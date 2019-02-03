Seasons change, Tom Brady in the Super Bowl does not. On Sunday, the Rams and Patriots will face off in Super Bowl 53, a ridiculous 17 years after their first matchup which featured the same Patriots quarterback and head coach.

What’s happened since then? Well, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have won four more Super Bowls. The Rams? They went through the Jeff Fisher experience and eventually moved back to Los Angeles. Basically equal.

Back in 2002, the matchup took place in New Orleans and due to the September 11 attacks, was moved back after the NFL postponed one week of games during the regular season. It then became the first ever Super Bowl to be played in February. While it was the Rams third Super Bowl appearance, it was the third Super Bowl win for the Patriots, led by a 24-year-old Brady.

If you have forgotten how the game ends, let me remind you:

First, the Rams score a touchdown to tie the game at 17-17 with 1:30 left on the clock.

Next, Brady, with no timeouts, leads a drive down the field and sets up Adam Vinatieri for a game-winning field goal.

Typical. Anyway, here’s everything else that was happening at the exact same time to remind you that Brady has been winning Super Bowl for way too long.

1. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was being played on PlayStation 2s everywhere.

2. The No. 1 song in the country was Usher’s “U Got It Bad.”

3. Fyre Fest legend Ja Rule was huge and had two top songs with “Always On Time” featuring Ashanti and his feature on “Ain’t It Funny” by Jennifer Lopez.

4. Everyone was using this phone. The Nokia 6100.

5. Later that month, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears would break up. I’m still not over it.

7. Halle Berry would soon be the first black actress to ever win an Academy Award for Best Actress her role in Monster’s Ball.

8. The biggest show on television was CSI.

9. But that would soon change because American Idol would debut later that year and take the television market by storm. Kelly Clarkson became a legend right before our eyes and now we need to save Justin Guarini from those horrible Dr. Pepper commercials he’s in currently.

10. Black Hawk Down was the biggest movie at the box office.

11. Gas was $1.48 a gallon. LOLOL.

12. Apple released its second iPod with a whopping 20GBs of space.

13. And the most popular toy at the time were Bratz dolls.

2002 was weird.

And in 2036, 17 years from now, I will update this post again because Tom Brady will still be winning Super Bowls. That’s just the world we live in. See you then.