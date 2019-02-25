The race to Super Bowl 54 begins March 13. That’s the first day teams can officially sign the free agents who can push their rosters over the top and into the NFL’s record books.

This year’s class of available players is loaded with talent, though most of it comes on the defensive side of the ball. Pocket-crumpling pass rushers like DeMarcus Lawrence, Jadeveon Clowney, and Frank Clark all received the franchise tag and will be staying put. Versatile safeties like Landon Collins, Earl Thomas, and Lamarcus Joyner all cashed in during free agency.

There aren’t as many recognizable offensive standouts in this year’s list of available players, but the headliner is big enough to make up for a lack of depth behind him. Le’Veon Bell finally earned unrestricted free agency after two years of Steelers’ franchise tags, one of which the three-time All-Pro played an Uno “skip” card. The 27-year-old tailback got to choose where he’ll like to play next as he searches for the massive multi-year deal that includes the guaranteed money he couldn’t find in Pittsburgh — and he picked the Jets.

Even though there are many big playmakers hitting free agency, a couple more could be available via trade. The Steelers traded Antonio Brown, while the Giants sent Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns.

How are franchises lining up for what promises to be a mid-March spending spree? Here are some of the rumors following the league’s top free agents into the official start of bidding season.

Free agent rumors

Jay Ajayi , RB

2018 team: Philadelphia Eagles

Ajayi only played in four games last year due to injury, but he’s just 25 and has been productive when healthy. He has a visit lined up with the Colts.

Kwon Alexander , ILB

2018 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alexander has missed 14 games the past two seasons, but that’s not scaring off the 49ers. General manager John Lynch is set to make him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the game with a four-year, $54 million deal.

Dwayne Allen, TE

2018 team: New England Patriots

The day after he was officially released by the Patriots, Allen visited the Ravens. The veteran tight end is also drawing interest from the Bills and met with the Lions and Dolphins as well.

Shortly after, he decided to stay in the AFC East and reunite with Brian Flores:

The #Dolphins and TE Dwayne Allen agreed to terms on a 2-year deal worth $7M, source said. A nice payday for a locker room leader and good guy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2019

Danny Amendola , WR

2018 team: Miami Dolphins

33-year-old Amendola spend just one season in Miami before getting released. As soon as he was, the rumors already started up about a possible return to New England:

Amendola would be interested in returning to the Patriots https://t.co/d6qXNWaZYR — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 8, 2019

But instead of moving back to New England, Amendola picked the Great Value version of Bill Belichick’s team — he’ll reunite with Matt Patricia by signing with the Detroit Lions. The deal is a one-year pact worth up to $5.75 million.

Ezekiel Ansah , DE

2018 team: Detroit Lions

Ansah played in just seven games last season and is recovering from shoulder surgery, so he has received a ton of interest on the market. Still, the 30-year-old pass rusher met with the Bills and will next visit the Saints.

Anthony Barr , LB

2018 team: Minnesota Vikings

Barr was expected to sign with the Jets, where he could return to his old college position off the edge. And welp, never mind:

Plot twist! LB Anthony Barr has decided to agree to terms to remain with the #Vikings, sources say. He will not be a member of the #Jets after all. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2019

Cole Beasley , WR

2018 team: Dallas Cowboys

The Bills needed receivers to help second-year quarterback Josh Allen. They might not have gotten Antonio Brown, but they did add John Brown and now Beasley:

#Bills aren't done at WR. They will sign WR Cole Beasley, sources say. He'll get $29 million over four years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2019

Le’Veon Bell, RB

2018 team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert says the team won’t franchise or transition tag Bell this offseason. He’ll be completely free to negotiate with teams across the league this spring.

The Jets have long been a favorite to land Bell’s services, but after the combine, the Ravens emerged as another strong contender. The Raiders, who famously acquired Bell’s former Pittsburgh teammate Antonio Brown, are also in the mix. The Colts, however, are not.

And while the Jets lost out on Anthony Barr, they’re still trying to make a push for Bell:

With Anthony Barr spurning the #Jets, they have some extra money. I’m told they’ve taken some of that money and made a last and final big offer to Le’Veon Bell. It’s decision time for the ex-#Steelers RB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

Former NFL receiver Antonio Bryant says that Bell has made up his mind, though the team is still TBD. It’s likely down to the Jets, Ravens, ... and maybe the Raiders?

