The race to Super Bowl 54 begins March 13. That’s the first day teams can officially sign the free agents who can push their rosters over the top and into the NFL’s record books.

This year’s class of available players is loaded with talent, though most of it comes on the defensive side of the ball. Pocket-crumpling pass rushers like DeMarcus Lawrence, Jadeveon Clowney, and Frank Clark are all set to cash in after superlative seasons — whether that’s on an eight-figure single-year franchise tag deal or a massive long-term contract. Same goes for versatile safeties like Landon Collins, Earl Thomas, and Lamarcus Joyner.

Your complete guide to the 2019 NFL offseason From the top 100 free agents, to mock drafts, to scouting reports, we’ve got everything you need to get through the offseason, all in one place.

There aren’t as many recognizable offensive standouts in this year’s list of available players, but the headliner is big enough to make up for a lack of depth behind him. Le’Veon Bell finally earned unrestricted free agency after two years of Steelers’ franchise tags, one of which the three-time All-Pro played an Uno “skip” card. The 27-year-old tailback now gets to choose where he’ll like to play next as he searches for the massive multi-year deal that includes the guaranteed money he couldn’t find in Pittsburgh.

Even though there are many big playmakers hitting free agency, a couple more could be available via trade. The Steelers are listening to offers for Antonio Brown, while the Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. can’t seem to shake trade rumors.

How are franchises lining up for what promises to be a mid-March spending spree? Here are some of the rumors following the league’s top free agents into the official start of bidding season.

Le’Veon Bell, RB

2018 team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert says the team won’t franchise or transition tag Bell this offseason. He’ll be completely free to negotiate with teams across the league this spring.

Landon Collins, S

2018 team: New York Giants

Collins has reportedly already packed up much of his locker in northern New Jersey, though to what extent and what that actually means isn’t clear. ESPN’s Josina Anderson’s sources suggest he doesn’t expect to be with the club in 2019, though his feelings may not factor into that decision. While the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz refuted those reports, Collins himself checked in to make it clear he’s not entirely thrilled about the idea of playing for New York under a tag.

The stuff in that locker that I have left I do not need — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) February 20, 2019

Collins is reportedly prepared for a long contract standoff if he’s tagged this spring — possibly long enough to last into the 2019 season. The Giants could keep him in white and blue with the franchise tag at a cost of just over $12 million for 2019. However, contract talks between the two sides are forthcoming, according to NFL Network.

Michael Crabtree, WR

2018 team: Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens signed the veteran receiver to a three-year deal last March, but they’re releasing him after just one season. He finished 2018 with just 54 catches for 607 yards and three touchdowns. That’s not much production and Crabtree will be 32 at the start of next season. Still, this isn’t a deep year for free agent receivers.

Nick Foles, QB

2018 team: Philadelphia Eagles

Foles voided his mutual option for the 2019 season, but the Eagles could have still use their franchise tag to retain his rights. They won’t, though, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent this spring.

The Jaguars are the favorites to sign Foles, but one report says the Giants could be interested too. During the NFL Combine, one report said the Jaguars were the only team with real interest in Foles and that he should be expected to sign with them once the new league year begins.

Related 3 potential landing spots for Nick Foles in free agency

Foles-to-Florida has picked up more steam over the Combine weekend. He’s expected to sign with the Jags when the new season officially opens March 13.

Blake Bortles, QB

2018 team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Foles’ impending arrival in Florida means the Jags have to do something with Bortles — and paying him $21 million to serve as a backup isn’t in the card. Reports suggest the former No. 3 overall pick will be released before the start of free agency, leaving him free to sign with any other team in the league. It’ll be a costly move for Jacksonville; cutting Bortles will leave up to $16.5 million in dead money on the team’s cap sheet this spring.

Dante Fowler Jr., EDGE

2018 teams: Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams

Fowler has yet to live up to the pre-draft pedigree that pushed the Jags to draft him with the No. 3 overall pick in 2016, but that hasn’t scared away potential suitors this spring. The Jets and 49ers are both reportedly lining up offers for the 24-year-old pass rusher.

Robbie Gould, K

2018 team: San Francisco 49ers

The Niners used their franchise tag to retain Gould, who led the league in field goal percentage after making 33 of his 34 attempts in 2018.

Johnathan Hankins, DT

2018 team: Oakland Raiders

Hankins continued his streak of excellent play in the middle last fall, and that caught John Elway’s eye. The Broncos are interested in adding him to their stable.

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE

2018 team: Dallas Cowboys

Lawrence isn’t interested in being tagged by the Cowboys for a second straight year. The dynamic pass rusher would reportedly refuse to sign a franchise tender this spring, giving way to a potential Bell-esque showdown between the two sides. Dallas would prefer to sign Lawrence to a long-term deal rather than resort to using the tag anyway.

That looks less likely to happen. The two sides are reportedly “not close” on a deal before the March 5 franchise tag deadline.

DeVante Parker, WR

2018 team: Miami Dolphins

Parker isn’t a free agent ... yet. The Dolphins are expected to release the former first-round pick, thus clearing $9.3 million from the club’s salary cap. Parker had his least productive season as a pro in 2018, making only 24 receptions in 11 games.

