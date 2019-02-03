Tom Brady owns the Super Bowl record book

Death. Taxes. Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. The Patriots quarterback is an annual staple in the NFL’s biggest game, playing in his ninth career Super Bowl on Sunday against the Rams. Not surprisingly, Brady owns several Super Bowl records, but it is incredible at just how much he dominates the record book.

Here’s a look at all the Super Bowl records Brady owns:

Most games played (8)

Brady on Sunday will play in his ninth Super Bowl, three more than the next-most prolific in NFL history. Defensive lineman Mike Lodish played in six Super Bowls — four in a row with the Bills (1990-93) and two more with the Broncos (1997-98). Among quarterbacks Brady stands out even more — John Elway is the next-closest to Brady with five Super Bowls, with Terry Bradshaw, Roger Staubach, Joe Montana and Joe Kelly at four each.

Most wins (5)

Brady already owns this record, with one more Super Bowl win than Montana and Bradshaw. No quarterback has even played in more Super Bowls than Brady has won. Brady has more Super Bowl wins than 28 NFL franchises, and with a win on Sunday he would pass the Cowboys and 49ers, too.

If things don’t go the Patriots’ way on Sunday, Brady could have another record, matching Kelly with four Super Bowl losses.

Most passing touchdowns, career (18)

Brady needs three touchdowns on Sunday to equal the second- and third-place holders in this category. Joe Montana is next up with 11 touchdowns followed by Bradshaw with nine, both in four games.

Twelve different receivers have caught those touchdown passes from Brady, including former linebacker and current Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel twice.

Interestingly, Brady doesn’t own the single-game passing TD mark, though his high of four (in Super Bowl XLIX against Seattle) is tied for third, behind Steve Young (six) and Montana (five).

Most passing yards, career (2,576)

You’ll sense a theme here, with Brady throwing for more Super Bowl yards than his next two closest competitors. Kurt Warner (1,156 yards) and Montana (1,142) have a combined 2,298 yards, a full 278 yards fewer than Brady.

Most passing yards, game (505)

Brady owns the top two marks in this category, throwing for 505 yards against the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, breaking his previous record of 466 yards against Atlanta in Super Bowl LI. He was 39 and 40 years old in those games, which brings us to...

Oldest quarterback (41)

At 41 years, 184 days old on Sunday, Brady is the oldest quarterback in Super Bowl history. With his three straight appearances he owns three of the four oldest ages for Super Bowl quarterbacks, with only Peyton Manning (39 years, 320 days old in Super Bowl L) sliding into third place in between.

But what is remarkable about Brady’s late-career excellence is that he is also the fourth-youngest quarterback in Super Bowl history. In 2002, against the Rams, Brady was 24 years, 184 days old, just over a year older than Dan Marino (23 years, 127 days) in Super Bowl XIX.

Most 300-yard passing games (4)

Brady has thrown for at least 300 yards four times (Super Bowls XXXVIII, XLIX, LI, LII), one more than Kurt Warner. The only other quarterbacks with multiple 300-yard games in the Super Bowl are Bradshaw, Montana and Elway.

Most passes without an interception, game (48)

Brady has twice thrown 48 passes without an interception in the Super Bowl, three more than Warner in 2000 against Tennessee. Interestingly, both of those Brady 48-pass, zero-interception games were losses — in 2008 against the Giants, and in 2018 against the Eagles.

Despite playing in twice as many games as nearly any other quarterback, Brady’s five career Super Bowl interceptions are only tied for fifth. Elway leads the way here with eight interceptions in his five games.

Most pass completions, career (253)

Brady again dominates here, with more completions than Manning (103) and one of Montana/Warner (83 each) combined. Brady has a 65.8 percent career Super Bowl completion rate (that’s fourth-best), and his 357 pass attempts dwarf Manning (155) and Elway (152) combined.

Most passes competed, game (43)

Brady holds the top two marks here as well, completing 43 (of 62) passes against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI and completing 37 (of 50) passes against Seattle two years earlier. Brady’s 32 completions against Carolina in Super Bowl XXXVIII is tied for fourth-most.