Well, if there’s one thing Le’Veon Bell likes, it’s deadlines:

The #Jets have given Le’Veon Bell a deadline to decide if he is going to sign or not, per sources. They’re not waiting forever. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 12, 2019

If he doesn’t land in New York, there’s reportedly a list of teams waiting for the price to drop so they can jump in the mix.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen suggested some NFL teams are waiting to pounce if Le'Veon Bell's price comes down with market slower than expected. "I know some teams that are waiting to jump in there at a lower market value." — Evan Silva (@evansilva) March 12, 2019

Maybe the Jets’ ultimatum worked or maybe there wasn’t much of a bidding war, but Bell landed exactly where most predicted he would:

Former Steelers’ RB Le’Veon Bell plans to sign with…the New York Jets, a league source tells ESPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Martellus Bennett , TE

2018 team: n/a

Marty B spent the 2017 season with the Packers and Patriots before retiring in the offseason. With brother Michael Bennett heading to New England, Martellus might consider a return to the NFL to play alongside his older sibling:

Michael and Martellus Bennett always have wanted to play together. Now that the Patriots are trading for Michael, Martellus is interested in coming out of retirement to join his brother in New England, per a source. Then would be the McCourty and Bennett Bros. in New England. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2019

The Patriots also have an open spot at tight end after Dwayne Allen’s release. Michael Bennett isn’t buying it, though.

Eric Berry , S

2018 team: Kansas City Chiefs

Shortly after free agency officially began, the Chiefs announced the release of safety Eric Berry. It’s a surprising move simply because he leaves the Chiefs with $14.95 million in dead cap. Berry has only played in three games over the past two seasons, but before that, he was one of the league’s best safeties since being selected in the first round by the Chiefs in 2010. The Cowboys were unable to sign Earl Thomas, but they could find solace in another former All-Pro in Berry.

If not, Berry should garner interest from other teams:

Eric Berry’s visit in Dallas is complete, I’m told. He’s headed to the airport. More visits are expected to be scheduled. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) March 19, 2019

Blake Bortles , QB

2018 team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Foles’ impending arrival in Florida means the Jags have to do something with Bortles — and paying him $21 million to serve as a backup isn’t in the card. After the team signed Nick Foles, the former No. 3 overall pick was released, leaving him free to sign with any other team in the league.

He only needed one free agent visit to find his new home — he’ll back up Jared Goff with the LA Rams.

Free agent QB Blake Bortles, recently released by the Jaguars, will visit the Rams on Monday, according to a team source... @AroundTheNFL @nflnetwork — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 16, 2019

Teddy Bridgewater , QB

2018 team: New Orleans Saints

One report said that Bridgewater wasn’t out of the running for the Jaguars’ job, though that ended up going to Nick Foles. He reportedly turned down a more lucrative offer to compete for Miami’s starting role to remain in New Orleans as Drew Brees’ eventual successor, but that’s still TBD as well.

One reason that he might be hesitant to stay with the Saints: The rumor that Sean Payton could replace Jason Garrett in 2020.

Bridgewater visited the Dolphins at the start of free agency, though he left without a deal and ended up re-signing with the Saints for a year.

John Brown, WR

2018 team: Baltimore Ravens

The Bills finally landed a receiver with the last name Brown:

WR John Brown and the Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms, per source. @nflnetwork — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 12, 2019

Trent Brown , LT

2018 team: New England Patriots

Brown is one of the hottest offensive linemen available in 2019, and he’s not expected to linger on this year’s open market. Teams expect him to decide on a new contract in advance of Wednesday’s official start to free agency.

So far, the Raiders look like the early favorite, although Ian Rapoport also mentioned the Texans as a possibility.

Keep an eye on the #Raiders as OT Trent Brown's market heats up. Internally, he's one of their top targets in free agency. pic.twitter.com/xIalBaf4fw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

“This a player, I’m told, internally they love and are ready to spend for. This could be a player that the Oakland Raiders lock in pretty quickly in free agency if all goes well.”

Indeed, it was the Raiders who jumped up with a big offer — one Brown intends to sign Wednesday afternoon.

Former Patriots’ OT Trent Brown intends to sign a four-year, $66 million contract that includes $36.75 million guaranteed with the Oakland Raiders, per source, making him highest paid OL in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

Dez Bryant, WR

2018 team: New Orleans Saints

Bryant tore his Achilles days after signing with the Saints last offseason. As they’ve said all along, they’re interested in bringing him back.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix , S

2018 teams: Green Bay Packers, Washington

Washington hasn’t been able to re-sign the player it traded for midway through the 2018 season. Now it’s in danger of losing him to the Bears, who need a replacement for Adrian Amos.

Shortly after Clinton-Dix’s visit in Chicago, he signed with the Bears.

Randall Cobb, WR

2018 team: Green Bay Packers

The versatile veteran could wind up filling a major need with the. Cowboys. He’s taking a visit to Dallas March 18.

It must have gone well, because Cobb signed a one-year deal with the team the following day.

