Coleman Called for PI During Game
Yes +200 (2/1)
No -300 (1/3)
Official 1st down Measurements
Over 1.5 +150 (3/2)
Under 1.5 -200 (1/2)
Team Totals
Total Team Points – Los Angeles Rams
Over/Under 27
Total Team Points – Los Angeles Rams – First Half
Over/Under 13½
Total Team Points – New England Patriots
Over/Under 29½
Total Team Points – New England Patriots – First Half
Over/Under 14½
Quarterback Props
Tom Brady to Win Super Bowl MVP Award
Yes EVEN (1/1)
No -140 (5/7)
Jared Goff to Win Super Bowl MVP Award
Yes +250 (5/2)
No -400 (1/4)
Who will throw the first Touchdown Pass in the Game?
Jared Goff +110 (11/10)
Tom Brady -130 (10/13)
Who will throw the first Interception in the Game?
Jared Goff -150 (2/3)
Tom Brady +120 (6/5)
Goff or Brady to Throw for 400 Yards or More
Yes +250 (5/2)
No -400 (1/4)
Goff or Brady to Have a Rushing TD
Yes +300 (3/1)
No -500 (1/5)
Total Players to Attempt a Pass
Over 2.5 -200 (1/1)
Under 2.5 +150 (3/2)
Total Passing Yards – Jared Goff (LAR)
Over/Under 288½
Total Touchdown Passes - Jared Goff (LAR)
Over 2½ +180 (9/5)
Under 2½ -220 (5/11)
Total Completions - Jared Goff (LAR)
Over/Under 23½
Longest Completion – Jared Goff (LAR)
Over/Under 38½
1st Completion by Jared Goff (LAR)
Over/Under 7½ Yards
Total Interceptions Thrown - Jared Goff (LAR)
Over/Under ½
Total Passing Yards – Tom Brady (NE)
Over/Under 301½
Total Touchdown Passes - Tom Brady (NE)
Over 2½ +140 (7/5)
Under 2½ -160 (5/8)
Total Completions - Tom Brady (NE)
Over/Under 25½
Longest Completion – Tom Brady (NE)
Over/Under 38½
1st Completion by Tom Brady (NE)
Over/Under 7½ Yards
Total Interceptions Thrown - Tom Brady (NE)
Over/Under ½
Receiving Props
Total Receiving Yards – Brandin Cooks (LAR)
Over/Under 70½
Total Receptions – Brandin Cooks (LAR)
Over/Under 5
Longest Reception – Brandin Cooks (LAR)
Over/Under 28½
Total Yards on First Reception – Brandin Cooks (LAR)
Over/Under 12½
Total Receiving Yards – Robert Woods (LAR)
Over/Under 73½
Total Receptions – Robert Woods (LAR)
Over/Under 5½
Longest Reception – Robert Woods (LAR)
Over/Under 22½
Total Yards on First Reception – Robert Woods (LAR)
Over/Under 10½
Total Receiving Yards – Josh Reynolds (LAR)
Over/Under 50½
Total Receptions – Josh Reynolds (LAR)
Over/Under 3½
Longest Reception – Josh Reynolds (LAR)
Over/Under 22½
Total Yards on First Reception – Josh Reynolds (LAR)
Over/Under 12½
Total Receiving Yards – Todd Gurley (LAR)
Over/Under 30½
Longest Reception – Todd Gurley (LAR)
Over/Under 18½
Total Receptions – Todd Gurley (LAR)
Over/Under 3½
Total Yards on First Reception – Todd Gurley (LAR)
Over/Under 7½
Total Receiving Yards – Tyler Higbee (LAR)
Over/Under 21½
Total Receptions – Tyler Higbee (LAR)
Over/Under 2
Total Receiving Yards – Gerald Everett (LAR)
Over/Under 23½
Total Receptions – Gerald Everett (LAR)
Over/Under 2
Total Receiving Yards – Rob Gronkowski (NE)
Over/Under 53½
Total Receptions – Rob Gronkowski (NE)
Over/Under 4
Longest Reception – Rob Gronkowski (NE)
Over/Under 22½
Total Yards on First Reception – Rob Gronkowski (NE)
Over/Under 10½
Total Receiving Yards – Julian Edelman (NE)
Over/Under 82½
Total Receptions – Julian Edelman (NE)
Over/Under 7
Longest Reception – Julian Edelman (NE)
Over/Under 28½
Total Yards on First Reception – Julian Edelman (NE)
Over/Under 12½
Total Receiving Yards – Chris Hogan (NE)
Over/Under 39½
Total Receptions – Chris Hogan (NE)
Over/Under 3
