As a franchise, the Rams have been to the Super Bowl three times, but this is officially the first time they’ll be wearing their famous royal blue jerseys in the big game.

They have, in fact, worn them in a Super Bowl before. Just not in an actual football game.

The Rams’ royal blue jerseys appeared in the 1978 movie Heaven Can Wait.

Super Bowl Fun Fact: The uniform the Rams will wear on Sunday has been worn in one previous Super Bowl — sort of. It was worn by the Rams, with Warren Beatty as QB, in the Super Bowl scenes of the 1978 movie 'Heaven Can Wait.' pic.twitter.com/ABmlsuD33a — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) January 28, 2019

The Rams appeared in two Super Bowls (Super Bowl XIV, Super Bowl XXXIV) with the royal blue color scheme, but they wore white tops in those games.

There are a few funny quirks about the movie that kind of apply to this year’s Super Bowl, too.

Warren Beatty’s character wears No. 16, like Jared Goff. The Rams won the Super Bowl against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the movie (with their backup quarterback, Jarrett, who somehow died during the game, but that’s neither here nor there.) The movie had a pretty stacked cast and crew (Beatty, Elaine May, Buck Henry, Jack Warden, Dyan Cannon) who were nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Beatty was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Now, the Rams will be throwing it back to the first iteration of their jerseys for Super Bowl 53 against the Patriots — the first time that they’ll be worn in an actual Super Bowl. Not some movie from 1978 with an insanely silly plot. Don’t believe us? Just read the Wikipedia entry.