Tevin Coleman , RB

2018 team: Atlanta Falcons

As one of the youngest, top running backs to hit free agency, Coleman should have a few suitors. One of them is the tailback-needy Eagles, but he decided to reunite with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.

Jamie Collins, LB

2018 team: Cleveland Browns

The Browns were unable to find a trade partner to offload their high-priced inside linebacker, so they decided to release him instead — saving more than $9 million in cap space in the process. The 28-year-old now heads to free agency, where he can be a valuable, if limited, presence in the middle of the field.

Landon Collins , S

2018 team: New York Giants

Collins is headed for free agency, which in retrospective, shouldn’t be a surprise. The safety reportedly packed up much of his locker in northern New Jersey in February. ESPN’s Josina Anderson’s sources suggested he doesn’t expect to be with the club in 2019, while the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz refuted those reports. Collins himself checked in to make it clear he wasn’t entirely thrilled about the idea of playing for New York under a tag.

The stuff in that locker that I have left I do not need — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) February 20, 2019

Collins was reportedly prepared for a long contract standoff if he got tagged this spring — possibly long enough to last into the 2019 season. The Giants could’ve kept him in white and blue with the franchise tag at a cost of just over $12 million for 2019. However, despite contract talks between the two sides, the Giants let Collins walk.

Now, the Giants’ loss is another team’s gain. The Chiefs reportedly are high on the idea of adding the three-time Pro Bowler. The Cowboys, however, are not.

Collins ended up staying in the NFC East, signing a huge deal with Washington.

Jared Cook , TE

2018 team: Oakland Raiders

Cook, who was arguably the Raiders’ best weapon last year, would be a solid add for any team that needs a veteran tight end. Like the Saints, who lost Benjamin Watson to retirement:

#Raiders FA TE Jared Cook, the top available player at his position, is scheduled to visit the #Saints tomorrow, source said. There is a void there right now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2019

Cook is expected to sign with New Orleans, giving Drew Brees a third dynamic weapon alongside Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara in 2019.

Michael Crabtree , WR

2018 team: Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens signed the veteran receiver to a three-year deal last March, but they’re releasing him after just one season. He finished 2018 with just 54 catches for 607 yards and three touchdowns. That’s not much production and Crabtree will be 32 at the start of next season. Still, this isn’t a deep year for free agent receivers.

Jamison Crowder , WR

2018 team: Washington

Crowder’s dynamic play from the slot was underutilized in a bad offensive season for Washington. He’ll work to rebuild his value after signing with the receiver-needy Jets.

Jonathan Cyprien, S

2018 team: Tennessee Titans

Cyprien’s disappointing run in Nashville will come to an end this spring. The Titans plan to release the run-stuffing safety after two seasons and only 10 games with the club. The move will create nearly $5 million in salary cap savings and clears Tennessee to re-sign him at a lower price in 2019.

Pierre Desir , CB

2018 team: Indianapolis Colts

At least a couple teams are interested in the 28-year-old corner, including the Giants and 49ers. But he’s staying in Indianapolis on a new three-year deal.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

2018 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fitzmagic is staying in Florida. But he’s making his way back to the AFC East, this time with the Miami Dolphins on a two-year deal.

Nick Foles , QB

2018 team: Philadelphia Eagles

Foles voided his mutual option for the 2019 season, but the Eagles could have still use their franchise tag to retain his rights. They won’t, though, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent this spring.

The Jaguars were always the favorites to sign Foles, but one report says the Giants could be interested too. During the NFL Combine, one report said the Jaguars were the only team with real interest in Foles. Now, they’re signing him.

For a tremendous amount of money.

Guranteed money for Nick Foles in Jacksonville, per source: $50.125 million. https://t.co/45h5eJtHkM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

Trey Flowers , DE

2018 team: New England Patriots

Flowers will hit the free agent market this spring, as the Patriots don’t intend to use their franchise tag on him or any player in 2019. He then reunited with his former DC, Matt Patricia, in Detroit.

Dante Fowler Jr ., EDGE

2018 teams: Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams

Fowler has yet to live up to the pre-draft pedigree that pushed the Jags to draft him with the No. 3 overall pick in 2016, but that hasn’t scared away potential suitors this spring. The Jets and 49ers are both reportedly lining up offers for the 24-year-old pass rusher. But the Rams ended up keeping Fowler, who played well once he was traded to LA, on a “prove it” deal.

Devin Funchess , WR

2018 team: Carolina Panthers

The once-rising wideout won’t return to Carolina for his fifth season in the league. The former Michigan star failed to follow up on 2017’s breakout 840-yard campaign, but a change of scenery could be all he needs to get back on track as a starting receiver. He’s getting a one-year deal with the Colts that could pay him up to $13 million.