Longest Reception – Chris Hogan (NE)
Over/Under 20½
Total Yards on First Reception – Chris Hogan (NE)
Over/Under 10½
Total Receiving Yards – Phillip Dorsett (NE)
Over/Under 28½
Total Receptions – Phillip Dorsett (NE)
Over/Under 2½
Longest Reception – Phillip Dorsett (NE)
Over/Under 14½
Total Yards on First Reception – Phillip Dorsett (NE)
Over/Under 10½
Total Receiving Yards – James White (NE)
Over/Under 53½
Total Receptions – James White (NE)
Over/Under 6
Longest Reception – James White (NE)
Over/Under 17½
Total Yards on First Reception – James White (NE)
Over/Under 8½
Total Receiving Yards – Cordarrelle Patterson (NE)
Over/Under 14½
Total Receptions – Cordarrelle Patterson (NE)
Over/Under 1
Total Receiving Yards – Rex Burkhead (NE)
Over/Under 14½
Total Receptions – Rex Burkhead (NE)
Over/Under 2
Rushing Props
Total Rushing Yards – Todd Gurley (LAR)
Over/Under 67½
Total Yards on First Rushing Attempt – Todd Gurley (LAR)
Over/Under 3½
Longest Rush - Todd Gurley (LAR)
Over/Under 18½
Total Rushing Yards – CJ Anderson (LAR)
Over/Under 47½
Total Yards on First Rushing Attempt – CJ Anderson (LAR)
Over/Under 3½
Longest Rush – CJ Anderson (LAR)
Over/Under 14½
Total Rushing Yards – Sony Michel (NE)
Over/Under 79½
Total Rushing Yards on First Rushing Attempt – Sony Michel (NE)
Over/Under 3½
Longest Rush - Sony Michel (NE)
Over/Under 17½
Total Rushing Yards – Rex Burkhead (NE)
Over/Under 20½
Total Rushing Yards – James White (NE)
Over/Under 18½
Total Yards on First Rushing Attempt – James White (NE)
Over/Under 3½
Touchdown/Scoring Props
Team to score first in the game
Los Angeles Rams EVEN (1/1)
New England Patriots -120 (5/6)
Team to score last in the game
Los Angeles Rams EVEN (1/1)
New England Patriots -120 (5/6)
Will the team that scores first win the game?
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +170 (17/10)
Will the team that scores last win the game?
Yes -170 (10/17)
No +150 (3/2)
Will there be a 1 Yard or Less Touchdown Score in the Game?
Yes -170 (10/17)
No +150 (3/2)
Will there be a Score in the First 6m 30s of The 1st Quarter?
Yes -160 (5/8)
No +140 (7/6)
Tied at End of the 1st Quarter
Yes +400 (4/1)
No -500 (1/5)
Will the First Half end in a tie?
Yes +800 (8/1)
No -1250 (2/25)
Will there be a Score in Final 3:30 of Q4
Yes -170 (10/17)
No +150 (3/2)
Highest Scoring Half
1st Half +120 (6/5)
2nd Half & OT -140 (5/7)
Los Angeles Rams to Score in All 4 Quarters
Yes +150 (3/2)
No -170 (10/17)
Los Angeles Rams to Win Both Halves
Yes +425 (17/4)
No -550 (2/11)
New England Patriots to Score in All 4 Quarters
Yes +120 (6/5)
No -150 (2/3)
New England Patriots to Win Both Halves
Yes +360 (18/5)
No -450 (2/9)
Touchdown Score in 1st Quarter
Yes -350 (2/7)
No +300 (3/1)
Touchdown Score in 2nd Quarter
Yes -1000 (1/10)
No +700 (7/1)
Touchdown Score in 3rd Quarter
Yes -425 (4/17)
No +340 (17/5)
Touchdown Score in 4th Quarter
Yes -650 (2/13)
No +500 (5/1)
Miscellaneous Game Props
Total Turnovers
Over 2½ -140 (5/7)
Under 2½ +120 (6/5)
Total Sacks
Over 3½ -145 (20/29)
Under 3½ +125 (5/4)
Total First Downs Made by Both Teams
Over/Under 44½
4th Down Conversion by Los Angeles Rams
Yes +105 (21/20)
No -125 (4/5)
4th Down Conversion by New England Patriots
Yes -120 (5/6)
No EVEN (1/1)
Passing 1st Downs
Over/Under 26½
Passing 1st Downs by Los Angeles Rams
Over/Under 13½
Passing 1st Downs by New England Patriots
Over/Under 12½
Will there be a Pick 6?
