Colin Kaepernick, fresh off his recent settlement with the NFL over the collusion case he levied against it, is making moves. He’s not playing pro football, if he ever will again, but he is still doing big things with Nike, which has released a new Kaepernick jersey for sale.

This is the first real thing we’ve seen from Kaepernick since the settlement with the NFL, which also involved former teammate and activist Eric Reid.

The jersey itself is pretty nice — all black, with white numbers. It’s clean and I’ll probably get one myself. This jersey is part of a larger campaign with Nike and Kaepernick, the face of the company’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign. Kaepernick’s deal with Nike is a “star” deal, on par with deals signed by top athletes in the NFL, and will include shoes, shirts, and of course: jerseys.

Kaepernick previously had sold a jersey on his own website, one that said “#IMWITHKAP” in place of a name, but it looked fairly similar to the one now being offered by Nike. It also sold out seemingly immediately. The jersey Kaepernick sold was to benefit the Know Your Rights Camp, and as far as I can tell, there is no such provision for those sold by Nike.

Of course, Kaepernick himself has been very generous with charitable giving in the past, and Nike is always going to do what Nike does: make and sell stuff, usually at a high price and quality.