Frank Gore, RB

2018 team: Miami Dolphins

The ageless Gore finished 2018 on injured reserve, but that didn’t stop his season from proving he’s still got plenty of gas left in the tank. The Bills are dealing with their own veteran tailback in LeSean McCoy, but they’re allegedly interested in keeping Gore in the AFC East. A one-year, $2 million deal ensured Buffalo would have the league’s oldest tailback platoon.

Robbie Gould , K

2018 team: San Francisco 49ers

The Niners used their franchise tag to retain Gould, who led the league in field goal percentage after making 33 of his 34 attempts in 2018.

Robert Griffin III , QB

2018 team: Baltimore Ravens

Griffin is a free agent, but he’s interested in staying with Baltimore to support second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson as the team’s backup in 2019.

Johnathan Hankins , DT

2018 team: Oakland Raiders

Hankins continued his streak of excellent play in the middle last fall, and that caught John Elway’s eye. The Broncos were interested in adding him to their stable., but Big Hank ended up staying with the Raiders on a new two-year deal.

Carlos Hyde , RB

2018: Cleveland Brown, Jacksonville Jaguars

Shortly after his release from Jacksonville, Hyde already has a free agent visit lined up. The veteran back met with the Chiefs.

And just like that, he signed a new deal with Kansas City:

Chiefs are giving former Jaguars’ RB Carlos Hyde a one-year, $2.8 million deal - $1.6 million of which is guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2019

Mark Ingram , RB

2018 team: New Orleans Saints

The dynamic backfield duo of Ingram and Alvin Kamara is no more. The Saints are signing Latavius Murray to a four-year deal — though they did offer Ingram an undisclosed amount to stay:

The #Saints reached out to Ingram. Made an offer and repeatedly said they wanted him to stay. Loved his flexibility and interchangeability in the offense. Will miss the closeness he and Alvin Kamara. Unique bond. https://t.co/Yk1MAqp5NP — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 12, 2019

He’ll now hit free agency, where the Ravens are interested — and then landed Ingram on a three-year deal.

Malik Jackson , DT

2018 team: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars parted ways with their prized free agent acquisition of 2016 to get some salary cap relief. Immediately after his release, Jackson drew interest. According to Pro Football Talk, the Packers were one of the finalists for the 2017 Pro Bowler.

Instead it was the Eagles that nabbed Jackson on a three-year, $30 million deal.

The #Eagles are expected to sign DT Malik Jackson on a 3-year deal worth $30M, source said. The deal isn’t agreed to yet, but it is getting there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

Ja’Wuan James, OT

2018 team: Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins were interested in re-signing James, but it’s hard to top an offer like the Broncos made him:

Former Dolpins’ OT JaWuan James intends to sign a four-year, $52 million deal that includes $32 million guaranteed with the Denver Broncos, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

James will now be the highest-paid right tackle in the league.

Grady Jarrett, DT

2018 team: Atlanta Falcons

Jarrett is staying in Atlanta in 2019. The problem-solving defensive mainstay signed his franchise tender for the upcoming season, locking him into at least one more year with the Falcons.

Kevin Johnson, CB

2018 team: Houston Texans

The oft-injured former first round pick is drawing plenty of interest after being released by the Texans. He visited the Bills, Browns, and Jets in his quest to find a new NFL home. He’s set to sign with Buffalo, pending a contract review.

Lamarcus Joyner, S

2018 team: Los Angeles Rams

A year after getting the franchise tag from the Rams, Joyner instead will hit the open market as one of the top safeties in a crowded market. It didn’t take long for him to land a deal, though. He’s joining the Raiders on a four-year deal.

DeMarcus Lawrence , DE

2018 team: Dallas Cowboys

Lawrence isn’t interested in being tagged by the Cowboys for a second straight year. The dynamic pass rusher would reportedly refuse to sign a franchise tender this spring, giving way to a potential Bell-esque showdown between the two sides. Dallas would prefer to sign Lawrence to a long-term deal rather than resort to using the tag anyway.

That didn’t happen. Lawrence, to his displeasure, got the franchise tag yet again. He has already said he won’t sign the tender, meaning the two sides have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal or things will get ugly in Dallas. NFL Network’s Jane Slater also said Lawrence felt “disrespected” by what has happened.

You know what’s a good cure for disrespect? A nine-figure contract. Lawrence is expected to re-sign with the Cowboys on a five-year deal worth more than $100 million.

Tyrann Mathieu , S

2018 team: Houston Texans

Mathieu is one of the most dynamic playmakers at the safety position, and the Texans want to bring him back. Unfortunately for them, it doesn’t seem like that’s happening, as Mathieu is joining the Chiefs on a three-year, $42 million deal.