Cody Parkey, K

2018 team: Chicago Bears

To no surprise of anyone who watched the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, the Bears are expected to release Parkey at the start of the new league year. Despite his infamous double-doink field goal miss that ended Chicago’s 2018 season, Parkey should be able to find a new team.

Greg Robinson, OL

2018 team: Cleveland Browns

The former No. 2 overall pick will re-sign with the Browns after putting together one of the best seasons of his maligned career in Cleveland.

Terrell Suggs, LB

2018 team: Baltimore Ravens

Suggs is coming back for a 17th season, and possibly his first outside of Baltimore. The Ravens are interested in keeping the veteran leader around.

Golden Tate, WR

2018 teams: Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles

Tate may be the top option on a limited list of free agent wideouts, and he’s interested in catching passes from Tom Brady. New England needs to replenish its receiving corps, but Bill Belichick’s bargain hunting ways may keep the veteran WR from being a realistic option in Foxborough.

Earl Thomas, S

2018 team: Seattle Seahawks

Thomas, a Texas native, has been linked to the Cowboys ever since becoming disillusioned with his place on the Seahawks’ spending sheet. He may not be able to earn what he feels he’s worth in Dallas, either. The Athletic’s Calvin Watkins reports a Cowboys’ source doesn’t see the team as more than “bargain shoppers” when it comes to the All-Pro safety.

Watkins also confirmed that the Cowboys met with Thomas’ representatives at the scouting combine, to gauge what kind of contract Thomas is looking for. With Dallas already dropping $3.5 million to $5 million on Jason Witten and with big extensions for Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott looming, the franchise may not be able to afford the All-Pro safety — who could get the mega-deal for which he’s been looking.

Rodger Saffold, LG

2018 team: Los Angeles Rams

Saffold is scheduled to become a free agent and reports suggest the Rams are not expected to re-sign him due to their limited cap space. That would likely make him one of the more coveted players on the free agent market, given how rarely high-end offensive linemen become available.

Ndamukong Suh, DT

2018 team: Los Angeles Rams

The Rams acquired Suh on a one-year deal last season and it paid off, though not with a Super Bowl win. And now that the one-year rental is done, the Rams plan to let Suh hit free agency to test his market, though bringing him back isn’t out of the question.

Devin Funchess, WR

2018 team: Carolina Panthers

The once-rising wideout won’t return to Carolina for his fifth season in the league. The former Michigan star failed to follow up on 2017’s breakout 840-yard campaign, but a change of scenery could be all he needs to get back on track as a starting receiver.

Jonathan Cyprien, S

2018 team: Tennessee Titans

Cyprien’s disappointing run in Nashville will come to an end this spring. The Titans plan to release the run-stuffing safety after two seasons and only 10 games with the club. The move will create nearly $5 million in salary cap savings and clears Tennessee to re-sign him at a lower price in 2019.

Trade rumors

Antonio Brown, WR

2018 team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Brown’s tumultuous tenure in Pittsburgh appears to be on its last legs after he formally requested a trade this winter. Now the Steelers are fielding offers and preparing to turn the team’s receiving corps over to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“Interest has grown.” — #Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, on a possible Antonio Brown trade. “Ideally you’ll like to trade him to someone you’d never play. But if a team comes through with the best compensation you have to weigh that.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2019

After originally ruling out AFC North rivals and the New England Patriots as trade partners, Colbert now appears willing to trade Brown to any team willing to meet his asking price.

The Saints and Raiders are two clubs who have cropped up on the horizon as the Steelers embark on their journey to trade Brown. There’s reportedly been enough interest that Pittsburgh could offload their star wideout before St. Patrick’s Day if they want.

Derek Carr, QB

2018 team: Oakland Raiders

Is Jon Gruden ready to find his own handpicked franchise quarterback? Maybe:

Hearing the Raiders were shopping Derek Carr at the NFL Combine — Master (@MasterTes) March 2, 2019

The Raiders have three first-round picks, including the fourth overall selection, if there’s a quarterback they like in this draft class.

Justin Houston, LB

2018 team: Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs would like to keep their Pro Bowl pass rusher around, but at a cap hit of $21.1 million and with Dee Ford a pending free agent, the 30-year-old may have to find a new home this offseason. Kansas City is doing what it can to recoup some inexpensive assets in exchange for the former All-Pro; the club has engaged in trade talks with multiple teams regarding his availability.

John Ross, WR

2018 team: Cincinnati Bengals

Ross isn’t a free agent, but the player Cincinnati spent the ninth overall pick on in 2017 is reportedly available via trade.

Two years ago, top WR prospect John Ross set fire to the Combine with his 40 time. Now, sources say the #Bengals are shopping their former first rounder. A fresh start would be welcome by both parties, sounds like. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2019

It’s unclear just what he’d command from other teams after recording only 21 receptions in his first two seasons as a pro. A fresh start could be a boon for the oft-injured deep threat, but nothing in his Bengals tenure suggests he’ll be able to live up to the lofty expectations of his first-round pedigree.

The Bears have reportedly shown interest, while the Bengals are denying that they’re shopping Ross.

Olivier Vernon, EDGE

2018 team: New York Giants

Vernon was New York’s prized $85 million signing in 2016, but he may not see out the end of his contract with the club. The Giants are reportedly listening to trade offers on the impactful pass rusher in hopes of recouping the young assets that can lead a rebuild in northern New Jersey.