Yes +700 (7/1)
No -1000 (1/10)
Rushing 1st Downs
Over/Under 14½
Rushing 1st Downs by Los Angeles Rams
Over/Under 7½ 1
Rushing 1st Downs by New England Patriots
Over/Under 7½
Total 1st Downs by Los Angeles Rams
Over/Under 22½
Total 1st Downs by New England Patriots
Over/Under 21½
Total Accepted Penalties by Los Angeles Rams
Over/Under 5½
Total Accepted Penalties by New England Patriots
Over/Under 6½
Los Angeles Rams Sacks
Over/Under 1½ Sacks
New England Patriots Sacks
Over/Under 1½ Sacks
Kicking/Punting Props
Total Successful Field Goals
Over/Under 3½
Total Points – Greg Zuerlein
Over/Under 8½
Total Points – Stephen Gostkowski
Over/Under 8½
Total Punts in the Game
Over/Under 7½
Which team will have more Punts?
New England Patriots -120 (5/6)
Los Angeles Rams EVEN (1/1)
NBA Cross-Sport Props
What Will be Higher?
Steph Curry Made 3 Pointers vs LAL Feb 2nd
Brandin Cooks Receptions Super Bowl LIII
What Will be Higher?
Harden Pts vs Utah Feb 2nd
Brady Pass Attempts Super Bowl LIII
What Will be Higher?
Harden Pts vs Utah Feb 2
Goff Attempts Super Bowl LIII
What Will be Higher?
Kyrie Irving PTS vs OKC Feb 3rd
Burkhead Rushing Yards Super Bowl LIII
What Will be Higher?
Kyrie Irving Assists vs OKC Feb 3rd
James White Receptions Super Bowl LIII
What Will be Higher?
Paul George Made 3 Pointers vs BOS Feb 3rd
Gurley Receptions Super Bowl LIII
What Will be Higher?
Westbrook Pts/Reb/Ast vs BOS Feb 3rd -140 (5/7)
CJ Anderson Rushing Yards Super Bowl LIII EVEN (1/1)
What Will be Higher?
Tobias Harris Pts vs TOR Feb 3rd +150 (3/2)
Longest Rush Super Bowl LIII -200 (1/2)
What Will be Higher?
Knicks Win Total 2019 +110 (11/10)
Brady Completions Super Bowl LIII -140 (5/7)
MLB Cross-Sport Props
What Will be Higher?
Tom Brady Passing Yards Super Bowl LIII +200 (2/1)
Bryce Harper Next Contract Amount of Millions -300 (1/3)
What Will be Higher?
Jared Goff Passing Yards Super Bowl LIII
Manny Machado Next Contract Amount of Millions
What Will be Higher?
Patriots Total Points Super Bowl LIII
Total Runs Scored Red Sox 2018 World Series (28)
NHL Cross-Sport Props
What Will be Higher?
Bruins Goals vs Capitals Feb 3rd -150 (2/3)
Gostkowski Made FG’s Super Bowl LIII +110 (11/10)
What Will be Higher?
McDavid Goals vs Canadiens Feb 3rd
Gronkowski TD’s Super Bowl LIII
What Will be higher?
Canadiens Goals vs Oilers Feb 3rd -150 (2/3)
Total Turnovers Super Bowll LIII +110 (11/10)
College Hoops Cross-Sport Props
What Will be Higher?
Villanova Team Pts vs Georgetown Feb 3rd
Highest Receiving Yards Total by any Ram
Golf Cross-Sport Props
What Will be Higher?
Tiger Woods 1st Round Score at Masters -140 (5/7)
Gurley Rushing Yards Super Bowl LIII EVEN (1/1)