C.J. Mosley , LB

2018 team: Baltimore Ravens

The rangy inside linebacker will get the opportunity to test the waters of free agency this spring. Baltimore won’t use its franchise tag to retain Mosley, though that doesn’t mean he won’t be back with the team. They are currently trying to re-sign Mosley to a long-term deal, and have “sweetened their offer” to him, but the two sides haven’t agreed to anything yet.

No matter how sweet that offer was, it probably didn’t touch the Jets’. New York reset the inside linebacker market by inking Mosley to a five-year, $85 million contract that pays him over $4m more annually than Carolina’s Luke Kuechly.

Latavius Murray, RB

2018 team: Minnesota Vikings

The 29-year-old Murray will serve as Mark Ingram’s replacement/Alvin Kamara’s complement in New Orleans. He signed a four-year deal with the Saints.

Jordy Nelson, WR

2018 team: Oakland Raiders

With Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams on board, the Raiders said goodbye to Nelson after one season. The soon-to-be 34-year-old was the most productive receiver for Oakland in 2018. He’s got a visit with the Seahawks coming up soon, but there are several suitors interested in his services.

Former Packers’ WR Jordy Nelson is scheduled to visit the Seahawks on Tuesday, per source. They were interested in Nelson last year; GM John Schneider loves Nelson.



Other interested teams at this point include: Patriots, Titans, Chiefs, Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2019

DeVante Parker , WR

2018 team: Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins were expected to release the former first-round pick. Parker had his least productive season as a pro in 2018, making only 24 receptions in 11 games. Instead, they’re giving him a new two-year deal worth $13 million.

Cody Parkey , K

2018 team: Chicago Bears

To no surprise of anyone who watched the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, the Bears are expected to release Parkey at the start of the new league year. Despite his infamous double-doink field goal miss that ended Chicago’s 2018 season, Parkey should be able to find a new team.

Cordarrelle Patterson , WR/KR

2018 team: New England Patriots

New England’s Swiss Army Knife is headed to Chicago to give the Bears the league’s deadliest special teams tandem. Patterson will team with Tarik Cohen in the NFC North after signing a two-year, $10 million deal with Chicago.

Breshad Perriman , WR

2018 team: Cleveland Browns

Perriman never panned out with the Ravens, but the former first-round pick caught on with the Browns last season. That was enough for them to re-sign the receiver to a one-year deal ... until they traded for OBJ. Now he’s going to the Bucs:

After trade for Odell Beckham Jr., Browns’ GM John Dorsey and agent Drew Rosenhaus mutually agreed to not to follow through on verbal agreement with WR Breshad Perriman, per @mortreport and me. Perriman now will sign a one-year, $4 million deal with Tampa Bay, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Adrian Peterson , RB

2018 team: Washington

After an “I’m not washed yet” season with Washington, the soon-to-be 34-year-old is returning to the nation’s capital:

RB Adrian Peterson just called me and told me "I am going back to the #Redskins. It will be a 2-year deal. I feel like we made some good moves to get to where we are trying to go." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 13, 2019

Spencer Pulley, OL

2018 team: New York Giants

The Giants made a major move to overhaul their o-line by trading for Kevin Zeitler, but decided Spencer Pulley did well enough in his lone year in north Jersey to stick around. The club signed the former undrafted free agent to a three-year deal.

Sheldon Richardson , DT

2018 team: Minnesota Vikings

Richardson’s solid season in his first year away from New York earned him a three-year, $39 million contract to add some veteran punch to the middle of the Browns’ defensive line. He’ll join Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon, and Larry Ogunjobi to form one of the AFC’s fastest-rising pass rushes.

Greg Robinson , OL

2018 team: Cleveland Browns

The former No. 2 overall pick will re-sign with the Browns after putting together one of the best seasons of his maligned career in Cleveland.

Bradley Roby , CB

2018 team: Denver Broncos

The former first-round pick is getting plenty of attention on the free agent market, but he’s decided to sign with the cornerback-needy Texans:

Broncos former first round pick CB Bradley Roby is signing with the the Texans for 1 year and 10 million, per source. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 12, 2019

Roby said he turned down offers from the Steelers and 49ers to take the “prove it” deal with the Texans.

Rodger Saffold, LG

2018 team: Los Angeles Rams

Saffold is scheduled to become a free agent and the Rams are not expected to re-sign him due to their limited cap space. Rams GM Les Snead said that Saffold would be too “expensive” for them to retain. That made him one of the more coveted players on the free agent market, given how rarely high-end offensive linemen become available.

The Titans snapped him up on a four-year deal.

