For a record-tying sixth time the New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions. For their win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday the Patriots will be honored with a parade through the city of Boston on Tuesday.

Festivities get underway at 11 a.m. ET at Prudential Tower, and if previous years are any guide the route is expected to follow Boylston Street, then on to Tremont Street before ending at City Hall, weather permitting.

LET’S GO!!!!



Congratulations on another Super Bowl championship @Patriots!!



Fire up the duck boats @CityOfBoston! We will see you at the #SBLIII parade Tuesday at 11:00am!



Check here for updates: https://t.co/CFTRtQrh4l — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 4, 2019

CANCEL THE FUNERAL,

CUE THE DUCK BOATS.



We’ll see you Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/IjSqUukNyz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019

It’s a familiar rite for Patriots fans, who also had parades in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015 and 2017. Add in the championships for the Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins, this is the 12th championship parade in Boston in the last 18 years.

New England captured its sixth Super Bowl victory with the duo of coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, who passed for 262 yards in Sunday’s win, including 141 yards on 10 catches by Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman.

Brady and Belichick are the most prolific coach/QB duo in NFL history, and the Patriots’ sixth championship tied them with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in the Super Bowl era.