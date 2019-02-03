Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrated his 33rd birthday just a few days after the Rams’ NFC Championship Game win over the New Orleans Saints. Now, McVay will be the youngest head coach in Super Bowl history. If the Rams are victorious against the Patriots, he’ll also be the youngest coach to ever win a Super Bowl as well.

There are handful of players who will see action in Super Bowl 53 who are older than McVay — including a pair of offensive linemen on his own team.

Here is the comprehensive list of players taking the field in Super Bowl 53 who have some years (or at least months) on the Rams’ bright, young head coach.

Patriots QB Tom Brady — 41 years old

Haven’t you heard? Brady is 41. When Brady was drafted by the Patriots in 2000, McVay was 14 years old. Technically, Brady is the only Gen X-er playing in the Super Bowl — everyone else is a millennial, including McVay.

Rams LT Andrew Whitworth — 37 years old

Whitworth is one of two Rams’ players who are older than McVay. The 37-year-old is still at the top of his game, playing like one of the best left tackles in the NFL.

Andrew Whitworth may be the most underappreciated player of his generation.



Guy's 37 years old. He has no right to be this good:pic.twitter.com/nLMfd9goj3 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 15, 2019

Patriots K Stephen Gostkowski — 35 years old

Gostkowski has been kicking for the Patriots since McVay was a sophomore in college at the University of Miami (Ohio) in 2006.

Rams C John Sullivan — 33 years old

Sullivan holds it down at center for the Rams. Sullivan is five months older than his head coach. He and Whitworth are the anchors for the Rams’ rushing offense that averaged 139.4 yards per game this year — good for third in the league.

Patriots WR/special teamer Matt Slater — 33 years old

Slater is a longtime special teams ace for the Patriots. He’s been with the team since 2008, when McVay was an assistant wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Patriots backup QB Brian Hoyer — 33 years old

Hoyer is the backup quarterback for Patriots and currently on his second stint with the team. When Hoyer joined the Patriots in 2009, McVay was a quality control coach for the Florida Tuskers. The Tuskers were a team in the United Football League that folded in 2012.

So there you have it — SB Nation bringing you all the content you crave. Six players older than the youngest head coach in the NFL, who is the youngest head coach to ever lead his team to the Super Bowl and could become the youngest to ever win one as well.

All at just 33 years old.

Doesn’t that make all of you feel just a little bit old now?