Za’Darius Smith, LB

2018 team: Baltimore Ravens

Green Bay is adding an underrated punch to its pass rush. The Packers reportedly scooped Smith away from Baltimore after his breakout 8.5-sack season with a multi-year deal.

Terrell Suggs , LB

2018 team: Baltimore Ravens

Suggs is coming back for a 17th season, and possibly his first outside of Baltimore. The Ravens are interested in keeping the veteran leader around, but instead, he’s signing with the Cardinals.

Ndamukong Suh , DT

2018 team: Los Angeles Rams

The Rams acquired Suh on a one-year deal last season and it paid off, though not with a Super Bowl win. And now that the one-year rental is done, the Rams plan to let Suh hit free agency to test his market. One report says he wants to play for a West Coast team.

Golden Tate , WR

2018 teams: Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles

Tate may be the top option on a limited list of free agent wideouts, and he’s interested in catching passes from Tom Brady. New England needs to replenish its receiving corps, but Bill Belichick’s bargain hunting ways kept the veteran WR from being a realistic option in Foxborough. Tate ended up not too far away, with the Giants, who were suddenly in need of a No. 1 WR.

Tyrod Taylor , QB

2018 team: Cleveland Browns

The Dolphins are expected to move on from Ryan Tannehill and draft a quarterback this year. That leaves an opening for a veteran quarterback to either start or to mentor the rookie — something Taylor is familiar with after his season in Cleveland. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Dolphins have interest in the 29-year-old.

But surprisingly, Taylor landed with the Chargers, where he’ll reunite with Anthony Lynn:

Source: The #Chargers agreed to terms with QB Tyrod Taylor on a 2-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2019

Earl Thomas, S

2018 team: Seattle Seahawks

Thomas, a Texas native, has been linked to the Cowboys ever since becoming disillusioned with his place on the Seahawks’ spending sheet. He may not be able to earn what he feels he’s worth in Dallas, either. The Athletic’s Calvin Watkins reports a Cowboys’ source doesn’t see the team as more than “bargain shoppers” when it comes to the All-Pro safety.

Watkins also confirmed that the Cowboys met with Thomas’ representatives at the scouting combine, to gauge what kind of contract Thomas is looking for. With Dallas already dropping $3.5 million to $5 million on Jason Witten and with big extensions for Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott looming, the franchise may not be able to afford the All-Pro safety:

Let’s clear this up now. A source tells @TheAthleticDFW Cowboys have no interest in Earl Thomas or Landon Collins. The financial price is too steep. This isn’t new news. Now Cowboys also have no interest in Eric Weddle either. Price is everything. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 6, 2019

Thomas could get the mega-deal for which he’s been looking, if a saturated safety market allows it:

I said “rumored to be” but can now confirm, at least in the market of 14M or more a year, per source. He wants to beat S Eric Berry’s number which is roughly 13M a year https://t.co/uj7ntUHI7L — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 11, 2019

Following Tyrann Mathieu’s signing with the Chiefs, the Texans were sniffing around Thomas. But they’re out of the bidding after signing Tashaun Gipson.

There was talk about Thomas joining the wave in Cleveland, but that’s not going to happen. He is coming to the AFC North, however: Thomas signed a big-money contract with the Ravens.

Jason Verrett , CB

2018 team: Los Angeles Chargers

The former first-rounder, but oft-injured, Verrett is getting some attention on the open market. He has visits lined up with the 49ers, Texans, and Chiefs. He ended up staying in California on a one-year deal with the 49ers.

Eric Weddle , S

2018 team: Baltimore Ravens

In one of 2019’s more surprising cuts, the Ravens got out of the Eric Weddle business. The veteran defensive back put together another strong season at age 33 last fall, earning a Pro Bowl berth and rating out as Pro Football Focus’s 10th-rated safety. It didn’t take him long to draw interest elsewhere.

Three days after his release, Weddle agreed to a two-year deal with the Rams worth up to $12.5 million.

Tyrell Williams , WR

2018 team: Los Angeles Chargers

Following four seasons with the Chargers, Williams will play for a new team in 2019. He could’ve found himself in the AFC North, considering the Browns and Steelers are both interested in his services.

But he’ll stay on the West Coast:

Former Chargers’ WR Tyrell Williams intends to sign with the Oakland Raiders, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

K.J. Wright, LB

2018 team: Seattle Seahawks

The veteran middle linebacker is staying in Seattle.

And now that I just woke up and saw the message and reached out, Wright adds in another text, “it’s a “2-year deal worth up to $15M.” https://t.co/554Y34JiXe — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 14, 2019

Trade rumors

Odell Beckham Jr. , WR

2018 team: New York Giants

Persistent rumors that Beckham could be traded are a little odd considering he received a lengthy extension from the Giants just before the 2018 season began. But Jay Glazer told The Athletic he believes the receiver will get dealt before the 2019 season gets started.

It was real enough that the Browns reportedly went to the Giants with a trade offer of Kevin Zeitler, Emmanuel Ogbah and one more player. The Giants laughed at the offer, according to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala. That hasn’t kept the team from continuing to shop its All-Pro wideout as the official start to free agency approaches and at least one team is still reaching out:

Via @JosinaAnderson on NFL LIVE: there is an AFC North team that as recently as today continues to inquire on Odell Beckham, Jr.'s availability and discussions have remained ongoing. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 12, 2019

Perhaps it’s the Browns again?

I’m, uh, receiving some texts pic.twitter.com/TQfsTICwYs — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) March 12, 2019

All this smoke doesn’t necessarily mean a fire, though.

“Everything that I have heard has been consistent that they are not looking to trade Odell Beckham Jr.,” NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones reported Tuesday. “I believe they want him in the fold. They know they’re better with him on the field. Would two No. 1 picks do it? Perhaps. But there doesn’t seem to be a team lining up with that kind of mega-offer.”

Oh wait, never mind. Because it DID happen. OBJ got traded to the Browns.

Michael Bennett, DE

2018 team: Philadelphia Eagles

Soon after signing Brandon Graham to an extension, the Eagles sent feelers out to the league about Bennett. The veteran defensive end has a $7.2 million cap hit for 2019.

Bennett told NFL Network that not only would he not be willing to take a pay cut, but that he actually wants a raise. That meant that Bennett likely wouldn’t be back with the Eagles, whether that be a release or a trade.

It was the Patriots that stepped up to get the deal done. The trade is expected to move the Eagles up from the seventh-round to the fifth-round in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Eric Berry, S

2018 team: Kansas City Chiefs

The writing is probably on the wall for Berry. The safety has missed 29 games the past two seasons, and the Chiefs signed Tyrann Mathieu in free agency. But it’s still possible the Chiefs trade Berry rather than release him. And guess who has an open spot at safety?

Hearing rumors that John Dorsey and Browns could be making a play to pluck Eric Berry out of Kansas City.



Normally I'd ignore those rumors, but after the events of last night, this is another one I'll be keeping an eye on. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 13, 2019

However, the Chiefs ended up releasing Berry.

Antonio Brown, WR

2018 team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Brown’s tumultuous tenure in Pittsburgh appears to be on its last legs after he formally requested a trade this winter. Now the Steelers are fielding offers and preparing to turn the team’s receiving corps over to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

After originally ruling out AFC North rivals and the New England Patriots as trade partners, Colbert now appears willing to trade Brown to any team willing to meet his asking price.

The Saints and Raiders are two clubs that cropped up on the horizon as the Steelers embark on their journey to trade Brown. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reports the market has shrunk down to one club that’s willing to meet the Steelers’ asking price.

Interesting take on Antonio Brown market from a league source, as of early this morning (in their opinion): "one team race...I think the other teams decided the price was too high." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 6, 2019

The Buffalo Bills came close to landing Brown, but the deal never happened:

A statement from GM Brandon Beane. pic.twitter.com/GK8wMqFTCA — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 8, 2019

Just over a day later, Brown finally got what he wanted and was traded to the Raiders, who are making him the league’s highest-paid receiver again.

Derek Carr , QB

2018 team: Oakland Raiders

Is Jon Gruden ready to find his own handpicked franchise quarterback? Maybe:

Hearing the Raiders were shopping Derek Carr at the NFL Combine — Master (@MasterTes) March 2, 2019

The Raiders have three first-round picks, including the fourth overall selection, if there’s a quarterback they like in this draft class.

Dee Ford , DE

2018: Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs used their franchise tag on Ford, but they’ve been open to trading their 2014 first-round pick. If a trade partner didn’t emerge, he’d stay in Kansas City and play 2019 under the tag. The Packers and 49ers have both expressed interest in the pass rusher, and the 49ers worked out a deal to land Ford.

Marcus Gilbert, RT

2018 team: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers put Gilbert on the block alongside Antonio Brown. But the Gilbert deal got done first; the right tackle was sent to Arizona:

Steelers OT Marcus Gilbert traded to the Cardinals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2019

It’s gonna be a busy offseason in Pittsburgh.

Justin Houston , LB

2018 team: Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs would have liked to keep their Pro Bowl pass rusher around, but at a cap hit of $21.1 million and with Dee Ford now earning a franchise tag salary of more than $15 million, the 30-year-old will have to find a new home this offseason. Kansas City had engaged in trade talks with multiple teams regarding his availability, but no suitors emerged and the expensive pass rusher ended up getting released.

Jordan Howard, RB

2018 team: Chicago Bears

The Bears running back was a Pro Bowler as a rookie, but only averaged 3.7 yards per carry in 2018. Now, he might be on the trading block heading into the final season of his rookie deal.

According to Adam Schefter, multiple teams have reached out to the Bears about a deal for Howard. Discussions are reportedly “ongoing.”

DeSean Jackson , WR

2018 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN reports the Bucs are shopping Jackson, who would prefer to get dealt to the team that drafted him: the Eagles. It’s also possible Tampa Bay cuts Jackson instead of trading him. In either situation, a return to receiver-needy Philadelphia is possible.

The problem is that the trade market for Jackson reportedly isn’t strong and it may be in the Bucs’ best interest just to keep the receiver on the team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not finding any takers in a trade for DeSean Jackson. I’m told for now... the plan is to keep him on the roster. Key words “for now” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 11, 2019

In the end, a trade back to Philadelphia turned out to be the best solution for each side.

Tampa it was a great experience, but things didn’t work out !! Looking forward to my next destination .. Stay Tuned #0ne0fone https://t.co/dNsVXC3RMZ — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson11) March 11, 2019

Duke Johnson, RB

2018: Cleveland Browns

In February, the Browns signed Kareem Hunt (even though they didn’t have to). Despite Hunt facing a lengthy suspension, the Browns have a crowded running backs room, with 2018 rookie Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson. That leaves Johnson as the odd man out. He is reportedly being shopping and getting some interest from other teams, including the Eagles.

Case Keenum, QB

2018 team: Denver Broncos

Washington is reportedly finalizing a deal that will involve a swap of late-round selections in the 2020 NFL Draft for Keenum. Essentially, the Broncos will get nothing for the quarterback, but they will move most of the money owed to the passer off the books. Washington will get a cheap veteran to step in as the starter with Alex Smith expected to miss the 2019 season due to a broken leg.

Emmanuel Ogbah, DE

2018 team: Cleveland Browns

The Browns might not be done making moves. This time, they might be trading away a player rather than acquiring one:

Browns are now shopping former defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah after acquiring Olivier Vernon, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Robet Quinn, DE

2018 team: Miami Dolphins

Miami’s bottoming-out in 2019 now likely includes trading away Quinn, a prized trade acquisition for the Dolphins just a year ago. Dallas could be his destination of choice; he was seen touring the Cowboys’ facilities March 19.

Josh Rosen , QB

2018 team: Arizona Cardinals

Rosen is less than a year removed from being the 11th pick in the NFL Draft, but with new head coach Kliff Kingsbury entirely enamored with Kyler Murray, his time in Arizona may be short. He’s reportedly on the trading block, but it’s unclear just what the Cardinals can recoup for him after a rough rookie campaign as the centerpiece of a talent-starved offense.

The Cardinals reportedly rebuffed offers for Rosen at the combine. Whether or not that resistance holds true through the 2019 draft is another story. There’s at least one team interested:

#Giants would explore a trade for Cardinals QB Josh Rosen if he is made available, per ESPN. — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) March 14, 2019

John Ross , WR

2018 team: Cincinnati Bengals

Ross isn’t a free agent, but the player Cincinnati spent the ninth overall pick on in 2017 is reportedly available via trade.

Two years ago, top WR prospect John Ross set fire to the Combine with his 40 time. Now, sources say the #Bengals are shopping their former first rounder. A fresh start would be welcome by both parties, sounds like. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2019

It’s unclear just what he’d command from other teams after recording only 21 receptions in his first two seasons as a pro. A fresh start could be a boon for the oft-injured deep threat, but nothing in his Bengals tenure suggests he’ll be able to live up to the lofty expectations of his first-round pedigree.

The Bears have reportedly shown interest, while the Bengals are denying that they’re shopping Ross.

Ryan Tannehill, QB

2018 team: Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins kicked the tires on Teddy Bridgewater, and the Saints were expected to make a run at Tannehill.

Orrrrr, maybe they weren’t:

Source on the possibility of the Saints signing Ryan Tannehill: "No way." — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 13, 2019

It didn’t end up mattering. Tannehill’s career in Miami is over, but he wasn’t released as expected. He was traded to the Titans to back up Marcus Mariota.

Olivier Vernon , EDGE

2018 team: New York Giants

Vernon was New York’s prized $85 million signing in 2016, but he may not see out the end of his contract with the club. The Giants were reportedly listening to trade offers on the impactful pass rusher in hopes of recouping the young assets that can lead a rebuild in northern New Jersey.

In the end, they got a deal done with the Browns. In return, the Giants are getting guard Kevin Zeitler.